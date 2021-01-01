« previous next »
UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final

stoa

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1600 on: Yesterday at 11:24:53 pm
Why did mourinho already get his medals. Does he have to be in bed? Fucking hell...
MonsLibpool

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1601 on: Yesterday at 11:26:52 pm
Mourinho making it about himself again. Embarrassing!

I don't like this taking medals off charade. It's a bit disrespectful to the fans.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1602 on: Yesterday at 11:28:26 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:26:52 pm
Mourinho making it about himself again. Embarrassing!

I don't like this taking medals off charade. It's a bit disrespectful to the fans.

It's awful, isn't it? So spoilt. Sometimes you lose, deal with it like decent human beings.
rushyman

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1603 on: Yesterday at 11:28:47 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:26:52 pm
Mourinho making it about himself again. Embarrassing!

I don't like this taking medals off charade. It's a bit disrespectful to the fans.

He's a piece of shit

You can expect no less
oojason

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1604 on: Yesterday at 11:28:58 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:24:53 pm
Why did mourinho already get his medals. Does he have to be in bed? Fucking hell...

Sore loser, mate.

Took it off, threw it to a fan, then disappeared down the tunnel. The rest of his Roma team and staff were still waiting to queue up for their medals some 8 minutes later.

Let alone waiting around for Sevilla to receive their Winners medals and the Trophy...



11 minute match highlights (McManaman-free): www.dailymotion.com/video/x8lewg5

More highlights & full match replays: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/13wujnd/sevilla_vs_roma_europa_league_31may2023

Full-Time scenes: www.youtube.com/watch?v=3moRxHFt1gQ (3 minute video)



'Sevilla v Roma (1-1) (Sevilla win 4-1 on penalties) | 2023 Europa League Final Highlights' - a 10 minute video from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XnVIEODhV00" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XnVIEODhV00</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/XnVIEODhV00




The trophy lift: https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1664037374110711811 (1 minute video)





Fair play to Sevilla - 7 Europa League titles in 18 seasons... and Suso's 2nd Europa League winners medals too :)

« Last Edit: Today at 12:51:07 am by oojason »
The North Bank

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1605 on: Yesterday at 11:30:03 pm
Hes not special anymore
kesey

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1606 on: Yesterday at 11:39:32 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:02:05 pm
How long were you Mullen that one over for?

Ba dum tish .
rushyman

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1607 on: Yesterday at 11:41:48 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:02:05 pm
How long were you Mullen that one over for?

Probably since New Years Day
Robinred

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1608 on: Yesterday at 11:48:07 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:28:58 pm
Sore loser mate.

Took it off, threw it to a fan, then disappeared down the tunnel. The rest of his Roma team and staff were still waiting to queue up for their medals some 8 minutes later.

Let alone waiting around for Sevilla to receive their Winners medals...



The trophy lift: https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1664037374110711811






Fair play to Sevilla - 7 Europa League titles in 18 seasons... and Suso's 2nd Europa League winners medals too :)



Classic narcissist Mourinho behaviour, and utterly typical. The mans a complete twat.
darragh85

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1609 on: Today at 12:36:46 am
Best team won. The usual Mourinho shite. Only one team attempted to play football
Fromola

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1610 on: Today at 06:35:54 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:30:03 pm
Hes not special anymore


Now for the 3rd season meltdown.
I've been a good boy

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1611 on: Today at 07:26:01 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:26:52 pm
Mourinho making it about himself again. Embarrassing!

I don't like this taking medals off charade. It's a bit disrespectful to the fans.
It's just for the cameras. "Ooh look at me I'm a winner, I don't like coming in second place so let me take this medal off so people know I have a winning mentality." Fuck off!
Nick110581

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1612 on: Today at 07:48:06 am
Thought it was a good game. Roma didnt take advantage when on top.

Jose was being praised for being a changed man in pre match press.  ::)
lamonti

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1613 on: Today at 07:51:06 am
Good trophy to win and a good chance for us next season with Sevilla not in it.
liverbloke

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1614 on: Today at 07:54:35 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 07:26:01 am
It's just for the cameras. "Ooh look at me I'm a winner, I don't like coming in second place so let me take this medal off so people know I have a winning mentality." Fuck off!

he knows a media opportunity if he sees one the little shite

Gerry Attrick

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1615 on: Today at 07:58:59 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:51:06 am
Good trophy to win and a good chance for us next season with Sevilla not in it.

Not in until February.
A Red Abroad

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1616 on: Today at 07:59:37 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:51:06 am
Good trophy to win and a good chance for us next season with Sevilla not in it.

Until they finish third in their CL group you mean?  ;D
A Red Abroad

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1617 on: Today at 07:59:57 am
AlphaDelta

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1618 on: Today at 08:20:30 am
He's never gonna change, regardless of where he goes. Always about him, the narcissistic twat.
Ray K

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1619 on: Today at 08:33:16 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:58:59 am
Not in until February.
You never know. They'll be top seeds, and they might get a really shite 2nd pot team. Like the mancs.
