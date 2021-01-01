Mourinho making it about himself again. Embarrassing!I don't like this taking medals off charade. It's a bit disrespectful to the fans.
Why did mourinho already get his medals. Does he have to be in bed? Fucking hell...
How long were you Mullen that one over for?
Sore loser mate.Took it off, threw it to a fan, then disappeared down the tunnel. The rest of his Roma team and staff were still waiting to queue up for their medals some 8 minutes later. Let alone waiting around for Sevilla to receive their Winners medals...The trophy lift: https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1664037374110711811Fair play to Sevilla - 7 Europa League titles in 18 seasons... and Suso's 2nd Europa League winners medals too
Hes not special anymore
It's just for the cameras. "Ooh look at me I'm a winner, I don't like coming in second place so let me take this medal off so people know I have a winning mentality." Fuck off!
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
Good trophy to win and a good chance for us next season with Sevilla not in it.
Not in until February.
