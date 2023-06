Why did mourinho already get his medals. Does he have to be in bed? Fucking hell...



Sevilla v Roma

Sore loser, mate.Took it off, threw it to a fan, then disappeared down the tunnel. The rest of his Roma team and staff were still waiting to queue up for their medals some 8 minutes later.Let alone waiting around for Sevilla to receive their Winners medals and the Trophy...(McManaman-free): www.dailymotion.com/video/x8lewg5 More highlights & full match replays: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/13wujnd/sevilla_vs_roma_europa_league_31may2023 Full-Time scenes: www.youtube.com/watch?v=3moRxHFt1gQ (3 minute video)' - a 10 minute video from BT Sport:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/XnVIEODhV00 The trophy lift: https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1664037374110711811 (1 minute video)Fair play to Sevilla - 7 Europa League titles in 18 seasons... and Suso's 2nd Europa League winners medals too