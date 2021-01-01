« previous next »
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 09:47:03 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 09:42:11 pm
Don't think it was a pen, but was it clear and obvious error? I don't think so.

It's a clear and obvious error because Taylor would have said there was no contact on the ball when there was. It's often down to how the referee describes the incident against what actually happened.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,778
  • Kloppite
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 09:47:15 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:45:38 pm
Both these teams are a fucking joke. Unwatchable.

Typical Mourinho set up, players more bothered cheating & arguing with the ref than playing football. :no
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,922
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 09:47:18 pm »
Whys 5 screaming at his defenders that was his man
Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,005
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 09:47:43 pm »
Some save.
Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,171
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 09:47:44 pm »
I despise Anthony Taylor as much as the next guy, but this game is damn near unreffable.
Online LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,754
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 09:47:54 pm »
Belotti has an odd face, looks like he's been stung by a big wasp.
Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,606
  • SPQR
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 09:48:01 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 09:46:34 pm
So it's English refs who overturned that in less than half the time it would take in the Premier league where it was would take 5 minutes of checks.

It's almost as if in England they're told to save face and not embarrass their mates by overturning major decisions
Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 09:48:04 pm »
For all Sevillas possession theyve created pretty much zero good chances. Roma have had several gilt edged opportunities.
Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,362
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 09:48:19 pm »
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,820
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 09:48:44 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 09:46:34 pm
So it's English refs who overturned that in less than half the time it would take in the Premier league where it was would take 5 minutes of checks.

It would usually be left alone in the PL (depending on the teams involved).
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,009
  • The first five yards........
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 09:49:23 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:33:29 pm
Taylor really is a bag of smelly rancid dripping shite.

Oddly enough he's had a decent game. Imagine having to referee these Roma bunch of c*nts though!
Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 09:49:23 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 09:42:11 pm
Don't think it was a pen, but was it clear and obvious error? I don't think so.

Isnt clear and obvious only in England sure I heard that
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,254
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 09:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:46:57 pm
He's just fucking standing there mate. What are you saying?

I think, think, hes saying he thought it was a penalty.

Arms down by his side but it did travel quite a long way. There was a time when they were given. Fuck knows what the rules are anymore.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,820
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 09:50:18 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:48:04 pm
For all Sevillas possession theyve created pretty much zero good chances. Roma have had several gilt edged opportunities.

Mourinho always wins finals and dominates them while barely seeing the ball.

The fact he does everything not to play football usually helps. In an era of Mourinho v Guardiola it's Mourinho's football that has won out - that's what everyone is playing now.
Online LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,452
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 09:50:26 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:45:39 pm
But that's enough about Taylor and Oliver.

What are you talking about?
Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,606
  • SPQR
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 09:52:05 pm »
Just give us the pens and get it over with.
Online Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 09:52:08 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:35:21 pm
Correct

But he's done ok here among a bunch of the biggest cheating shitpots you'll ever see

THIS. Almost feel for him, ALMOST. The, Red Manc horror.
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,922
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 09:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:49:44 pm
I think, think, hes saying he thought it was a penalty.

Arms down by his side but it did travel quite a long way. There was a time when they were given. Fuck knows what the rules are anymore.

If his arms are in a natural position and the ball hits it it's not handball. I mean we know they much

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,005
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 09:52:11 pm »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 09:50:26 pm
What are you talking about?

Evergreen post, with Andy.
Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,700
  • Red since '64
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 09:52:16 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 09:47:44 pm
I despise Anthony Taylor as much as the next guy, but this game is damn near unreffable.

I dont despise him. Hes actually one of the better English refs, though I admit the bar is limbo level low.

Your point though is spot on.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,254
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 09:52:54 pm »
Was this Sevilla keeper in Hereditary?
Online Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,674
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 09:52:55 pm »
In a season of games dominated by shithousery, this tops the lot.
Online LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,452
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 09:53:14 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 09:52:11 pm
Evergreen post, with Andy.

Ahh I see.  ;D
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,254
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1383 on: Today at 09:53:25 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 09:47:44 pm
I despise Anthony Taylor as much as the next guy, but this game is damn near unreffable.

What if I told you the guy next to you was Andy?
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,922
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 09:53:36 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 09:52:08 pm
THIS. Almost feel for him, ALMOST. The, Red Manc horror.

Fuck him. But he's been ok on this occasion

This is unreffable

We can't just blanketly call it all shit all the time no matter how they perform, otherwise it all means nothing when they are shit
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,820
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 09:53:38 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:52:05 pm
Just give us the pens and get it over with.

Another final that will go on longer than a Wimbledon 5 setter.
Online LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,452
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1386 on: Today at 09:54:00 pm »
Lie down Mourinho you c*nt.
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,922
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1387 on: Today at 09:54:34 pm »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 09:54:00 pm
Lie down Mourinho you c*nt.

In traffic
Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1388 on: Today at 09:55:08 pm »
Its the energy they have to offer the hounding of Taylor. Its relentless. Youd have thought arguing throw ins would become tiring by now, but not a bit of it.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,009
  • The first five yards........
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1389 on: Today at 09:55:46 pm »
Suso has played really well.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,820
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1390 on: Today at 09:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 09:52:55 pm
In a season of games dominated by shithousery, this tops the lot.

Ironic in a season where Pep Guardiola will win the treble and be heralded as a genius and a trailblazer in terms of the great aesthetic style of football (albeit a tedious one). Yet nearly every other team does everything they can NOT to play football.

Real great influence he's had on the sport then.
