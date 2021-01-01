« previous next »
« Reply #1200 on: Today at 07:56:09 pm »
It's shameful, utterly shameful...but I sort of like Mourinho when he's not in England. At least I like him in Italian football.
« Reply #1201 on: Today at 07:57:15 pm »
Mourinho special incoming.
« Reply #1202 on: Today at 07:58:41 pm »
Tony Taylor gets where water cant.
« Reply #1203 on: Today at 07:59:05 pm »
Ringo Starr starting on the left for Seville.
« Reply #1204 on: Today at 08:00:07 pm »
Hope Roma win, starting to warm to Mourinho since he left United, be amazing to get 6 European trophies under his belt, looks like leaving after this game and Madrid bound.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

« Reply #1205 on: Today at 08:00:57 pm »
Surprised Taylor isnt doing next Saturday.
« Reply #1206 on: Today at 08:01:23 pm »
Hope Roma win for the fact theyve a couple of English youths and its always cool to see them doing well abroad.
« Reply #1207 on: Today at 08:03:34 pm »
Paul Danan up front for Roma 😂
« Reply #1208 on: Today at 08:04:03 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:00:07 pm
Hope Roma win, starting to warm to Mourinho since he left United, be amazing to get 6 European trophies under his belt, looks like leaving after this game and Madrid bound.

Think this work at Roma is some of his best. Not so much pressure or blowback from egos so hes been able to do stuff. Think hed be at his worst at Madrid again. He should stay at Roma.
« Reply #1209 on: Today at 08:04:07 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:01:23 pm
Hope Roma win for the fact theyve a couple of English youths and its always cool to see them doing well abroad.
Gini is in their squad too, and the cheat Lamela is on Sevilles bench, fuck that guy.
« Reply #1210 on: Today at 08:07:19 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:01:23 pm
Hope Roma win for the fact theyve a couple of English youths and its always cool to see them doing well abroad.

Yeah Sevilla can fuck off. Absolutely tired of them and I'll never forget how they tried to break our players' legs in a PRE-SEASON game in America a few years ago.
« Reply #1211 on: Today at 08:08:40 pm »
Sevilla though, on their 3rd manager of the season, looked shocking in the league and yet could be about to win their 7th Europa League!
« Reply #1212 on: Today at 08:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 08:03:34 pm
Paul Danan up front for Roma 😂

The Hollyoaks lothario? :lmao

Yeah, no live for Roma or their fans but someone other than Seville would make a change. And Tammy Abraham seems decent enough.
« Reply #1213 on: Today at 08:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:04:03 pm
Think this work at Roma is some of his best. Not so much pressure or blowback from egos so hes been able to do stuff. Think hed be at his worst at Madrid again. He should stay at Roma.

United the fan base, got Roma actually competitive and improved the standards in Italian football alongside quite a few other coaches in the last few years. Really hard to say a bad word about his time there. Apart from him still being an absolute prick.
« Reply #1214 on: Today at 08:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:04:03 pm
Think this work at Roma is some of his best. Not so much pressure or blowback from egos so hes been able to do stuff. Think hed be at his worst at Madrid again. He should stay at Roma.

He's took advantage of what have been weak European competitions though. They played the Leicester team that got relegated this season in a European semi last season and Europa League has been weak in recent seasons (exacerbated by the diluting affect of Conference League).

He's done nothing in the league, a weak Milan team won Serie A last season with Roma uncompetitive. No top 4 finish again this season. He's a dab hand in getting teams over the line in Europe tbf.

His teams have always achieved their most in year 2 (which would be true again if they win tonight). It's year 3 or beyond everything goes to shit (when he's stuck around). If they do win tonight you'd like to see him have a crack at the CL.

I hope they do win just so we don't have to play the horrible fuckers.
« Reply #1215 on: Today at 08:12:03 pm »
Great chance that.
« Reply #1216 on: Today at 08:19:19 pm »
Looks a good stadium. Keeps a decent noise.
« Reply #1217 on: Today at 08:20:12 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 07:56:09 pm
It's shameful, utterly shameful...but I sort of like Mourinho when he's not in England. At least I like him in Italian football.
That UEFA Cup final against Celtic was twenty years ago. Fuck I feel old.

Genuinely the most playacting I think Ive ever seen.
« Reply #1218 on: Today at 08:23:39 pm »
Anyone who has SPQR on their shirts deserves to win imo. Absolutely fantastic kits.
« Reply #1219 on: Today at 08:23:40 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 08:20:12 pm
That UEFA Cup final against Celtic was twenty years ago. Fuck I feel old.

Genuinely the most playacting I think Ive ever seen.
I was at that match. Was working in Portugal at the time and got a night off and went with a Celtic fan mate of mine.
Porto were a disgrace that night.
« Reply #1220 on: Today at 08:25:06 pm »
Fucking hell, Matic!, didn't know he had taken him to Roma as well. Safe to say Mourinho rates him a bit.
« Reply #1221 on: Today at 08:26:05 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 08:20:12 pm
That UEFA Cup final against Celtic was twenty years ago. Fuck I feel old.

Genuinely the most playacting I think Ive ever seen.

Yeah remember that too, disgraceful shithouse stuff but win at all costs stuff, which lead to the champs league the following season.
« Reply #1222 on: Today at 08:26:46 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:19:19 pm
Looks a good stadium. Keeps a decent noise.

Where's the final Gerald?
« Reply #1223 on: Today at 08:26:51 pm »
Dreadful stuff as expected so far.
« Reply #1224 on: Today at 08:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:26:46 pm
Where's the final Gerald?

Budapest
