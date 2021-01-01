Think this work at Roma is some of his best. Not so much pressure or blowback from egos so hes been able to do stuff. Think hed be at his worst at Madrid again. He should stay at Roma.



He's took advantage of what have been weak European competitions though. They played the Leicester team that got relegated this season in a European semi last season and Europa League has been weak in recent seasons (exacerbated by the diluting affect of Conference League).He's done nothing in the league, a weak Milan team won Serie A last season with Roma uncompetitive. No top 4 finish again this season. He's a dab hand in getting teams over the line in Europe tbf.His teams have always achieved their most in year 2 (which would be true again if they win tonight). It's year 3 or beyond everything goes to shit (when he's stuck around). If they do win tonight you'd like to see him have a crack at the CL.I hope they do win just so we don't have to play the horrible fuckers.