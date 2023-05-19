Newcastle, Man United and Arsenal from the knock out stages.
Currently in the Europa positions (subject to change):
Spain:
Villarreal
Real Betis - both look pretty nailed on
Germany:
Freiburg (could be Union Berlin). Looks like Germany get 4 CL slots then only I Europa League, 1 Conference is that right?
Italy:
Milan (they could catch one of Inter, Lazio, Juve)
Fiorentina (if they win the Conference)
France:
Monaco (could be Lille or Renne)
Netherlands:
PSV (almost certainly, Ajax slim chance of replacing them)
Portugal:
Sporting Lisibon (confirmed)
Not a lot to fear there. As ever, who comes down from the CL is the big unknown.