Looking forward to playing some new teams. Step forth Napoli, Real Madrid and Porto being knocked out of the Champions League group stages. Okay, Porto I'd be fine with, we usually beat them.I'll be keeping an eye out to see who we might be up against in the group stage and hopefully beyond. Draw isn't until September 1st according to my research so quite a way away. Don't think many at the start of the season would have had us, Brighton and potentially West Ham competing in this next season.Hope we take it seriously. Klopp's comments seem to indicate we will. We'll be top seed so hopefully some turds like United and Arsenal always get at this stage. Win the group and go into the last 16, and from there hopefully full intention of going all the way and winning it. Ideally we'll be doing well in the league but I'd still like to see us contest in this especially if we're playing good sides. Even if a few good teams drop down to this which they likely will we'll surely still be the ones people look at to win it.Imagine a final in Dublin. Wembley have the next CL final and that would pale in comparison to this, not even Sevilla could stop us there