Author Topic: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals  (Read 27795 times)

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1120 on: Yesterday at 10:02:29 pm »
Such a shame for Xabi and Leverkusen, sounds like they played a hell of a match, but just couldnt get the breakthrough.

Sevilla take the lead in extra time. Lamela.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 10:03:32 pm »

Sevilla [2] - 1 Juventus [3-2 on agg.]; Erik Lamela goal on 95' - https://dubz.co/c/5a2947
« Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 10:03:51 pm »
Sevilla 2-1 up, Suso made a massive impact
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1123 on: Yesterday at 10:08:35 pm »
Forgot about clubs like Sevilla in the Europa. That team drives me mad
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1124 on: Yesterday at 10:09:05 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:02:29 pm
Such a shame for Xabi and Leverkusen, sounds like they played a hell of a match, but just couldnt get the breakthrough.

Sevilla take the lead in extra time. Lamela.

Typical Maureen Team, do nothing just put 11 players behind the ball and fall over whenever an opponent comes near. Waste time, feign injuries, work the referee and just generally frustrate. It makes me sick but the c*nt has been doing it for years. 
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1125 on: Yesterday at 10:12:51 pm »
Yeah Sevilla are very annoying, Europa League specialists. On a side note, their crowd looks crazy. Just a sea of red
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1126 on: Yesterday at 10:19:03 pm »
If it's Sevilla v Mourinho final, they couldn't both spawn it.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1127 on: Yesterday at 10:20:22 pm »
Sevillas relationship with the Europa League is one of that maddest things in sport.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1128 on: Yesterday at 10:21:28 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 10:12:51 pm
Yeah Sevilla are very annoying, Europa League specialists. On a side note, their crowd looks crazy. Just a sea of red

They're very loud their fans
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1129 on: Yesterday at 10:29:54 pm »
Sevilla down to 10 men.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1130 on: Yesterday at 10:30:10 pm »
This ref has lost the plot, Sevilla are dirty scumbags. I hope Mourinho does them in the final.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1131 on: Yesterday at 10:33:57 pm »
Sevilla hanging on.

Edit: Sevilla through.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1132 on: Yesterday at 10:36:37 pm »
hang on they did.

Roma vs Sevilla final.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1133 on: Yesterday at 10:42:23 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 10:12:51 pm
Yeah Sevilla are very annoying, Europa League specialists. On a side note, their crowd looks crazy. Just a sea of red

Like the old days at Anfield before the advent of all black.  Maybe we should change to an all black home kit.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1134 on: Yesterday at 10:47:12 pm »
Id like Sevilla a lot more if they just had white socks. White shirts, white shorts, coloured socks sets my teeth on edge.  Dirty 70s Leeds used to pull that trick as well on occasion.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1135 on: Yesterday at 10:49:36 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:20:22 pm
Sevillas relationship with the Europa League is one of that maddest things in sport.

Can't wait to face them in Dublin next May!
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1136 on: Yesterday at 10:50:16 pm »

Bayer Leverkusen v Roma; 4 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/18-05-2023-bayer-leverkusen-vs-as-roma

Sevilla v Juventus; 27 minute highlights - https://eonacrta.elhighlights.com/embed/a1XCqgKOi9RU7



Sevilla vs Roma in the Final - on Wednesday 31st May, in Budapest - at the 67,215 capacity Puskas Arena.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_UEFA_Europa_League_final

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1137 on: Yesterday at 10:58:09 pm »
Is that guy from Sevilla who got a second yellow for time wasting now missing the final?!
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1138 on: Yesterday at 11:11:40 pm »
Begrudge saying it but good achievement for Mourinho again. They were probably favourites to win the Conference League last season but I didn't see them winning this one and they're only one win away now. Looked on the verge of going out in the groups too.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1139 on: Yesterday at 11:23:01 pm »
Mourinho is up there with the best managers ever. Done it at different kinds of clubs.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1140 on: Yesterday at 11:25:17 pm »
Even more damning for Spurs he has won trophies at every club except there lol
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1141 on: Yesterday at 11:34:59 pm »
I really fucking want us to win this next season if we're in it
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1142 on: Yesterday at 11:41:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:23:01 pm
Mourinho is up there with the best managers ever. Done it at different kinds of clubs.
You can't really doubt his credentials, he didn't do great at Man UTD or Spurs, but those jobs are both the proverbial poisoned chalice in recent years.

EDIT:Yes he won trophies at Man U but he was far beneath their expectations.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1143 on: Yesterday at 11:51:17 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:34:59 pm
I really fucking want us to win this next season if we're in it

I doubt that we will be in it, but as things stand, some really good clubs will be in the EL next season:

AC Milan
Ajax
Man Utd
Villarreal
AS Monaco
Sporting Lisbon
Genk
Olympiakos
Fenerbahce

Add to them the 3rd placed clubs from the CL groups, and the knock-out stages of the EL next spring will be really exciting ...
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1144 on: Yesterday at 11:57:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:51:17 pm
I doubt that we will be in it, but as things stand, some really good clubs will be in the EL next season:

AC Milan
Ajax
Man Utd
Villarreal
AS Monaco
Sporting Lisbon
Genk
Olympiakos
Fenerbahce

Add to them the 3rd placed clubs from the CL groups, and the knock-out stages of the EL next spring will be really exciting ...

It's always strong when we're in it. See our runs to the final in 2016 and 2001. If we want to win it we'll have to beat teams who wouldn't look out of place in the Champions League, but then again, neither would we.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 06:43:03 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:11:40 pm
Begrudge saying it but good achievement for Mourinho again.
Hats off to him. Back-to-back European finals is one of those achievements thats almost more impressive than actually winning the thing - something about keeping the momentum going for so long I think. Still hate him though, but not so much when I dont have to actually see him.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:58:09 pm
Is that guy from Sevilla who got a second yellow for time wasting now missing the final?!
He is. Imagine getting suspended for that, with 5 mins to go in a semifinal youre leading. What an idiot. I suppose hes working on the basis that he can in next years final instead.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 07:58:27 am »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 06:43:03 am
Hats off to him. Back-to-back European finals is one of those achievements thats almost more impressive than actually winning the thing - something about keeping the momentum going for so long I think. Still hate him though, but not so much when I dont have to actually see him.

I've stopped hating him at this point ...

https://youtu.be/YlWuLj5tIsc
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1147 on: Today at 12:42:01 pm »
When Mourinho has buy in from his players hes still elite. I used to absolutely despise him and his methods but when you see one of his teams defending like they were last night theres almost a power to it. Every man working their bollocks to defend what the one next to him hopes to achieve.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 12:44:58 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 06:43:03 am
Hats off to him. Back-to-back European finals is one of those achievements thats almost more impressive than actually winning the thing - something about keeping the momentum going for so long I think. Still hate him though, but not so much when I dont have to actually see him.He is. Imagine getting suspended for that, with 5 mins to go in a semifinal youre leading. What an idiot. I suppose hes working on the basis that he can in next years final instead.

On the red card, wasn't he the fella who scored the winning penalty in the World Cup final? Suppose he'd have taken that if it was offered to him in December, still might get another trophy this season  :D

As for Mourinho though, yeah it's some achievement to be fair. Roma had never won anything in Europe until last season, and to be fair they should have been right among the favourites to win the Conference League as they play in one of the bigger leagues, but I thought they'd struggle against some of the opposition they've faced in the Europa this season, now they're a game away from winning it. It'll be one of his best achievements if he ends up winning it, though I fancy Sevilla for the final.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 12:56:00 pm »
Mourinho is a mad, mad bastard. Pure evil genius.

Remember when we all used to despise him and love Guardiola? ;D
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 12:58:27 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 12:56:00 pm
Mourinho is a mad, mad bastard. Pure evil genius.

Remember when we all used to despise him and love Guardiola? ;D



Who the fuck loved guardiola at any point in his career, hes always been a grade A prick.
