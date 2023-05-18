Begrudge saying it but good achievement for Mourinho again.

Is that guy from Sevilla who got a second yellow for time wasting now missing the final?!



Hats off to him. Back-to-back European finals is one of those achievements thats almost more impressive than actually winning the thing - something about keeping the momentum going for so long I think. Still hate him though, but not so much when I dont have to actually see him.He is. Imagine getting suspended for that, with 5 mins to go in a semifinal youre leading. What an idiot. I suppose hes working on the basis that he can in next years final instead.