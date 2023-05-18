Such a shame for Xabi and Leverkusen, sounds like they played a hell of a match, but just couldnt get the breakthrough. Sevilla take the lead in extra time. Lamela.
Yeah Sevilla are very annoying, Europa League specialists. On a side note, their crowd looks crazy. Just a sea of red
Sevillas relationship with the Europa League is one of that maddest things in sport.
Mourinho is up there with the best managers ever. Done it at different kinds of clubs.
I really fucking want us to win this next season if we're in it
I doubt that we will be in it, but as things stand, some really good clubs will be in the EL next season:AC MilanAjaxMan UtdVillarrealAS MonacoSporting LisbonGenkOlympiakosFenerbahceAdd to them the 3rd placed clubs from the CL groups, and the knock-out stages of the EL next spring will be really exciting ...
Begrudge saying it but good achievement for Mourinho again.
Is that guy from Sevilla who got a second yellow for time wasting now missing the final?!
