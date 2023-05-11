« previous next »
UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals

Online A Red Abroad

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
May 11, 2023, 08:14:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 11, 2023, 08:08:54 pm
So tempted to ask the missus who they are playing tonight

 ;D
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Tobelius

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
May 11, 2023, 08:25:48 pm
God damn Methstream ran out of steam  :D
Online oojason

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
May 11, 2023, 08:27:16 pm

Juventus 0 - [1] Sevilla; Youssef En-Nesyri goal on 26' - https://dubz.co/c/ee44b0 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1656743705993175041

Online oojason

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
May 11, 2023, 08:27:58 pm
Online Tobelius

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
May 11, 2023, 08:29:06 pm
Offline elsewhere

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
May 11, 2023, 08:41:20 pm
Belotti has been a huge flop for Roma, also he is not a good fit with Abraham.
Offline Songs to Sing

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
May 11, 2023, 08:41:32 pm
This Sevilla team remind me of a klopp team
The 5th Benitle

Online oojason

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
May 11, 2023, 09:09:56 pm

If Sevilla win this again do they get to rename it the 'Sevilla Cup'?

Their name seems to be on it most years of late.


Scruffy Mourinho doing some Paris street mime on the sidelines. Times must be tough...

Online oojason

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
May 11, 2023, 09:22:08 pm

Roma are so disappointing - playing so defensively and negatively like this, even with the quality they have, and still acting like shithouses...

Ref Oliver falling for Roma's antics too.

Well that was the kiss of death, then ;D  Roma [1] - 0 Bayer Leverkusen; Edoardo Bove on 63' - https://streamff.com/v/e0ht1DY4Sl

Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
May 11, 2023, 09:23:44 pm
Roma score.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
May 11, 2023, 09:25:31 pm
Keeper should have palmed that away from danger.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
May 11, 2023, 09:37:42 pm
Gini on for Roma
Offline Golyo

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
May 11, 2023, 09:47:49 pm
How is that not a penalty for Juve?
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
May 11, 2023, 09:49:23 pm
Quote from: Golyo on May 11, 2023, 09:47:49 pm
How is that not a penalty for Juve?
I thought he cleared the ball onto rabiot
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
May 11, 2023, 09:50:05 pm
Roma get away with a mix up at the back
Online oojason

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
May 11, 2023, 09:55:00 pm

'Juventus penalty shout vs. Sevilla on 85 mins' - https://dubz.co/c/3139d8
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
May 11, 2023, 09:55:33 pm
Milik should have passed to Chiesa
Online oojason

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
May 11, 2023, 09:57:55 pm
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
May 11, 2023, 09:58:11 pm
Juve equalise!
Online oojason

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
May 11, 2023, 10:02:50 pm

Roma 1 - 0 Bayer Leverkusen; 2 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/11-05-2023-as-roma-vs-bayer-leverkusen

Juventus 1 - 1 Sevilla; 5 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/11-05-2023-juventus-vs-sevilla/
Online oojason

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
Today at 07:18:09 pm
.



Both 2nd leg matches of the Europa League semi-finals are tonight - with 8pm kick offs...


The 1st leg finished 1-1...

Sevilla XI: Bono; Jesús Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Acuña; Fernando, Rakitic; Ocampos, Óliver Torres, Bryan Gil; En-Nesyri.
Juve XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Iling-Junior; Di María; Kean.
   
^ Streams: https://headlines.soccerstreams.football/2-sevilla-vs-juventus & https://vipleague.im/sevilla-vs-juventus-streaming-link-1 & https://headlines.totalsportek.soccer/2-sevilla-vs-juventus & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?132 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?198 & https://elixx.xyz/evalencia.html & https://fc.freestreams-live1.tv/bt-sport-2-uk & https://fc.freestreams-live1.tv/tudn & https://fc.freestreams-live1.tv/espn-p3 & https://weakstream.org/soccer-streams/uefa-europa-league/sevilla-vs-juventus/118222
& https://reddit1.sportshub.stream/event/s%D0%B5v%D1%96ll%D0%B0_juv%D0%B5ntus_134034975 & www.soccerstreams.football/Sevilla-vs-Juventus/11031 (multiple links)



The 1st leg finished 1-0 to Roma...

Leverkusen XI: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapié; Frimpong, Demirbay, Palacios, Bakker; Diaby, Azmoun, Wirtz.   (managed by Xabi Alonso)
Roma XI: Rui Patricio; Mancini, Cristante, Ibáñez; Çelik, Bove, Matic, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Belotti, Abraham.   (managed by the eye-gouger)

^ Streams: https://vipleague.im/bayer-leverkusen-vs-as-roma-streaming-link-1 & https://headlines.soccerstreams.football/3-bayer-leverkusen-vs-roma & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?133 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?199 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?219 & https://elixx.xyz/adortmund.html & https://fc.freestreams-live1.tv/bt-sport-3-uk & https://fc.freestreams-live1.tv/supersport-football & https://fc.freestreams-live1.tv/rmcsport1 & www.sportshub.to/total/sports/2023/europa-league-bayer-leverkusen-vs-roma-s2
& https://reddit1.sportshub.stream/event/l%D0%B5v%D0%B5rkus%D0%B5n_r%D0%BEm%D0%B0_134034974 & www.soccerstreams.football/Bayer-Leverkusen-vs-Roma/11032 (multiple links)



More Info: www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague : https://twitter.com/EuropaLeague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_UEFA_Europa_League

https://twitter.com/juventusfcen : https://twitter.com/SevillaFC_ENG : https://twitter.com/ASRomaEN : https://twitter.com/bayer04_en : https://twitter.com/btsportfootball







Europa League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-uefa-europa-league-football-on-tv.html (both matches are on BT Sport 2 & 3)

Europa League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/uefa-europa-league


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (aka the 'Some useful info for following the football + Tv, STREAMS, & Highlights etc' thread)

Also decent - https://soccerstreamlinks.com : www.soccerstreams.football : https://tv.freestreams-live1.tv : https://footybite.to : https://totalsportek.pro : https://nizarstream.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://streamsgate.tv : www.daddylive.pro : https://hes-goals.tv : www.pawastreams.top : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : https://soccerstreams100.io : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : https://elixx.xyz : https://bosscast.net : https://hesgoal1.com : https://sportshub.stream : https://vipleague.im

Online Baby Huey

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
Today at 08:00:25 pm
Online Dim Glas

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
Today at 08:37:01 pm
Those Juventus kits are quite something  :o
Online Dim Glas

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
Today at 08:50:40 pm
penalty check right at the end of the 1st half for Seville, but not given, it looked very close too, like right on the line.
Online oojason

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
Today at 08:55:00 pm

'Sevilla believe that they should have a penalty for this Juan Cuadrado challenge...' - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1659285976982646808

& https://streamin.me/v/35a0155b
Online RedG13

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
Today at 08:59:13 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:55:00 pm
'Sevilla believe that they should have a penalty for this Juan Cuadrado challenge...' - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1659285976982646808

& https://streamin.me/v/35a0155b
The Line is inside the box isnt it?
Online oojason

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
Today at 09:00:40 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:59:13 pm
The Line is inside the box isnt it?

Aye mate. Hard to see how they screwed that one up.

Not even a booking for Cuadrado either.
Online Dim Glas

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
Today at 09:25:03 pm
Juve score, now they lead 2-1 on agg.

Some awful defending, but a nice finish.
Online oojason

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
Today at 09:26:16 pm

Sevilla 0 - [1] Juventus [1-2 on agg.]; Dusan Vlahovic on 65' - https://dubz.co/c/8540c0 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1659295056342183973

Online Dim Glas

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
Today at 09:30:09 pm
Shaping up to be an Italian final.


The Leverkusen - Roma game isnt on telly here, but the stats suggest its been very one side, but Leverkusen cant score!  15 shots to 1 by Roma, lol.
Online Dim Glas

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
Today at 09:31:32 pm
oh wait, Sevilla score  ;D  ;D

They just love Europa,

2-2 on agg.

 
Online oojason

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
Today at 09:32:26 pm

Sevilla [1] - 1 Juventus [2-2 on agg.]; Suso great goal on 72' - https://dubz.co/c/92eee0
Online Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
Today at 09:36:12 pm
Our Suso?
Online Dim Glas

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
Today at 09:36:58 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:36:12 pm
Our Suso?

yes.

It was a cracking goal too  8)
Online BoRed

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
Today at 09:39:36 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:36:12 pm
Our Suso?

Juve the only team without a Liverpool connection in the semis. It's Xabi v Gini in the other one.
Offline Caligula?

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
Today at 09:42:59 pm
Roma have been battered but will get through. Just the usual Mourinho things then.
