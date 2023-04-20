« previous next »
What a list. Still can't get over Maguire costing £80m.

Compare it to Jurgens signings, its night and day. There is not one single player in that list you think shit, wish we'd siged him.
Fuck the Tories

5 of the 12 semi finalists is a pretty good return for Serie A
Santiago Gimenez straight red card against Roma on 120' (VAR; Taylor missed it?) - https://streamff.com/v/bYxxCaqvDu
Union Saint-Gilloise 1 - 4 Bayer Leverkusen; 10 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/20-04-2023-union-st-gilloise-vs-bayer-leverkusen

Sporting CP 1 - 1 Juventus; 10 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/20-04-2023-sporting-cp-vs-juventus

Sevilla 3 - 0 Manchester Utd; 25 mins highlights - https://highlightsfootball.com/sevilla-vs-manchester-united-highlights-3-0 . 5 mins www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkGigq2IbpY

Roma 4 - 1 Feyenoord; 30 minute highlights - https://nvideon.elhighlights.com/embed/IOkISSN9RbG7C



Semi-Finals: 1st legs on Thursday 11th May, 2nd legs on Thursday 18th May - www.flashscore.co.uk/football/europe/europa-league/fixtures

Juventus vs Sevilla

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen

Signings since 2015

Anthony Martial: £36m
Memphis Depay: £25m
Morgan Schneiderlin: £24m
Matteo Darmian: £12.7m
Bastian Schweinsteiger: £6.5m
Regan Poole: £400,000
Sergio Romero: Free
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Free
Paul Pogba: £89m
Eric Bailly: £30m
Henrikh Mkhitaryan: £30m
Romelu Lukaku: £75m
Nemanja Matic: £40m
Victor Lindelof: £31m
Alexis Sanchez: Swap
Fred: £47m
Diogo Dalot: £19m
Lee Grant: Free
Harry Maguire: £80m
Aaron Wan-Bissaka: £50m
Dan James: £15m
Bruno Fernandes: £47m
Hannibal Mejbri: £9m
Odion Ighalo: Loan
Donny van de Beek: £35m
Alex Telles: £13m
Amad: £19m
Facundo Pellistri: £7m
Edinson Cavani: Free
Willy Kambwala: £3m
Cristiano Ronaldo: £12.8m
Jadon Sancho: £73m
Raphael Varane: £34m
Tom Heaton: Free
Tyrell Malacia: £13m
Lisandro Martinez: £46m
Christian Eriksen: Free
Casemiro: £60m
Antony: £81m
Martin Dubravka: Loan
Jack Butland: Loan
Wout Weghorst: Loan
Marcel Sabitzer: Loan
I still can't quite process that £80,000,000 fee for Slabitha.
If we're in it next season I hope we go all the way and lift it. Still a fun trophy for me and has its upsides to being there.

Imagine a final in Dublin
If we're in it next season I hope we go all the way and lift it. Still a fun trophy for me and has its upsides to being there.

Imagine a final in Dublin

Wheres the Conference final purely out of interest?!
If we're in it next season I hope we go all the way and lift it. Still a fun trophy for me and has its upsides to being there.

Imagine a final in Dublin

If we can go far playing the reserves, I'm all for it, but our first team playing Thursday night and then Sunday afternoon could mess up our league campaign.
Wheres the Conference final purely out of interest?!

I don't think it's official but I remember reading it a few weeks ago that it could be Athens. Not where we played in '07 either.
Wheres the Conference final purely out of interest?!
Prague this year, next year doesnt appear to have a venue yet. I thought they fixed these things years in advance? I reckon they werent expecting this tourney to be as popular as it is so theyre still winging it.
If we can go far playing the reserves, I'm all for it, but our first team playing Thursday night and then Sunday afternoon could mess up our league campaign.

We need a shitbag draw like United and Arsenal usually get in it for our group (if we are in it)

Would hopefully mean we could win the group whilst rotating the side. Group winner goes through to the last 16 as opposed to playing the extra knockout round.

If that was to be the case we'd be able to rest quite a few starters in the first half of the season whilst giving squad players and younger lads minutes.

From there I'd hope to see a strong side going out there with full intentions of winning it.
If we can go far playing the reserves, I'm all for it, but our first team playing Thursday night and then Sunday afternoon could mess up our league campaign.

Arsenal coped, we'd do it easily
Sevilla [3] - 0 Manchester United [5-2 on agg.]; Youssef En-Nesyri 81' - https://dubz.co/video/b28b49 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1649152083726069798





 :o :o :o :o :o :o :o :o
 :o :o :o :o :o :o :o :o
 :o :o :o :o :o :o :o :o
 :o :o :o :o :o :o :o :o
 :o :o :o :o :o :o :o :o
 :o :o :o :o :o :o :o :o
 :o :o :o :o :o :o :o :o
 :o :o :o :o :o :o :o :o
I'm half Hungarian on my father's side and Budapest is my favourite city on earth. 

The thought of those Mancs being there in their thousands wasn't a pleasant one so I'm doubly pleased they're out!
Maguire 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

De Gea 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Its strange really. Some RAWKites had already awarded them the trophy, so what happens now? They have to take it off the honours board?
