Crosby Nick never fails.
Wonder what Sevillas odds to win the trophy were at that point!
Remember the time when casemiro was the signing of the season
2 up at home and cruising and now dead and buried
I can only assume Casemiro, Eriksen and Fernandes didnt play together? Id read outs today about how theyd never lost when all three had started.
Anthony is an absolutely shit player. Complete waste of money.
Actually think Sancho is worse. Antony has one thing he can do. Sancho has none.
Even funnier United were 2-0 up with 7 minutes left, & are now out, after the stick we got of them over Real performance it's.
The mancs were 1/20 to get through the tie after 80 minutes of the first leg.
When teams play with intensity and pace or quality he doesn't cope with it. He can stroll through a game against the dross like Forest or some of the garbage in this competition and will be raved about like a prime Souness. He made a career out of doing the running for Modric and Kroos in his 20s while being immune to yellow cards.He's also 31 and been signed for huge money on a long term contract. Even if he'd genuinely had a boss season it wasn't a sensible long term buy.
Didn't even remember Sevilla knocking them out before. I now forgive them a bit for that final against us, now they've knocked these out 3 times.
Yeah he's another really poor signing for them. Another 80m quid plus signing you never hear any criticism about from the pundit jerk circle. Maguire another one, radio silence.
Since the start of last season, no Premier League player has made more errors leading to an opposition goal in all competitions than Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. - BBC stat.His agent is going to need to earn both their wages this year
The Mancs are that thick, they'll repeat last time - no-one on for him and they gave him a massive pay rise
Scholes crying. Apparently they need quality. What a dickhead. Theyve spent a fortune onquality. Apparently Man Utd are one of the great teams in world football but dont have qualitehHe hasnt got a fucking clue
For a team the media keep telling me are transformed and back to being a team to worry about again, United are still fucking shite aren't they?😁
Scholes wants him gone. Hes literally crying. Not one shot on target. Need qualitehHe reckons this will help TennHag because he will see who he needs to replace. How many players has he brought it? Manc entitlement at is most stupid.
Signings since 2015
Last time he got ambushed like that was by fictional Albanian gangsters in Greece
Deffo De Gea's fault, suicidal pass from him.
