UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 10:00:01 pm »
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 10:00:15 pm »
West Ham running into a bit of form just before playing us unsurprisingly  ;D

Genk fell apart second half.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 10:00:17 pm »
Roma-Feyenoord going to extra time
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 10:00:18 pm »
Considering all the talk in recent months, they really havent improved much from last season have they

That easy run to the league cup win has really glossed over their extremely average season. Theyll need to strengthen majorly or theyll be struggling to compete for the top 4 next season

We get remotely back to our best and we are above them, chelsea spurs and Newcastle all to improve I imagine
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 10:00:33 pm »
I can only assume Casemiro, Eriksen and Fernandes didnt play together? Id read outs today about how theyd never lost when all three had started.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 10:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:58:31 pm
Wonder what Sevillas odds to win the trophy were at that point!
The mancs were 1/20 to get through the tie after 80 minutes of the first leg.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 10:02:07 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 09:53:17 pm
Remember the time when casemiro was the signing of the season

When teams play with intensity and pace or quality he doesn't cope with it. He can stroll through a game against the dross like Forest or some of the garbage in this competition and will be raved about like a prime Souness. He made a career out of doing the running for Modric and Kroos in his 20s while being immune to yellow cards.

He's also 31 and been signed for huge money on a long term contract. Even if he'd genuinely had a boss season it wasn't a sensible long term buy.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 10:02:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:43:33 pm
2 up at home and cruising and now dead and buried :lmao


Even funnier United were 2-0 up with 7 minutes left, & are now out, after the stick we got of them over Real performance it's.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 10:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:00:33 pm
I can only assume Casemiro, Eriksen and Fernandes didnt play together? Id read outs today about how theyd never lost when all three had started.

The Rat faced diving, crying, screaming cheating c*nt was suspended, got a yellow in th first leg.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 10:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:58:00 pm
Anthony is an absolutely shit player. Complete waste of money.

Actually think Sancho is worse. Antony has one thing he can do. Sancho has none.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 10:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:00:33 pm
I can only assume Casemiro, Eriksen and Fernandes didnt play together? Id read outs today about how theyd never lost when all three had started.

Lack of a Premier League referee probably didn't help.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 10:05:22 pm »
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Today at 10:03:25 pm
Actually think Sancho is worse. Antony has one thing he can do. Sancho has none.

I'm sure they'll find another 200 mill to spend on another two wide forwards soon enough.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 10:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 10:02:33 pm

Even funnier United were 2-0 up with 7 minutes left, & are now out, after the stick we got of them over Real performance it's.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Yeah, we were playing the European Champions, they're playing the team 13th in La Liga
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 10:05:49 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:01:16 pm
The mancs were 1/20 to get through the tie after 80 minutes of the first leg.

Write off Sevilla in this competition at your own peril. Same as Madrid in the big one. Surprised Sevilla got knocked out to West Ham of all sides last year.

Speaking of West Ham, never thought I'd live to see the day they'd make one European semi final, let alone doing it in different competitions in back to back years.

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 10:07:24 pm »
Basel score v Nice in ET
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 10:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:02:07 pm
When teams play with intensity and pace or quality he doesn't cope with it. He can stroll through a game against the dross like Forest or some of the garbage in this competition and will be raved about like a prime Souness. He made a career out of doing the running for Modric and Kroos in his 20s while being immune to yellow cards.

He's also 31 and been signed for huge money on a long term contract. Even if he'd genuinely had a boss season it wasn't a sensible long term buy.
I actually thought he was shit against forest too, just carried by Eriksen and Fernandes, so he didnt need to do anything. The honeymoon is over, he hasnt played well for months now
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 10:09:47 pm »
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 10:11:35 pm »
Leverkusen, one of Roma/Feyenoord, Juve, Sevilla is a good line up. Would like Xabi to win it or Feyenoord if they get through but will be nice to just enjoy the semi's and final now the Mancs are out.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 10:12:05 pm »
Roma hit the post in ET.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 10:12:36 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 10:09:47 pm


Didn't even remember Sevilla knocking them out before. I now forgive them a bit for that final against us, now they've knocked these out 3 times.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 10:13:35 pm »
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Today at 10:03:25 pm
Actually think Sancho is worse. Antony has one thing he can do. Sancho has none.
Yeah he's another really poor signing for them. Another 80m quid plus signing you never hear any criticism about from the pundit jerk circle. Maguire another one, radio silence.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 10:15:13 pm »
Goal Roma,
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 10:15:28 pm »
Since the start of last season, no Premier League player has made more errors leading to an opposition goal in all competitions than Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. - BBC stat.

His agent is going to need to earn both their wages this year
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 10:16:01 pm »
Here comes the Mourinho time waste special now.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 10:16:13 pm »

Roma [3] - 1 Feyenoord [3-2 on agg.]; Stephan El Shaarawy 101' - https://streamff.com/v/vb8ScoyzV2
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 10:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:12:36 pm
Didn't even remember Sevilla knocking them out before. I now forgive them a bit for that final against us, now they've knocked these out 3 times.
The first Sevilla loss was followed by the Mourinho 'this is football heritage' rant.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 10:17:23 pm »
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1027 on: Today at 10:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:13:35 pm
Yeah he's another really poor signing for them. Another 80m quid plus signing you never hear any criticism about from the pundit jerk circle. Maguire another one, radio silence.

Darke was trying to big him up early in the game, as if he as going to fucking do anything. Me and the lad were laughing about it, missus got all narky and I said to her "hang on, you've just said he's fucking shit" "Yeah, thats cos he is" "Then stop narking at us then"
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1028 on: Today at 10:17:30 pm »
Scholes crying.
Apparently they need quality.
What a dickhead.
Theyve spent a fortune onquality.
Apparently Man Utd are one  of the great teams in world football but dont have qualiteh

He hasnt got a fucking clue
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1029 on: Today at 10:19:18 pm »
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Today at 10:15:28 pm
Since the start of last season, no Premier League player has made more errors leading to an opposition goal in all competitions than Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. - BBC stat.

His agent is going to need to earn both their wages this year

The Mancs are that thick, they'll repeat last time - no-one on for him and they gave him a massive pay rise :lmao
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1030 on: Today at 10:24:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:19:18 pm
The Mancs are that thick, they'll repeat last time - no-one on for him and they gave him a massive pay rise :lmao

Scholes wants him gone. Hes literally crying.

Not one shot on target. Need qualiteh
He reckons this will help TennHag because he will see who he needs to replace.
How many players has he brought it? Manc entitlement at is most stupid.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1031 on: Today at 10:24:41 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:17:30 pm
Scholes crying.
Apparently they need quality.
What a dickhead.
Theyve spent a fortune onquality.
Apparently Man Utd are one  of the great teams in world football but dont have qualiteh

He hasnt got a fucking clue

Signings since 2015

Anthony Martial: £36m
Memphis Depay: £25m
Morgan Schneiderlin: £24m
Matteo Darmian: £12.7m
Bastian Schweinsteiger: £6.5m
Regan Poole: £400,000
Sergio Romero: Free
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Free
Paul Pogba: £89m
Eric Bailly: £30m
Henrikh Mkhitaryan: £30m
Romelu Lukaku: £75m
Nemanja Matic: £40m
Victor Lindelof: £31m
Alexis Sanchez: Swap
Fred: £47m
Diogo Dalot: £19m
Lee Grant: Free
Harry Maguire: £80m
Aaron Wan-Bissaka: £50m
Dan James: £15m
Bruno Fernandes: £47m
Hannibal Mejbri: £9m
Odion Ighalo: Loan
Donny van de Beek: £35m
Alex Telles: £13m
Amad: £19m
Facundo Pellistri: £7m
Edinson Cavani: Free
Willy Kambwala: £3m
Cristiano Ronaldo: £12.8m
Jadon Sancho: £73m
Raphael Varane: £34m
Tom Heaton: Free
Tyrell Malacia: £13m
Lisandro Martinez: £46m
Christian Eriksen: Free
Casemiro: £60m
Antony: £81m
Martin Dubravka: Loan
Jack Butland: Loan
Wout Weghorst: Loan
Marcel Sabitzer: Loan
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1032 on: Today at 10:27:33 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 09:33:27 pm
For a team the media keep telling me are transformed and back to being a team to worry about again, United are still fucking shite aren't they?😁

We told the world how shite they were when we hammered them 7-0. Blaming the absence of Martinez is a joke that 7-0 was with him in the side.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1033 on: Today at 10:27:36 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:24:29 pm
Scholes wants him gone. Hes literally crying.

Not one shot on target. Need qualiteh
He reckons this will help TennHag because he will see who he needs to replace.
How many players has he brought it? Manc entitlement at is most stupid.

£200m he's wasted so far. Loaning a Burnley player from the team who is he is out on loan to, shows how clueless he is.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1034 on: Today at 10:28:06 pm »
United dont do away games in hostile atmospheres.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1035 on: Today at 10:29:31 pm »
Roma score again.. Checking for offside...Goal stands.. 4-2 aggregate Roma
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1036 on: Today at 10:29:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:24:41 pm
Signings since 2015

What a list. Still can't get over Maguire costing £80m.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1037 on: Today at 10:30:57 pm »

Roma [4] - 1 Feyenoord [4-2 on agg.]; Lorenzo Pellegrini 107' - https://streamff.com/v/UueXsX2Rcy


Spackman making a fool of himself on comms as usual.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1038 on: Today at 10:33:27 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:10:42 pm
Last time he got ambushed like that was by fictional Albanian gangsters in Greece

Ouch
 :lmao :lmao
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #1039 on: Today at 10:35:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:11:41 pm
Deffo De Gea's fault, suicidal pass from him.

Maguire asked for the ball. Who could argue with the club skipper and Greek Legend that is Harry
