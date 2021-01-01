Remember the time when casemiro was the signing of the season



When teams play with intensity and pace or quality he doesn't cope with it. He can stroll through a game against the dross like Forest or some of the garbage in this competition and will be raved about like a prime Souness. He made a career out of doing the running for Modric and Kroos in his 20s while being immune to yellow cards.He's also 31 and been signed for huge money on a long term contract. Even if he'd genuinely had a boss season it wasn't a sensible long term buy.