UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #800 on: Today at 08:44:03 pm »
Jammy bastards
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #801 on: Today at 08:44:11 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:43:08 pm
Suso.

Of course. I avoid watching the Mancs, though I'll probably tune in once it's certain they're heading out. :)
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #802 on: Today at 08:44:16 pm »
Silly to be offside there
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #803 on: Today at 08:44:17 pm »
Look at Wan Bissaka not mark the effort to get the ball however
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #804 on: Today at 08:44:29 pm »
No goal. Offside.

Still 1-0
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #805 on: Today at 08:45:04 pm »
Sanchos at least learnt to dive since going to Man Utd.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #806 on: Today at 08:45:40 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:44:17 pm
Look at Wan Bissaka not mark the effort to get the ball however
I think they may be trying to play him as an inverted full-back :lmao

Either that or hes just all over the gaff.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #807 on: Today at 08:46:22 pm »
Savage: I've never seen United so open this season.

Really? What a fucking pillock.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #808 on: Today at 08:47:06 pm »
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Today at 08:46:22 pm
Savage: I've never seen United so open this season.

Really? What a fucking pillock.

Hey Robbie....7-0.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #809 on: Today at 08:47:14 pm »
Cant believe how poor they are
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #810 on: Today at 08:47:55 pm »
Whats the thinking there Robbie I really dont know to be honest  :lmao
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #811 on: Today at 08:47:56 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:33:27 pm
Wan-Bissaka still gives me hope of a professional career.

Sancho is the one for me. Winger with no pace, no strength, no ability to pass. That's me all over.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #812 on: Today at 08:48:18 pm »

Robbie 'I don't know' Savage. Quality unbiased commentator  :lmao
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #813 on: Today at 08:48:34 pm »
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Today at 08:46:22 pm
Savage: I've never seen United so open this season.

Really? What a fucking pillock.
Robbie knows ladthe same soft c*nt who said Ten Hag was the greatest manager in the worldwhat a tit.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #814 on: Today at 08:48:50 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:47:55 pm
Whats the thinking there Robbie I really dont know to be honest  :lmao
He reminds me of Karl Pilkington at times. Just talks and talks without engaging his brain once.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #815 on: Today at 08:50:26 pm »
Just turned on rakitic is still playing? Whut!!
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #816 on: Today at 08:51:59 pm »
Absolutely blessed to be only 1 down at HT.

I still assume that they'll jammy their way through this in any case.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #817 on: Today at 08:52:10 pm »
I was right, it could be 3-4. Should be, if Sevilla were the team they were a couple of years ago.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #818 on: Today at 08:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:41:39 pm
Nice, might rest some players for next week ;D

Hope that includes Antonio, he's been a proper handful first half!
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #819 on: Today at 09:02:59 pm »
Rashford coming on second half
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #820 on: Today at 09:05:10 pm »
Not watching the United game stuck in work what's the story corner turned yet again?
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #821 on: Today at 09:05:47 pm »

'Romas assistant manager Salvatore Foti gets sent off for hitting Feyenoord player Santi Giménez in the face.' - https://dubz.co/video/fda704

& https://twitter.com/ErikHadzic/status/1649134793240506369
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #822 on: Today at 09:06:02 pm »
Shaw on as well.

Sancho and Obi-Wan off
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #823 on: Today at 09:07:01 pm »
ARF!
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #824 on: Today at 09:07:12 pm »
goooooooooooooool
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #825 on: Today at 09:07:23 pm »
That won't be ruled out  :)
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #826 on: Today at 09:07:34 pm »
Arf!
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #827 on: Today at 09:07:36 pm »
2-0 from a corner
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #828 on: Today at 09:07:37 pm »
Bizarre goal, De Gea got lobbed on his line ;D
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #829 on: Today at 09:07:45 pm »
GETTTT THE FUCK IN!!!

Please sort that new contract for De Gea, I'm begging you.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #830 on: Today at 09:07:48 pm »
Positive changes right enough, Robbie.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #831 on: Today at 09:08:09 pm »

Sevilla [2] - 0 Manchester United [4-2 on agg.]; Loïc Badé on 47' - https://streambug.io/v/06384b & https://dubz.co/video/55358f
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #832 on: Today at 09:08:09 pm »
 ;D ;D ;D
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #833 on: Today at 09:08:15 pm »
Oh well.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #834 on: Today at 09:08:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:10:35 pm
"Mistake by Maguire again, you fucking idiot - fucking De Gea is shit, oh fuck off, Oh god, they're going to go through and it's all our fucking cockups".

That's the running commentary in our house :lmao

 :lmao
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #835 on: Today at 09:08:31 pm »
Wtf is Savage on about, no way he could reach that.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 -
« Reply #836 on: Today at 09:08:37 pm »
De Gea channelling his inner Pickford
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #837 on: Today at 09:08:44 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:05:10 pm
Not watching the United game stuck in work what's the story corner turned yet again?

2 down ;D
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #838 on: Today at 09:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:07:37 pm
Bizarre goal, De Gea got lobbed on his line ;D
Pretty amazing considering he never leaves his line, almost like a Subbuteo goalie.
