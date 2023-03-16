Can't see anyone who is left beating united
Just saw Arsenal are out of this thing now as well. Fucking Uniteds name on the trophy.
Cant rule out Juve they still have good players
Maguire : I have an important rôle to playYes, Harry. Staying as far away from the pitch as possible.
Get in juve
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise for me mate - both sides have had some intriguing and entertaining matches so far (that's them cursed now for a 0-0 snorefest!)
Cool.I'm watching Feyenoord v Roma now.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.76]