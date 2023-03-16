« previous next »
Quote from: koptommy93 on March 16, 2023, 10:52:21 pm
Can't see anyone who is left beating united

Cant rule out Juve they still have good players
Arsenal very fortunate their next game is home to Palace, probably the 2nd worst team in the league at the moment after Southampton.
Just saw Arsenal are out of this thing now as well. Fucking Uniteds name on the trophy.
Quote from: a little break on March 16, 2023, 11:28:09 pm
Just saw Arsenal are out of this thing now as well. Fucking Uniteds name on the trophy.

It would be great to see United get knocked out by Roma.
Quote from: Legs on March 16, 2023, 11:09:01 pm
Cant rule out Juve they still have good players
Sevilla's still in it. Apparently they've won it before?
Feyenoord are a dark horse in this got to the conference League final last season we're unlucky to lose against Roma and they are vastly improved from last season.
Maguire : I have an important rôle to play
Yes, Harry. Staying as far away from the pitch as possible.
Quote from: mickl on March 17, 2023, 07:32:33 am
Maguire : I have an important rôle to play
Yes, Harry. Staying as far away from the pitch as possible.

Someone has to carry the box of half-time oranges I guess.
Quarter-finals:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester United vs Sevilla 🇪🇸
🇮🇹 Juventus vs Sporting CP 🇵🇹
🇩🇪 Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise 🇧🇪
🇳🇱 Feyenoord vs Roma 🇮🇹

Semi finals:
Juventus/Sporting v Manchester United/Sevilla

Feyenoord/Roma v Leverkusen/Union Saint-Gilloise
Get in juve
Sevilla not great at the minute but very hard to beat in this competition, otherwise if not them hopefully Juve can put United out.

Similar to the Champions League draw with one side being a bit weaker than the other. Would like to see Feyenoord go all the way but Leverkusen vs Union SG will send another relative underdog to the semis too. That Feyenoord/Roma draw puts one of last year's Conference League sides with a 50% chance of another final. It's been nice how less successful teams like Villarreal and Eintracht have won this in recent years and it'd be nice if another not usually successful side could win it again as opposed to someone dead rich like United or Juve
At least theres no obvious walkover for them. If they make the final they should win it but hopefully they wont.
Roma v Feyenoord will be fun, hopefully Feyenoord fans are allowed to travel, they'll take about 15k. Badly want to see us play at the de Kuip but we never seem to be in the same competition, maybe next season.
.


^ take an hour off the above kick-off times if you are in the UK.



Feyenoord vs Roma : BT Sport 3. 5.45pm ko.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise : BT Sport 5. 8pm ko.

Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon : BT Sport 3. 8pm ko.

Manchester United vs Sevilla : BT Sport 1. 8pm ko.


^ The 2nd legs are on Thursday 20th April, 2023 - all are 8pm kick offs.







Europa League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-uefa-europa-league-football-on-tv.html (all matches are on BT Sport)

Europa League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/uefa-europa-league


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (aka the 'Some useful info for following the football + Tv, STREAMS, & Highlights etc' thread)

Also decent - https://soccerstreamlinks.com : www.soccerstreams.football : https://gs.freestreams-live1.tv : https://footybite.to : https://totalsportek.pro : https://nizarstream.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://streamsgate.tv : www.daddylive.pro : https://hesgoals.top : www.pawastreams.top : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : https://soccerstreams100.io : https://reddit.redditsoccerstreams.xyz : https://elixx.xyz : https://bosscast.net : https://hesgoals.top : www.hesgoal.name : https://sportshub.stream


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/europe/europa-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


More Info: www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague : https://twitter.com/EuropaLeague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_UEFA_Europa_League

What game(s) are we watching guys?

:)
Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise for me mate - both sides have had some intriguing and entertaining matches so far (that's them cursed now for a 0-0 snorefest!)
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:46:15 pm
Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise for me mate - both sides have had some intriguing and entertaining matches so far (that's them cursed now for a 0-0 snorefest!)

Cool.

I'm watching Feyenoord v Roma now.

Making some noise that Gent home crowd considering capacity is only 20k!
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:58:45 pm
Cool.

I'm watching Feyenoord v Roma now.

That No 25 for Roma would look good in LFC's midfield. ;)
what is the award if Westham wins the Conference League? Automatic EL qualification?
Gent saved by VAR there, no own goal despite the keeper's clanger  ;D
Man that Feyenoord manager looks like a complete twat. Whining about every single thing whole time.
FEY-ROMA HT 0-0

Penalty missed by Roma.
Danny Ings with his first ever European goal ... if it beats VAR check :thumbup
