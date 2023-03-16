Sevilla not great at the minute but very hard to beat in this competition, otherwise if not them hopefully Juve can put United out.



Similar to the Champions League draw with one side being a bit weaker than the other. Would like to see Feyenoord go all the way but Leverkusen vs Union SG will send another relative underdog to the semis too. That Feyenoord/Roma draw puts one of last year's Conference League sides with a 50% chance of another final. It's been nice how less successful teams like Villarreal and Eintracht have won this in recent years and it'd be nice if another not usually successful side could win it again as opposed to someone dead rich like United or Juve