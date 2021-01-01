Dp they still have Seaman in goal?
Was it that good of a goal?
You can't tell me we can't get a couple of these lads from Sporting for 130m combined. Brilliant tempo they are setting
Glad we havent played them this year. Our midfield vs theirs 😬
We might well struggle against anyone but these are 4th in Portugal and couldn't get out of one of the weakest CL groups. Spurs won the group.Arsenal aren't really arsed about anything but the title which is understandable.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Regardless, their energy and willingness in midfield is exactly what we had during the peak Klopp years of 18-20.
