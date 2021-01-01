« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages  (Read 12163 times)

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,998
  • Truthiness
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 09:45:21 pm »
Bittersweet moment for lifelong Liverpool fan there. I suppose he has to score once every dozen or so games or else they'll realise he's a mole planted by Jürgen at OT.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,714
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 09:47:54 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:23:22 pm
Betis are so sluggish - a poor second to everything. I thought it was the other European leagues that were slow.

The standard through Europe is awful. Real the one team outside the PL who can really raise their game to a high level (and Napoli so far this season). Arguably Bayern as well.

Unfortunately Real and Napoli proved that against us.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 09:49:59 pm »
Ahh,all is super again i see.
Logged

Offline OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 09:51:34 pm »
What a annoyingly amenable opponent to play after the mauling.   :butt
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,614
  • BoRac
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 09:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:45:19 pm
It was only Barca or Arsenal who were going to knock them out in this and Barca folded/had too many key players out (and Arsenal far more arsed about the league).

Juventus will find a way to win this, by hook or crook. After the points deduction in the Serie A, it's their only path into the Champions League next season.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,765
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 09:53:26 pm »
Would Mourinhos Roma have a chance against them? No idea what theyre like but hed love to stick one up them.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,681
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 09:55:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:53:26 pm
Would Mourinhos Roma have a chance against them? No idea what theyre like but hed love to stick one up them.

Winner from Gini sounds good.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,998
  • Truthiness
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 09:55:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:53:26 pm
Would Mourinhos Roma have a chance against them? No idea what theyre like but hed love to stick one up them.
The Chris Smalling / Nemanja Matic revenge mission.

Actually, they're both shite so no, not much of a chance.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,714
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 09:55:28 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 09:52:09 pm
Juventus will find a way to win this, by hook or crook. After the points deduction in the Serie A, it's their only path into the Champions League next season.

Can't see it but Italian teams seem to have a bit of steel about them in Europe this season (or it's just a case of everyone else is shit). I'm sure Mourinho would like to knock them out as well.

The standard in this competition is appalling. There's no excuse for one of United or Arsenal to not win it. Fairs fair to United they did beat Barca.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,537
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 09:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:53:26 pm
Would Mourinhos Roma have a chance against them? No idea what theyre like but hed love to stick one up them.

His Porto put out a prime Utd, so he can dispatch this shower of shite
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline TankEngine10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 09:58:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:55:50 pm
His Porto put out a prime Utd, so he can dispatch this shower of shite

His Porto were a lot better than his Roma. And he was a lot more with it back then. Man lost his marbles at Spurs (not really his fault, would happen to anyone but still)
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,902
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 10:15:48 pm »
Betis had a 39 year old and a 41 year old in their starting 11, but this is being hailed by some news outlets, they're desperate for this lot to do well, for clicks and newspaper sales.
Logged

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,786
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 10:48:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:47:54 pm
The standard through Europe is awful. Real the one team outside the PL who can really raise their game to a high level (and Napoli so far this season). Arguably Bayern as well.

Unfortunately Real and Napoli proved that against us.


You clearly havent been watching Benfica. Amazing team.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,537
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #493 on: Today at 08:26:00 am »
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Yesterday at 09:58:24 pm
His Porto were a lot better than his Roma. And he was a lot more with it back then. Man lost his marbles at Spurs (not really his fault, would happen to anyone but still)

Yep his Porto were better, but then so was Fergies Utd, so nothing really changes.

What Mourinho can do is shithouse his way through the tie, he, with the assistance of shit teams, managed to get the Mancs to win the Europa, he's capable of knocking these out if they go against each other
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,897
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #494 on: Today at 08:50:37 am »
Knowing the luck the Mancs have they will most definitely get Union Berlin or some other shower of shite
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,368
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #495 on: Today at 08:51:52 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:15:48 pm
Betis had a 39 year old and a 41 year old in their starting 11, but this is being hailed by some news outlets, they're desperate for this lot to do well, for clicks and newspaper sales.

They're back!! (Again)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 