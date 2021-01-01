Betis are so sluggish - a poor second to everything. I thought it was the other European leagues that were slow.
It was only Barca or Arsenal who were going to knock them out in this and Barca folded/had too many key players out (and Arsenal far more arsed about the league).
Crosby Nick never fails.
Would Mourinhos Roma have a chance against them? No idea what theyre like but hed love to stick one up them.
Juventus will find a way to win this, by hook or crook. After the points deduction in the Serie A, it's their only path into the Champions League next season.
His Porto put out a prime Utd, so he can dispatch this shower of shite
The standard through Europe is awful. Real the one team outside the PL who can really raise their game to a high level (and Napoli so far this season). Arguably Bayern as well.Unfortunately Real and Napoli proved that against us.
His Porto were a lot better than his Roma. And he was a lot more with it back then. Man lost his marbles at Spurs (not really his fault, would happen to anyone but still)
Betis had a 39 year old and a 41 year old in their starting 11, but this is being hailed by some news outlets, they're desperate for this lot to do well, for clicks and newspaper sales.
