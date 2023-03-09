« previous next »
Online Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #400 on: Today at 07:50:07 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 07:47:46 pm
Joaquin returned to Betis at 33, wonder if he thought hed make more appearances in this stint than his original one.

41 and still playing at a high level. Not bad.

I remember being wary of him when we played Betis in the Champions League in 05/06!
Online The North Bank

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #401 on: Today at 07:53:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:50:07 pm
41 and still playing at a high level. Not bad.

I remember being wary of him when we played Betis in the Champions League in 05/06!

Star of Spain national team in 2002 World Cup when Korea and refs cheated to knock them out.
Online FlashGordon

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #402 on: Today at 07:54:18 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:48:33 pm
This isnt the same team thats top of the league. Just the same name. Lots of changes. Decent result to not lose away. Kiwior finally made his debut. US Keeper looked a bit dodgy .

Fuck off there was one or two changes, still had a lot of yer big guns out there.
Offline oojason

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #403 on: Today at 07:54:50 pm »
.
Sporting 2 - 2 Arsenal; highlights - https://ourmatch.me/09-03-2023-sporting-cp-vs-arsenal

Union Berlin 3 - 3 Union Saint-Gilloise; highlights - https://sbbrisk.com/b303rnynh40g.html

Roma 2 - 0 Real Sociedad; highlights - https://highlightsfootball.com/as-roma-vs-real-sociedad-highlights

Bayer Leverkusen 2 - 0 Ferencvaros; highlights - https://sbbrisk.com/jc6174ng52vs.html



8pm kick offs...

Juventus XI: Szczesny, Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro, Cuadrado, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic, di Maria, Vlahovic.
Freiburg XI: Flekken, Sildillia, Ginter, Lienhart - Kübler, Eggestein, Höfler, Günter, Sallai, Grifo, Höler.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martínez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Weghorst, Fernandes, Rashford.
Betis XI: Bravo, Sabaly, Pezzella, Luiz Felipe, Abner Vinícius, Carvalho, Rodríguez, Luiz Henrique, Joaquín, Juanmi, Ayoze Pérez.

Sevilla XI: Dmitrovic, Navas, Nianzou, Gudelj, Telles, Acuna, Torres, Fernando, Rakitic, Gil, En-Nesyri.
Fenerbahçe XI: Altay, Ferdi, Serdar Aziz, Samet Akaydın, Szalai, İrfan Can, Arao, Crespo, Henrique, King, Valencia.

Shakhtar XI: Trubin; Taylor, Matviyenko, Rakitskyy, Topalov; Stepanenko; Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Kryskiv; Troaré.
Feyenoord XI: Wellenreuther; Pedersen, Geertruida, Hancko, Hartman; Wieffer, Kokcu, Szymanski; Jahanbakhsh, Giménez, Idrissi.

Online The North Bank

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #404 on: Today at 07:59:24 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:54:18 pm
Fuck off there was one or two changes, still had a lot of yer big guns out there.

Ryan Tomiyasu Kiwior Jorginho Vieira Nelson. Would not normally start a league game. Unless everyone is a big gun because we are top and super. Its not just the names, when you make so many changes the rhythm is not the same . Players not used to playing with each other.
Good result still .
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #405 on: Today at 08:08:22 pm »
They're back.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #406 on: Today at 08:09:29 pm »
Anyone get on to a bit of booing when Fernandes touched the ball? Followed by the mic being completely turned down :lmao
Online FlashGordon

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #407 on: Today at 08:13:50 pm »
Did the ref just give United a free kick for Casemiro kicking some lad's Achilles?
Online FlashGordon

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #408 on: Today at 08:17:15 pm »
No.5 for Betis is horrendous  :D
Online The North Bank

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #409 on: Today at 08:18:46 pm »
United get some seriously good draws in the cups dont they. Its a good thing they cant avoid the likes of Liverpool and arsenal in the league
Online StL-Dono

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #410 on: Today at 08:19:42 pm »
If Betis had any quality at all, Man U would have some trouble here.  But, they continually pass into traffic under no pressure at all.  About 5 times already they've taken possession in their half and then under no pressure at all, attempt a pass into a guarded space when there are about 3 other places they could easily pass to.  The cold must be affecting their quick decision-making.
Online FlashGordon

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #411 on: Today at 08:20:22 pm »
He's somehow even managed to get worse.
Online TankEngine10

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #412 on: Today at 08:25:13 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:48:33 pm
This isnt the same team thats top of the league. Just the same name. Lots of changes. Decent result to not lose away. Kiwior finally made his debut. US Keeper looked a bit dodgy .
:shite:

AFTV greatest hits getting wheeled out for a draw. Surely hang on to those until you bottle the league to City on the last day.
Online Robinred

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #413 on: Today at 08:27:47 pm »
In fairness to Darke and Savage, theyve only mentioned Sunday 11 times😁
Online gerrardisgod

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #414 on: Today at 08:33:45 pm »
ARF!
Online FlashGordon

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #415 on: Today at 08:33:57 pm »
GOOOOOOLLLLLLL!
Online Carras Left Foot

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #416 on: Today at 08:34:00 pm »
Online rob1966

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #417 on: Today at 08:34:05 pm »
;D
Online cdav

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #418 on: Today at 08:34:27 pm »
Gol gol gol

Great finish by Perez, silence from Savage apart from desperation appealing for a handball
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #419 on: Today at 08:34:44 pm »
Betis equalise!
Online FlashGordon

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #420 on: Today at 08:34:52 pm »
Love when commentators say they think something has happened when what they mean is they hope it happened  :D
Online The North Bank

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #421 on: Today at 08:34:58 pm »
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Today at 08:25:13 pm
:shite:

AFTV greatest hits getting wheeled out for a draw. Surely hang on to those until you bottle the league to City on the last day.

 Not a clue what youre on about, but then youre new to this so its ok.
Online StL-Dono

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #422 on: Today at 08:35:11 pm »
My stream is about 4 minutes of game time behind... 
Online rob1966

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #423 on: Today at 08:35:39 pm »
Great finish that. I'm always banging on at my lad about hitting across the ball when shooting across the keeper, that was a perfect example
Online gerrardisgod

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #424 on: Today at 08:35:40 pm »
Casemiro has been utterly dreadful again.
Online FlashGordon

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #425 on: Today at 08:36:06 pm »
Darke calling it a cross shot. Fuck off  ;D
Online spartan2785

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #426 on: Today at 08:36:34 pm »
100% chance that is disallowed if it's in the league instead of Europe.
Online FlashGordon

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #427 on: Today at 08:36:36 pm »
Quote from: ger
Casemiro has been utterly dreadful again.

He has, it's like him and Fab have switched bodies recently.
Online rob1966

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #428 on: Today at 08:36:38 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:34:27 pm
Gol gol gol

Great finish by Perez, silence from Savage apart from desperation appealing for a handball

In the PL they'd allow that for the Mancs and disallow it against them
Online The North Bank

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #429 on: Today at 08:37:23 pm »
Antony is so bad . Ajax absolutely robbed them
Online TepidT2O

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #430 on: Today at 08:38:50 pm »
Joaquin is still playing.

Wow.

He must be nearly 40!

Edit.. bloody hell hes 41!!
Online FlashGordon

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #431 on: Today at 08:40:01 pm »
Haha Betis singing a song to the tune of our Diogo one. Mancs will be hating that.
Online Fiasco

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #432 on: Today at 08:40:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:38:50 pm
Joaquin is still playing.

Wow.

He must be nearly 40!

42 in the summer. We're signing him and Simao don't ya know :D
Online rob1966

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #433 on: Today at 08:40:24 pm »
The missus's face is a fucking picture :lmao

I'm listening to Stone Temple Pilots and trying my best not to laugh as he says "what the fuck?, fuck off that's shite, oh my god" ;D
Online Fromola

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #434 on: Today at 08:41:00 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:36:36 pm
He has, it's like him and Fab have switched bodies recently.

He's boss when they play someone shit who gives them the run of the park. Or a Barca side with their entire midfield missing.

He's a good player but he's not as good as is made out when he actually comes up against a team who make it a tough match (many such opponents he's got himself suspended for).
Online rob1966

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #435 on: Today at 08:42:46 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:37:23 pm
Antony is so bad . Ajax absolutely robbed them

Seven Hag managed him, so it's not like the daft twat didn't know he was a show pony. Maybe he got a back hander from Ajax?

How shite much you be though to have a forward who is on loan from Burnley to Fenerbache on loan to you? ;D
Online Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #436 on: Today at 08:43:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:40:24 pm
The missus's face is a fucking picture :lmao

I'm listening to Stone Temple Pilots and trying my best not to laugh as he says "what the fuck?, fuck off that's shite, oh my god" ;D

Shes talking about your music.
Online DangerScouse

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #437 on: Today at 08:44:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:38:50 pm
Joaquin is still playing.

Wow.

He must be nearly 40!

Edit.. bloody hell hes 41!!

And still being breast fed!
Online FlashGordon

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #438 on: Today at 08:45:26 pm »
Fuck sake the fella celebrating instead of getting to the ball  ;D
Online rob1966

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #439 on: Today at 08:46:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:43:18 pm
Shes talking about your music.

Fuck off you ;)

