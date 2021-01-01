That line up probably isn't too far off the quality of the last 16 when we won it in 2001.



Slavia Prague v Kaiserslautern

Stuttgart v Celta Vigo

PSV v Parma

AEK v Barca

Alaves v Inter

Porto v Nantes

Vallecano v Bordeaux

Liverpool v Roma



Definitely a lot better than when United won it under Mourinho, having to beat the might of Rostov, Anderlecht, Celta Vigo and Ajax



Really?!Some of those teams were quality. Us and Barca obviously, but the Italian sides had absolute quality. Ronaldo, Zanetti, Totti, Buffon, Thuram, Batistuta, Cannavaro, the Everton great Mateo Ferrari. Then the other sides all had a nice mix of quality (Mostovoi, Benni McCarthy at Celta, Dugarry at Bordeaux, Porto had a fair few of the players that won the CL a few years later)This season looks like a couple of English sides having good seasons because everyone else has gone to shit, and not much else. Sevilla, Leverkusen, Feyenoord, Roma, Betis and Shakhtar all pretty sad reflections of how good they've been in the past. Hopefully Shitcoat shithouses his way to winning it.