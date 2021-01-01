« previous next »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:42:29 pm
Simultaneous penalty shoot outs on the BT Goals Show. Best programme in the world.

Germany get this kind of show every Saturday for their 2:30 kick offs.
Rennes vs Shakhtar - Penalty shootout (4-5) : https://streamin.me/v/93b9fa9b


Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:48:42 pm
Germany get this kind of show every Saturday for their 2:30 kick offs.

Do the lower league crowd numbers suffer?

Thats the consistent reason were told 3pms arent allowed
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:52:21 pm
Do the lower league crowd numbers suffer?

Thats the consistent reason were told 3pms arent allowed

6 3rd division games kicked off 90 minutes earlier than the Bundesliga games last Saturday.
Attendance at the games was

22000
1600
9500
12000
7000
4000

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:51:16 pm
6 3rd division games kicked off 90 minutes earlier than the Bundesliga games last Saturday.
Attendance at the games was

22000
1600
9500
12000
7000
4000



Not bad
Sporting vs Arsenal.
Manchester United vs Real Betis.
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:22:43 am
Sporting vs Arsenal.
Manchester United vs Real Betis.


Toughest draw we couldve got bar Juventus. Hopefully we go with the reserves and see how they get on. Bigger fish to fry this season.
Quote
Europa League last-16 draw
Union Berlin v Union Saint-Gilloise

Sevilla v Fenerbahce

Juventus v Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen v Ferencvaros

Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal

Manchester United v Real Betis

Roma v Real Sociedad

Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord

Fucking hell, remember when the UEFA Cup was actually a good competition ;D
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:28:13 pm
Fucking hell, remember when the UEFA Cup was actually a good competition ;D

That line up probably isn't too far off the quality of the last 16 when we won it in 2001.

Slavia Prague v Kaiserslautern
Stuttgart v Celta Vigo
PSV v Parma
AEK v Barca
Alaves v Inter
Porto v Nantes
Vallecano v Bordeaux
Liverpool v Roma

Definitely a lot better than when United won it under Mourinho, having to beat the might of Rostov, Anderlecht, Celta Vigo and Ajax
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:28:13 pm
Fucking hell, remember when the UEFA Cup was actually a good competition ;D

As I said last night I dont know what people expect. In there youve got the English League leaders, Eredivisie leaders, the team sat 3rd in Italy, 3rd in Germany (level on points with Bayern), 4th in Germany and 3rd in Spain. Thats without mentioning Juventus and Leverkusen who could at least be considered decent teams for a second tier European competition.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:39:24 pm
That line up probably isn't too far off the quality of the last 16 when we won it in 2001.

Slavia Prague v Kaiserslautern
Stuttgart v Celta Vigo
PSV v Parma
AEK v Barca
Alaves v Inter
Porto v Nantes
Vallecano v Bordeaux
Liverpool v Roma

Definitely a lot better than when United won it under Mourinho, having to beat the might of Rostov, Anderlecht, Celta Vigo and Ajax

Really?!  :o

Some of those teams were quality. Us and Barca obviously, but the Italian sides had absolute quality. Ronaldo, Zanetti, Totti, Buffon, Thuram, Batistuta, Cannavaro, the Everton great Mateo Ferrari. Then the other sides all had a nice mix of quality (Mostovoi, Benni McCarthy at Celta, Dugarry at Bordeaux, Porto had a fair few of the players that won the CL a few years later)

This season looks like a couple of English sides having good seasons because everyone else has gone to shit, and not much else. Sevilla, Leverkusen, Feyenoord, Roma, Betis and Shakhtar all pretty sad reflections of how good they've been in the past. Hopefully Shitcoat shithouses his way to winning it.
