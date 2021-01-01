« previous next »
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #280 on: Today at 09:36:26 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:35:15 pm
United are the best team in it, be surprised if they don't win it.

It should be them or Arsenal (who are likely to be focused on PL). Barca were the realistic alternative but they're still crap.

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #281 on: Today at 09:36:37 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 09:34:49 pm
The standard in La Liga is terrible. Would love to see us go up against one of those clubs, reckon wed tear them to shreds.

Wouldn't be saying that after what Madrid done to us.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #282 on: Today at 09:40:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:36:26 pm
It should be them or Arsenal (who are likely to be focused on PL). Barca were the realistic alternative but they're still crap.



If you or anyone thinks this barca performance has been crap I give up

Either that or you dont know just how crap they were before Xavi

This is a travesty of a result
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #283 on: Today at 09:40:26 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:36:25 pm
Theyve been good here

This is a bit of a transfer to be honest

Looking at what the last 16 will be can't see anyone laying a glove on United now other than Arsenal.

It's a shit competition now, weakened further by the Conference League. Juventus and Sevilla might jump out but both are particularly bad this season.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #284 on: Today at 09:41:35 pm »
Oh my god whos that horrible little blonde bastard

They are absolutely littered with c*nts
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #285 on: Today at 09:41:42 pm »
I see Garnacho is a little c*nt too. Amazing how they gather them. 6 or 7 rolls, holding his face all for the pull of a shirt.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #286 on: Today at 09:41:43 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:40:22 pm
If you or anyone thinks this barca performance has been crap I give up

Either that or you dont know just how crap they were before Xavi

This is a travesty of a result

Barca were the only team likely to beat United in this tbf (or Arsenal).

Need Arsenal now (or Karius) to stop them winning all 4.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #287 on: Today at 09:42:01 pm »
Dont know why any of you put yourselves through watching them. If you say its because you just enjoy football I know youre lying!
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #288 on: Today at 09:42:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:40:26 pm
Looking at what the last 16 will be can't see anyone laying a glove on United now other than Arsenal.

It's a shit competition now, weakened further by the Conference League. Juventus and Sevilla might jump out but both are particularly bad this season.

Totally

Only Arsenal or Juventus on a very good day can stop them
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #289 on: Today at 09:42:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:41:43 pm
Barca were the only team likely to beat United in this tbf (or Arsenal).

Need Arsenal now (or Karius) to stop them winning all 4.

They wont win the League
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #290 on: Today at 09:42:48 pm »
Garnacho was only one roll short of a new record there. McWhirter will be disappointed.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #291 on: Today at 09:43:05 pm »
He;s only just gotten up?? hahahaha he had his fucking shirt tugged!
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #292 on: Today at 09:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:40:26 pm
Looking at what the last 16 will be can't see anyone laying a glove on United now other than Arsenal.

It's a shit competition now, weakened further by the Conference League. Juventus and Sevilla might jump out but both are particularly bad this season.

Weakened by the conference league? Look at those sides and tell me which would improve the Europa League when most of Europes current league leaders are in it. Sivasspor, Slovan Bratislava or West Ham, currently in the relegation places.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #293 on: Today at 09:43:37 pm »
How the fuck are Barca top of the league  :o

Look bang average
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #294 on: Today at 09:44:32 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:42:40 pm
They wont win the League

I don't think they will but it's relying on Arsenal not shitting the bed.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
« Reply #295 on: Today at 09:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:42:01 pm
Dont know why any of you put yourselves through watching them. If you say its because you just enjoy football I know youre lying!

I never watch them, I just follow the events on here, its the only place I can get a fair and balanced running commentary of their games.
