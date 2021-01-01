United are the best team in it, be surprised if they don't win it.
The standard in La Liga is terrible. Would love to see us go up against one of those clubs, reckon wed tear them to shreds.
It should be them or Arsenal (who are likely to be focused on PL). Barca were the realistic alternative but they're still crap.
Theyve been good here This is a bit of a transfer to be honest
If you or anyone thinks this barca performance has been crap I give upEither that or you dont know just how crap they were before Xavi This is a travesty of a result
Crosby Nick never fails.
Looking at what the last 16 will be can't see anyone laying a glove on United now other than Arsenal. It's a shit competition now, weakened further by the Conference League. Juventus and Sevilla might jump out but both are particularly bad this season.
Barca were the only team likely to beat United in this tbf (or Arsenal). Need Arsenal now (or Karius) to stop them winning all 4.
They wont win the League
Dont know why any of you put yourselves through watching them. If you say its because you just enjoy football I know youre lying!
