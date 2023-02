Makes for loads of televised games, I guess?



Allows them to keep milking it.







So now - across EL and ECL, there are 119 games in each competition (8 groups, so 96 games in those 8, then 8 in the POffs, 8 in the R16, 4 quarters, etc), so 238 total. But the number of games an individual team can play hasn't really changes (it used to have a R of 32, before the R16, when the CL teams dropped down). Previously, there were 12 groups (so a total of 144 games), then 16, 8, ... - so a total of 175. BUT the games that have been added are the smaller teams, which fewer people are probably interested in watching - so probably not that much extra money coming in (basically 16 extra teams in the ECL groups leading to 48 extra games; and then from that point, the teams that would have finished 3rd and dropped out (or 4th, but are now in the ECL) are playing in the ECL knock outs.