DelTrotter

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
Reply #40 on: Today at 07:05:58 pm
A goalie clanger and an OG, the luck never runs out that's for sure

Would be awful if we don't beat Real mind, this league is in a terrible state now
ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
Reply #41 on: Today at 07:07:15 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:04:23 pm
im hoping Barcelona target Rashford in the summer

Rashford is at United for life
4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,365
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
Reply #42 on: Today at 07:07:22 pm
Shit on a stick.

Come on Barca pull your finger out.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
Reply #43 on: Today at 07:07:52 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:05:58 pm
A goalie clanger and an OG, the luck never runs out that's for sure

Would be awful if we don't beat Real mind, this league is in a terrible state now

Seeing all our players coming back. Im starting to believe we have a chance
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,836
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
Reply #44 on: Today at 07:07:57 pm
Rashfords turnaround is the weirdest thing ever

If hes out theyre fucked
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,211
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
Reply #45 on: Today at 07:08:22 pm

Barcelona 1 - [1] Manchester United; Rashford 52' - https://streamff.com/v/Ytrnengcrn & https://streamin.me/v/f29173a7

Barcelona 1 - [2] Manchester United; Kounde OG 59' - https://streamff.com/v/TfG7kidLnm & https://streamin.me/v/7b36d3ea

Manchester United penalty shout against Barcelona 64' - https://streamin.me/v/495ea036


Shakhtar Donetsk 2 - [1] Rennes; Toko Ekambi 59' - https://streamin.me/v/1f298a7a

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,957
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
Reply #46 on: Today at 07:10:30 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:02:21 pm
Rob, did the beer get a bit better taste in the last 15 minutes?

Fucked off out with the lad to get him some food, 0-0 when we left, they made it 2-1 when we got back.

So being offside and force the defender to clear isn't offside🙄
Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,681
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
Reply #47 on: Today at 07:10:50 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:05:29 pm
c*nts. And Man Utd are even worse.

Yes, they are well matched. Football-wise Utd are levels above what they were last season and the start of this season too. They look fit, and motivated. Rashford is looking lethal. Fair dues to 10heads he's done a proper job on that mob. Unfortunately.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,561
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
Reply #48 on: Today at 07:11:07 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:10:30 pm
Fucked off out with the lad to get him some food, 0-0 when we left, they made it 2-1 when we got back.

So being offside and force the defender to clear isn't offside🙄

And how was the shite?
Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,681
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages
Reply #49 on: Today at 07:12:59 pm
Great little 20 man bitch fight there.
