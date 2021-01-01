« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #160 on: Today at 11:56:16 am
We'll they'll be out in force tonight with their plassy flags and their manufactured trying-just- a - bit - too- hard atmosphere. The Crystal Palace of the North. Come on Redmen. Take this lot to the cleaners and then we'll show them what a real atmosphere Is like on Tuesday night.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #161 on: Today at 12:01:13 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:51:35 am
Id love a 3-0 win to put them in their place. But equally Id love a spawny 1-0 90th minute winner.
An undeserved penalty which is highly contentious in the 8th minute of injury time

Marvellous stuff that would be!


Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #162 on: Today at 12:21:43 pm
And another thing. That club's shit-housery has been going on for a lot longer than the Saudi takeover. They were supposed to sort out the away supporters area yearsvago but decided not to bother for the advantage it gave/ gives them. Cheating but the love-in with the FA got them off the hook. Far better to watch this one in their boardroom than up in the Gods.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #163 on: Today at 12:22:35 pm
Wonder if this lot will dare to time waste as much at home as they did Anfield ?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #164 on: Today at 12:41:58 pm
I really hope we twat these.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #165 on: Today at 12:48:53 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:01:13 pm
An undeserved penalty which is highly contentious in the 8th minute of injury time

Marvellous stuff that would be!

Newcastle away on the Saturday, late winner for the reds, followed by a Champions League game against Spanish giants at Anfield on the Tuesday ... it's all coming back to me. :)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #166 on: Today at 12:49:48 pm
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Today at 11:56:16 am
We'll they'll be out in force tonight with their plassy flags and their manufactured trying-just- a - bit - too- hard atmosphere. The Crystal Palace of the North. Come on Redmen. Take this lot to the cleaners and then we'll show them what a real atmosphere Is like on Tuesday night.

To be fair I think there will be a big Bobby Robson 90th birthday celebration going on so it will be more forced than usual, not sure if thats a distraction or help to them.
I think the bigger issue for them is how many of their players will want to avoid injury with their first cup final in years on the horizon?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #167 on: Today at 12:55:04 pm
Quote from: Stubbins on Today at 11:36:07 am
Not sure about that SG. I was born and bought up on Tyneside and my family, friends and colleagues are almost exclusively NUFC fans. Maybe it's because I'm an easy target to vent on regarding LFC, but I rarely hear anything from them about Everton - Pickford aside of course.

I have heard the expression 'scouse makems' used occasionally but more in derision (at both Everton & Sunderland) than anything vitriolic.

Then again I'm basing my generalisation just on the people I know. Perhaps the rest of the NE really does hate Everton.

My old boss is an NUFC supporter and used to edit one of their fanzines. I sat next to him in the Gallowgate when we won 3-2 with the Origi header and had a few beers with his mates. Clearly, they dont like Sunderland but, to me, it seemed that their hatred was more against Chelsea and Man Utd and that was more to do with the way their away support had acted in the centre of Newcastle over the last 40 years, or so. They didnt mind Liverpool but, maybe, they were just being nice to me  ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #168 on: Today at 01:10:56 pm
Quote from: storkfoot on Today at 12:55:04 pm
My old boss is an NUFC supporter and used to edit one of their fanzines. I sat next to him in the Gallowgate when we won 3-2 with the Origi header and had a few beers with his mates. Clearly, they dont like Sunderland but, to me, it seemed that their hatred was more against Chelsea and Man Utd and that was more to do with the way their away support had acted in the centre of Newcastle over the last 40 years, or so. They didnt mind Liverpool but, maybe, they were just being nice to me  ;D
Years ago we had a sort of kinship I felt. Before the cup final in the seventies I remember the rival fans outside the
torch pub on the Wembley Way having piggy-back 'fights' - this was in the days of serious footy violence.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #169 on: Today at 01:22:27 pm
Would start a Bajcetic-Henderson-Keita midfield ... could also make an argument for Keita-Bajcetic-Elliot
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #170 on: Today at 01:43:39 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:22:27 pm
Would start a Bajcetic-Henderson-Keita midfield ... could also make an argument for Keita-Bajcetic-Elliot

Mad how Bajcectic is now the number one name in the midfield but youre not wrong. Hoping he starts alongside Hendo and Keita personally.
