Not sure about that SG. I was born and bought up on Tyneside and my family, friends and colleagues are almost exclusively NUFC fans. Maybe it's because I'm an easy target to vent on regarding LFC, but I rarely hear anything from them about Everton - Pickford aside of course.



I have heard the expression 'scouse makems' used occasionally but more in derision (at both Everton & Sunderland) than anything vitriolic.



Then again I'm basing my generalisation just on the people I know. Perhaps the rest of the NE really does hate Everton.



My old boss is an NUFC supporter and used to edit one of their fanzines. I sat next to him in the Gallowgate when we won 3-2 with the Origi header and had a few beers with his mates. Clearly, they dont like Sunderland but, to me, it seemed that their hatred was more against Chelsea and Man Utd and that was more to do with the way their away support had acted in the centre of Newcastle over the last 40 years, or so. They didnt mind Liverpool but, maybe, they were just being nice to me