Team talk for tomorrow by pinning this up on the wall…..Maybe the fact Shay us going for four trophies has effected us this season not that you 50+ years trophy dodgers would know that





Shay Given believes that only two Liverpool players would make Newcastle team





https://www.sportsjoe.ie/football/shay-given-two-liverpool-players-make-newcastle-team-283219



That's insane. I know he can caveat that with 'on this season's form' but regardless of the result tonight there's not one player of their side today i'd take in our side with Guimares out. They've massively overperformed which has levelled off over the last month.You'd think not beating Palace and Bournemouth in the last couple of weeks and losing to Sheff Wed in the cup might have brought them down to earth a bit. Just got lucky to draw Nathan Jones's Southampton in a semi final because they haven't been much good since the new year. I expect them to turn up today though.