Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h  (Read 1995 times)

Offline killer-heels

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:17:05 pm »
No Gomez in the training pictures.
Offline Larse

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 07:30:52 pm »
make or break week for us - 2 wins and our season will be on course again. dont understand the people that say theyd take a draw: its the chance to gain some momentum and at the same time get some huge points in the top 4 race. A draw will not to much for us...
Offline skipper757

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 07:59:46 pm »
A late winner like the first game would be fantastic.  Keep our momentum going while hurting their morale.

We're really not that far off the top 4, but it'll definitely require us going on a good run.  Our away record is really poor, and there's little chance of a run if we don't correct that, but I don't think it'll take much for this group of winners to get going again.

As bad as we've been, with our attackers and defenders getting healthy, we could hopefully show our efficiency in the boxes.  I know our defensive metrics are pretty bad, but let's start improving upon that and get more efficient in front of goal.

Salah, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota, Firmino, and then Diaz?  That's more than enough goals to get us a run of results.
Offline BoRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:02:03 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 11:36:16 am
Good time to play them with the injuries they've build up

Who are they missing?
Offline Wingman

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 08:13:18 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:45:57 am
Lets fucking batter these sportswashing, horse punching, ant & dec lovin' c*nts.

Id forgotten all about the horse punching incident.
Offline skipper757

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 08:13:58 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 08:02:03 pm
Who are they missing?

Bruno Guimaraes is the big one.  Not sure if he'll make it back for this one or not.

Think Isak was injured for a while and is only just back (maybe not match fit?).
Offline Stevo79

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 08:55:54 pm »
Guimaraes is suspended, so definitely not playing.
Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 09:00:18 pm »
Wilson, Willock, Saint Maximin missed the last game I think as well. Sounds like a few of them may be back for the game against us though.
Offline bravoco

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 09:02:30 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 05:54:15 pm
All Roads lead to the top four

There's hope with our Wandering Stars back.
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 10:11:15 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 09:00:18 pm
Wilson, Willock, Saint Maximin missed the last game I think as well. Sounds like a few of them may be back for the game against us though.

Saint-Maximan started their last game I think. Hes not played much recently though. Wilson is doubtful but Isaak has recently returned. No Guimares is obviously good news though.

Theyll hopefully have one eye in their cup final next week too.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:37:15 am

It's the hope that kills you

Or something like that.
Bloody hope eh? It's a dangerous drug to be sniffing in days of instant doom, nitro-powered by social media and every clueless asshole having 'an opinion'. Once you start hoping, there is really no way of knowing where the hell you might end up. Hope is potent, sprouts without asking, fills your head with visions of better outcomes, looks down on reality with contempt and never gives up. It doesn't need much to take hold of your thoughts and flip you into least fashionable being in today's world - an optimist who doesn't give a f**k. So whatever you do, don't hope. Seriously, just don't do it. Be strong. Never grow tired of offering realistic opinions, balanced inputs with a pinch of pessimism. It will protect you from so many 'told you so' moments, spiteful whatsup messages filled with laughing emojis and unexpected heartbreak. Embrace the reality of the present situation and expect the bad or mediocre outcome to everything ahead of you. It's what cool kids are doing. You want to be cool too?

Yeah fucking right.  ::)  ;D

Hope is what it's all about. Mana from heaven that makes dreams a reality. Eternal trigger for imagination and performing beyond ones abilities. And if we can't muster enough of it after that Everton game we have bigger problems than our midfield. We've had enough time recently to roll on the floor in a dark room, listening to Portishead on repeat while condemning 95% of our team to a quick summer exit. I did it, felt good to feel the peaks of tragedy unfolding. Fuck that. Time to air the room, put on some angry music and fight.

Spot on mate. Just what I've been saying in these sour times. Mind you nobody loves me, it's true...
Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:50:20 pm »
Head says 1-1. Heart says Nunez rips them a new one repeatedly and Mo scores too.
We beat utter dross at home last game although we played quite well, but our away form is gash. The Saudis aren't winning many games lately though either.  All depends how many chances we gift them.
Offline PaddyPaned

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 11:01:08 pm »
Our away form is atrocious, but hoping this lot have more than half on eye on the League Cup final and fail to turn up on Saturday. Hopefully Gakpo and Mo will be brimming with confidence after Monday, and would be good for Darwin to find the net. If all else fails, Jota to grab a late winner from the bench.

 Lets be honest, based on recent away days, any win will do (even if this means people on here insisting that a top 4 finish is a formality!)
Offline elbow

  • grease
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 11:31:41 pm »
We'll machine gun the fu*ck out of these sports-washing c*nts.

P.S - I saw Portishead live in Blackpool around '95, brilliant band.
Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 11:50:57 pm »
We're 16th in the league on away form while they're 5th in the league on home form. It's the late game on Saturday and I'm sure they're fans will be up for it. First 15 minutes will probably tell us all we need to know about how the game will go. The one saving grace is Bruno is out as people are noting, they haven't won without him. Maybe Virgil being back with Jota sparks puts us over the top in that respect but I don't think there is any shame in being skeptical until proven otherwise. If I was betting I'd go for a draw.
Online CanuckYNWA

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
« Reply #55 on: Today at 01:00:56 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:17:05 pm
No Gomez in the training pictures.

Hes in the inside training video though?

Dunno why people panic when someone isnt in the photos when in the past thats never meant someone is out injured, weve seen people jump to these same conclusions with Thiago in the past too

This is the team id go with but suspect he will go with near the same team barring VVD starting most likely if fit

Alisson
TAA
Gomez
VVD
Robbo
Fabinho
Bajcectic
Keita
Salah
Nunez
Jota

Subs - Kelleher, Matip, Tsimkas, Milner, Henderson, Jones, Elliot, Gakpo, Firmino
