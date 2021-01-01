« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h

killer-heels

Reply #40 on: Today at 07:17:05 pm
No Gomez in the training pictures.
Larse

Reply #41 on: Today at 07:30:52 pm
make or break week for us - 2 wins and our season will be on course again. dont understand the people that say theyd take a draw: its the chance to gain some momentum and at the same time get some huge points in the top 4 race. A draw will not to much for us...
skipper757

Reply #42 on: Today at 07:59:46 pm
A late winner like the first game would be fantastic.  Keep our momentum going while hurting their morale.

We're really not that far off the top 4, but it'll definitely require us going on a good run.  Our away record is really poor, and there's little chance of a run if we don't correct that, but I don't think it'll take much for this group of winners to get going again.

As bad as we've been, with our attackers and defenders getting healthy, we could hopefully show our efficiency in the boxes.  I know our defensive metrics are pretty bad, but let's start improving upon that and get more efficient in front of goal.

Salah, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota, Firmino, and then Diaz?  That's more than enough goals to get us a run of results.
BoRed

Reply #43 on: Today at 08:02:03 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 11:36:16 am
Good time to play them with the injuries they've build up

Who are they missing?
Wingman

Reply #44 on: Today at 08:13:18 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:45:57 am
Lets fucking batter these sportswashing, horse punching, ant & dec lovin' c*nts.

Id forgotten all about the horse punching incident.
skipper757

Reply #45 on: Today at 08:13:58 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 08:02:03 pm
Who are they missing?

Bruno Guimaraes is the big one.  Not sure if he'll make it back for this one or not.

Think Isak was injured for a while and is only just back (maybe not match fit?).
Stevo79

Reply #46 on: Today at 08:55:54 pm
Guimaraes is suspended, so definitely not playing.
bird_lfc

Reply #47 on: Today at 09:00:18 pm
Wilson, Willock, Saint Maximin missed the last game I think as well. Sounds like a few of them may be back for the game against us though.
bravoco

Reply #48 on: Today at 09:02:30 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:54:15 pm
All Roads lead to the top four

There's hope with our Wandering Stars back.
Crosby Nick

Reply #49 on: Today at 10:11:15 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 09:00:18 pm
Wilson, Willock, Saint Maximin missed the last game I think as well. Sounds like a few of them may be back for the game against us though.

Saint-Maximan started their last game I think. Hes not played much recently though. Wilson is doubtful but Isaak has recently returned. No Guimares is obviously good news though.

Theyll hopefully have one eye in their cup final next week too.
