MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h

Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,125
MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Today at 10:37:15 am

Newcastle v Liverpool
St James Park
18th Feb, 17:30h


Referee: Anthony Taylor
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn
Fourth official: Craig Pawson
VAR: Chris Kavanagh, Assistant VAR: Simon Long



It's the hope that kills you

Or something like that.
Bloody hope eh? It's a dangerous drug to be sniffing in days of instant doom, nitro-powered by social media and every clueless asshole having 'an opinion'. Once you start hoping, there is really no way of knowing where the hell you might end up. Hope is potent, sprouts without asking, fills your head with visions of better outcomes, looks down on reality with contempt and never gives up. It doesn't need much to take hold of your thoughts and flip you into least fashionable being in today's world - an optimist who doesn't give a f**k. So whatever you do, don't hope. Seriously, just don't do it. Be strong. Never grow tired of offering realistic opinions, balanced inputs with a pinch of pessimism. It will protect you from so many 'told you so' moments, spiteful whatsup messages filled with laughing emojis and unexpected heartbreak. Embrace the reality of the present situation and expect the bad or mediocre outcome to everything ahead of you. It's what cool kids are doing. You want to be cool too?

Yeah fucking right.  ::)  ;D

Hope is what it's all about. Mana from heaven that makes dreams a reality. Eternal trigger for imagination and performing beyond ones abilities. And if we can't muster enough of it after that Everton game we have bigger problems than our midfield. We've had enough time recently to roll on the floor in a dark room, listening to Portishead on repeat while condemning 95% of our team to a quick summer exit. I did it, felt good to feel the peaks of tragedy unfolding. Fuck that. Time to air the room, put on some angry music and fight.


Is it a train?

It's funny how calendar offered us such perfectly designed obstacle course to turn things around. It seldom happens like this. Three game run we're in the middle of right now, has enough value of every kind in it - for us to build a solid foundation for the rest of the season. Different challenges, gradually increasing difficulty and enough time between games to build up tempo without burning out. We passed the first hurdle playing a game that was all about going back to doing the basics right. No silly fuckups, press, play direct, stay tuned in and reap the rewards. So it's now time to find out what the light at the end of the tunnel is.

Newcastle away is a very different proposition to Everton at home. They are extremely robust in defence, seldom give away goals, let alone dumb ones like Everton did. However they are not a potent scoring side and games tend to simmer down into low scoring draws. Since the last day of 2022 they have played six PL matches, drew five and only scored three goals. Which tells us we'll be our worst enemies in this game. Our away form is such a steaming pile of crap I'm actually not even going to look at the numbers - I know its bad. We will need to turn around plenty aspects of it to get a win here - most importantly we must not give them undeserved gifts. Don't reward a team struggling to score goals with stupid defensive errors, make them work for it. In many ways, this is the crucial game in this three game mini-run. Deliver a performance here, get three points and we welcome Real in a very different mood to one just a week ago. Revert back to our recent away modus operandi and it's not looking quite as rosy. But much like against Everton, doing the basics right will offer us the platform to get a result.


Having a bench - What a luxury

It almost became the norm recently to look at our bench and have nothing but fresh legs there. Any potential match winner would start the game, with nothing available on the bench to create a meaningful impact. So it was very nice to see Jota and Bobby for example come on against Everton, with Virgil also being on the bench. Slowly but surely we're getting our players back and it's super important ahead of a game like this. It will be interesting to see if Klopp decides to start any returning players, my guess is no, but who knows. I think we'll start with a similar team to one that played the last match, perhaps Milner for Fabinho, but I don't see us making more than one or two changes to the lineup. I would normally advocate to rest Bajčetić, him being a kid and playing so many intense games recently - but how do you bench him after his MOTM performance against the blues. So yeah, Stefan starts. I'm also hoping Gakpo keeps kis place because with the monkey off his back we may see a different Cody, more confident, direct and dangerous. We'll see, but I expect a similar team, hungry and eager to kickstart the race for Top 4.

Not to overstate things, but it is a very, very important game. Not only because it can bring us back into contention for Top 4, but also because it gives us a chance to break the cycle of bad habits. It's not an easy one and Nouveau Riche FC will be determined to claim a famous victory over one of the cartel teams, but what can one do except hope.

So, are you eager to beat these?
Do you see any changes to the lineup?
Do you like Portishead?
 ;D



tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,080
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #1 on: Today at 10:40:34 am
Got a good feeling about this one.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,329
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #2 on: Today at 10:45:57 am
Lets fucking batter these sportswashing, horse punching, ant & dec lovin' c*nts.
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #3 on: Today at 10:49:44 am
Probably the biggest game of our season so far, not really agreeing with the posts earlier in the week that a draw is decent. Well I mean it is in the context of how terrible we've been this season, away to 4th place etc but we've got to start properly gaining on those above us or before you know it the season has just fizzled out, the game week just gone was good for us and our own performance encouraging now we have to continue it in a proper test.

They've lost form, are missing their best player and have a cup final next weekend so we've gotta take advantage of this. Win our next 3 in the league and we'll be level with Newcastle going in to the weekend where they are away to City and we have Utd at home.

Last Edit: Today at 10:55:10 am by DelTrotter
red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,553
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #4 on: Today at 10:53:41 am
Nice OP Zlen. Klopp said we looked like us again against Everton and he wasn't wrong. Its a tough away but if we are in the right frame of mind and we play with our identity we can pin these back and create chances and keep them away from our goal. I asuume Virg gets a start?. Nunes looked red hot against Everton and I fancy him to ribbon them.
Last Edit: Today at 11:04:56 am by red1977
MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #5 on: Today at 10:58:23 am
Nunez i fancy up against Trippier.

A win here would be huge before Madrid
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 102,272
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #6 on: Today at 10:58:53 am
Big game for us this. Proper make or break for the league I think. If Everton turned out to be a one off because theyre just really shit and we lose, then top 4 will look a long way off. If we win, well fancy ourselves to chase them down. Guess a draw with a solid performance wouldnt be a disaster.

Certainly got grounds for optimism, lets hope with good reason!
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 69,601
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #7 on: Today at 11:01:45 am
Id take a draw.
redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,749
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #8 on: Today at 11:03:00 am
This is a massive game for our season....
Something tells me we will win it and that is on the back of the Everton win - how we looked playing on that night and the fact that more of our lads are returning to training which I think at this point can only be a good thing. There seems to be a mood shift taking place - when we are in the mood we are deadly..

Newcastle seem to have a good defence, which has leaked a bit recently but we finally scored and have to remember how good we are. Although we are a bit behind in this race to finish in the top 4 the pressure is not the same as recent seasons and we have to make up some ground but these players all have it in their locker, and then some

They haven't won much recently, neither have we, and my eye is on Spurs being more of a challenge to get past than them for that final spot in CL places but one game at a time. Away record needs drastic improvement, what better place to start
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,080
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #9 on: Today at 11:07:47 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:01:45 am
Id take a draw.

Nah anything other than a win would be a disappointment.  We'd have some real momentum if we get a win there and they're not playing particularly well at the moment.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,191
  • return of the king
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #10 on: Today at 11:08:30 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:45:57 am
Lets fucking batter these sportswashing, horse punching, ant & dec lovin' c*nts.
I read that with the voice of Jim off Brassic in my head and pissed myself laughing for 5 minutes!
red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,553
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #11 on: Today at 11:12:47 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:01:45 am
Id take a draw.

for me it feels like a really important game. We were good against Everton, We have been waiting to see us play like us all season. If we are good again and beat these, it shows the Everton performance wasn't a one off and that we aren't infact pretty rubbish. We arn't of course, its a confidence thing and a rhythm thing  and will show that the tectics are right. So i am hoping this is the start of some momentum, a realisation or a reminder for all our players that we are the best side in the country and then.......on to Madrid.
Last Edit: Today at 11:17:43 am by red1977
Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #12 on: Today at 11:13:56 am
The good thing is that nearly everyone seem so unconvincing at the minute, we just need to start a run and top 4 is not just possible, it's probable
A win for the Liverpool country

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 69,601
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #13 on: Today at 11:15:55 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:07:47 am
Nah anything other than a win would be a disappointment.  We'd have some real momentum if we get a win there and they're not playing particularly well at the moment.
I mean its just one win we have clocked up at home against utter shite. Our away form is shite.
Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,100
  • Believer
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #14 on: Today at 11:18:22 am
Another nice and comfortable 2-0 win here please with Nunez finding his finishing boots - not least because I am determined to keep him in my fantasy side.

Bjacteic has got to start this. He was excellent against our blue neighbours. I wonder if Virg will be starting this one ?  I suspect he will come on 2nd half but I always feel more reassured with him starting.
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,594
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #15 on: Today at 11:25:56 am
Win this and we win the league. Simple.
tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,080
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #16 on: Today at 11:30:08 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:15:55 am
I mean its just one win we have clocked up at home against utter shite. Our away form is shite.

Sure, but if we don't turn over Newcastle then it feels like a false dawn.  We've got way more firepower than them and key players are coming back from injury, gotta start putting more pressure on the teams above us.

They're good defensively but missing their best midfielder and have a cup final coming up.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 69,601
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #17 on: Today at 11:34:21 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:30:08 am
Sure, but if we don't turn over Newcastle then it feels like a false dawn.  We've got way more firepower than them and key players are coming back from injury, gotta start putting more pressure on the teams above us.

They're good defensively but missing their best midfielder and have a cup final coming up.

I dont see a point at their ground being something we should be disappointed about. They are 4th and 9 points ahead of us, hardly let in goals and hardly lose. We have to get out of a rut of losing and a point is fine, the idea we are going to start rocking up to good teams and beat them straight away is not right.
bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,407
  • JFT96
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #18 on: Today at 11:36:16 am
Good time to play them with the injuries they've build up and a few of our ladss coming back, I think

They'll be more than happy with a draw against us. Showed a lot of promise against all be it a shite Everton side so I'm hopeful.
tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,080
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #19 on: Today at 11:36:48 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:34:21 am
I dont see a point at their ground being something we should be disappointed about. They are 4th and 9 points ahead of us, hardly let in goals and hardly lose. We have to get out of a rut of losing and a point is fine, the idea we are going to start rocking up to good teams and beat them straight away is not right.

I see the logic, they're not losing games but they're not really doing much else at the moment.  Get an early goal, then counter them for the rest of the game.  Easy money.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,445
  • @sattapaal
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #20 on: Today at 11:52:12 am
An away draw is a decent result. But a win can change our season.

If Henderson can put that same performance in, i think we can win this game. his energy was significant to the Everton game, and the fullbacks/nunez and bajcetic played exceptionally well. a better performance from Matip required cos he looked very shaky.

Will be a tough game!

Their last game line up:

Pope

Trippier
Schar
Botman
Burn

Joelinton
Willock
Longstaff

Almiron
Isak
Saint-Maximin

I think they might start Gordon the toffee-nose vs us. I dont know if Wilson is fit. Lad is seems injured all the time. Their forward line is something to worry about. But i feel like we can boss them in midfield, if we fight for it.

I love portishead. The music band that is. Gateshead is nice though, where the angel of the north lives.
did you know that 10 x 2 and 11 x 2 have the same answer?

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,534
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #21 on: Today at 02:52:43 pm
Thanks Zlen......no idea who Portishead are.

As for the game, although Newcastle have had a great first half of the season, I don't really see any big players to fear. They have played well as a team and obviously have done much better than us. I don't fear them in any way and think that we should win.......however I go into most games like this and part of it is not watching other teams that much.

I'd break our tactics down into two. We have the defence and the attack. Our defence includes our midfield and it's important that they play a tight game and, as you said, do not make silly mistakes. Make it very hard to create any chances against us. We did that very well against Everton and our midfield was much better than it has been. Our attack is where we shine. Salah, Nunez and Gakpo are all capable of creating and scoring chances. If we sit slightly deep then those three are capable of bursting through the opposition and creating good chances. I think Gakpo will now show how good he is. He is big, strong and fast. Nunez is a beast on the left wing and I prefer to see him there.

We have also Jota, Elliott and Firmino who can come on and keep the pressure on the Newcastle defence.

Robertson and TAA were back to their best against Everton and they are capable of creating chances.

So keep it tight, don't make silly mistakes and make Newcastle work very hard to even get near our box. At the other end we have three exceptional forwards who will create and take chances.

It's going to be a tough match but I am confident that we have the players to win.
#JFT97

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #22 on: Today at 02:55:29 pm
I think this is it now. Win this and were back in the race for top 4. Lose it and I think its gone.
Cant believe the game at Anfield is still the only one theyve lost.
Theyre overdue a proper beating.
NICHOLLS1986

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,934
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #23 on: Today at 03:03:26 pm
They are our direct rival for that 4th place, so this fixture is a genuine '6 pointer', we need all 3 points IMO.

Can't see this being a 4-3 classic. A nil-nil/one-nil affair, at a ground we've done well at.

- Bajcetic to continue his fine form as our #8 please
- let's see more of that Núñez-Gakpo-Salah counter attacking trio on the break
- our fullbacks are tactically crucial on how we create/attack so they will be important here
RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #24 on: Today at 03:13:32 pm
Taylor the ref, Pawson 4th official and Kavanagh on VAR. ::)

i was confident until i saw those names.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,568
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #25 on: Today at 03:34:34 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:55:29 pm
I think this is it now. Win this and were back in the race for top 4. Lose it and I think its gone.
Cant believe the game at Anfield is still the only one theyve lost.
Theyre overdue a proper beating.

I don't know about a proper beating as their defence is pretty solid but with that said I do agree they're well, well overdue a loss. It's hard to gauge for us as Everton really are one of the worst sides in the league but we did look better on Monday. And I know we've got the players who can hurt newcastle.

The first goal is crucial. If we get it I see no reason at all we can't win this.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,514
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #26 on: Today at 03:38:20 pm
Nice on, Zlen!

Let's twat these twats.
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 11,015
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #27 on: Today at 03:40:56 pm
Thanks for the OP Zlen, this match is potentially huge in terms of the top 4 and in terms of momentum. If we draw it wouldnt be horrendous, not even contemplating losing but a win will feel amazing. 2 in a row to take into the first leg with Real Madrid with important players returning as well.

Can we reignite this desperate season, its still possible. Monday was a great feeling but Everton are possibly as bad as I can remember them, this is a proper test. Has anyone beaten them since us, if not we can be their bogey team and do the double over them
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 50,359
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #28 on: Today at 03:45:00 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:25:56 am
Win this and we win the league. Simple.

I like your thinking.  :thumbup
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

A Red Abroad

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 327
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #29 on: Today at 04:46:25 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:45:57 am
Lets fucking batter these sportswashing, horse punching, ant & dec lovin' c*nts.

 :lmao
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

BigRedFeetBed

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 74
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #30 on: Today at 05:07:59 pm
Great OP..gonna dig out my angry music!

I am buoyed by the result against Everton because, even though they were shite, we had some proper stand out moments that made me smile, and to be honest, there has been very little to smile about of late. Who cares if it was against a shit side, it was a good performance and we got the result we needed.

I thought Nunez, Salah and Cody really looked like they were close to getting into the swing of things against the BS. We need to remember that our midfield still isn't firing on many cylinders at the moment but Bajcetic is quickly becoming a name that excites and gives hope, if not for this season, definitely next. I can see Virgil coming back in but again, I didnt see much wrong with Joe's performance the other night and still don't understand why he is criticized the way he is. I was more concerned with Matip, however, some of his forward bursts still had me moving towards the edge of my seat like the olden' days!

I could see the goals visibly lift Mo and Cody and it will do wonders for their confidence.

Someone is gonna get it, it might be these, it might be Real Madrid, but someone is going to get spanked by us sooner rather than later and they wont see it coming, and to be honest, we wont be expecting it either, which makes it so much more delicious.
shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #31 on: Today at 05:18:37 pm
Honestly convinced this the one of the final junctions if not the last to salvage something this season in the premier league. I know there are 16 games still to go but there is something about the timing of this game, Newcastle being draw merchants to reduce the gap and our forward line returning that this feels like a do or die.
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,323
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #32 on: Today at 05:26:49 pm
Come on Redmen!!
Nice one Zlen. As you rightly say the hope kills 😂. Them without Bruno and Willock and off form all sounds ideal. Can we keep it going? I think so. Reckon a narrow win is on the cards, Nunez to score.
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,706
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #33 on: Today at 05:29:01 pm


I will never forget this goal!

Will take a nice 2-0 win here tho lads. cheers.
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 102,272
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Newcastle v Liverpool, St James Park, 18th February, 17:30h
Reply #34 on: Today at 05:37:27 pm
Sour Times ahead for the Geordies.
