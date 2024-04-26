« previous next »
Author Topic: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]

Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
Reply #480 on: April 26, 2024, 08:04:10 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on April 25, 2024, 10:24:32 pm
All down to Ash Regan whether he stays or goes it seems.

She will only do what Salmond tells her to do.
Elmo!

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
Reply #481 on: April 26, 2024, 08:25:10 am
I'm not even convinced it will get as far as Regan. Can see some SNP MSPs abstaining or voting against Yousaf.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
Reply #482 on: April 26, 2024, 09:04:13 am
Regan has given him a list of demands,

Unfortunately, I can see this pushing the SNP to the right
Red-Soldier

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
Reply #483 on: April 26, 2024, 10:04:54 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 26, 2024, 09:04:13 am
Regan has given him a list of demands,

Unfortunately, I can see this pushing the SNP to the right

Quote
The Alba MSP Ash Regan has now published on X the text of her letter to Humza Yousaf suggesting what he needs to do to secure her support in the no confidence vote next week.

As well as asking for assurances relating to the rights of women and competent governance, she is asking Yousaf to support her proposed Scottish parliament powers referendum bill. This is a reference to an Alba party plan to get round the fact that Westminster can stop the Scottish government holding a referendum on independence by instead getting the Scottish government to hold a referendum on whether it should have the power to hold an independence referendum. Alba believes Westminster would not be able to stop such a vote.
Wabaloolah

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
Reply #484 on: April 27, 2024, 09:17:56 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April 26, 2024, 10:04:54 am

hold a referendum on a referendum, that's a new one!!
Red Beret

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
Reply #485 on: April 27, 2024, 09:39:02 am
Quote
This is a reference to an Alba party plan to get round the fact that Westminster can stop the Scottish government holding a referendum on independence by instead getting the Scottish government to hold a referendum on whether it should have the power to hold an independence referendum. Alba believes Westminster would not be able to stop such a vote.

Surely they must realise that Westminister could simply change the law to close this perceived loophole? A referendum on whether they should be able to hold a referendum? What's that supposed to even accomplish?
Slippers

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
Reply #486 on: April 27, 2024, 10:55:43 am
Oh dear.

What a pity.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
Reply #487 on: April 27, 2024, 11:20:01 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on April 27, 2024, 09:17:56 am
hold a referendum on a referendum, that's a new one!!
'Votes on votes' are not that unusual within parliaments. But on the face of it, a referendum on a referendum is an odd thing to do.
Online Red Beret

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
Reply #488 on: Today at 08:57:05 am
Looks like Yousaf is on the verge of standing down as First Minister.
Elmo!

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
Reply #489 on: Today at 09:13:28 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:57:05 am
Looks like Yousaf is on the verge of standing down as First Minister.

It's honestly mind blowing how stupid his actions last week were. It was only ever going to end this way once he did it. Rumour is it was Stephen Flynn's idea..... he's not stupid so assume this was political games from him.
