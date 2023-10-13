The big problem for Labour in Scotland is that the major issue: the desire for independence is not going to go away. They may be able to suck up the last remnants of the Tory vote by flying the Union flag, but thats going to turn off more people than it excites in Scotland. They may be able to draw back some votes from their left by promising a more progressive agenda, but thats not really evident right now. The impression is that they will do and say whatever they can to claw back English voters from the Tories (as they should) but that doesnt necessarily make them attractive in Scotland. I dont foresee an SNP wipeout at the next election. Labour might get 30 seats, but that will probably just top off their expected massive gains in England and not really mean much , as usual, in the scheme of things.