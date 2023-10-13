« previous next »
Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
October 13, 2023, 09:33:12 am
One of my friends in the US who is pan recently split from an abusive and lazy husband. She's now in an online relationship with a trans woman she is hoping to meet soon. I couldn't be happier for her.

I really do not understand this bs over trying to mind other people's business and their life choices. Culture war bollocks.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
October 13, 2023, 09:34:26 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on October 13, 2023, 09:30:23 am
This is very true. It's happened to the female members of my family. They will tie literally anything back into the trans issue (climate change, education). Nearly every single politician is judged almost exclusively on their stance to the trans issue. It's absolutely bizzare.

My sister and I have a constant battle bringing my mum (otherwise a very lefty progressive person) back from the brink on this stuff because she is bombarded with it on Facebook from all her pals.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
October 13, 2023, 09:42:41 am
Quote from: Red Beret on October 13, 2023, 09:33:12 am
One of my friends in the US who is pan recently split from an abusive and lazy husband. She's now in an online relationship with a trans woman she is hoping to meet soon. I couldn't be happier for her.

I really do not understand this bs over trying to mind other people's business and their life choices. Culture war bollocks.

What's one of those?
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
October 13, 2023, 09:54:30 am
Quote from: Henry Gale on October 13, 2023, 09:42:41 am
What's one of those?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pansexuality

It's not a fetish for frying pans (or being hit by them in a comedy manner à la Vic & Bob).

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
October 13, 2023, 10:04:16 am
Quote from: Riquende on October 13, 2023, 09:54:30 am
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pansexuality

It's not a fetish for frying pans (or being hit by them in a comedy manner à la Vic & Bob).

Ohhh Ok, learn something new everyday  ;D
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
October 13, 2023, 10:15:11 am
Quote from: Libertine on October 12, 2023, 07:21:22 pm
It's mad isn't it? These people just seem so obsessed with the issue. Can only think there is some deep lying insecurity behind it.

Apparently not.  I had to reaffirm to a poster yesterday, that I didn't understand how one could just move to the other.  For me, it seemed obvious.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
October 13, 2023, 05:10:53 pm
The SNP might be in a bit of a mess at the moment, but their leader does seem to be an impressive guy. Considering his own family is in Gaza right now.


https://twitter.com/SCoJeC/status/1712806291859447977

"Your grief is my grief."

A powerful image as @ScotGovFM @HumzaYousaf took time to speak with, and comfort, the mother and family of Glasgow born Bernard Cowan who was killed this weekend in Israel.


Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
October 14, 2023, 10:58:31 am
The big problem for Labour in Scotland is that the major issue: the desire for independence is not going to go away. They may be able to suck up the last remnants of the Tory vote by flying the Union flag, but thats going to turn off more people than it excites in Scotland. They may be able to draw back some votes from their left by promising a more progressive agenda, but thats not really evident right now. The impression is that they will do and say whatever they can to claw back English voters from the Tories (as they should) but that doesnt necessarily make them attractive in Scotland. I dont foresee an SNP wipeout at the next election. Labour might get 30 seats, but that will probably just top off their expected massive gains in England and not really mean much , as usual, in the scheme of things.
So we have a Scottish MSP who has run up an eleven grand bill on his government issued iPad, which he swears blind was 100% down to government business. Sure.  ::)
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
Today at 03:01:19 pm
Bidding on eBay for motor homes?
There was some suggestion the dates happened to coincide with when there were football matches on... using a dogy stream abroad on a government issued tablet. Thoug it was a Tory MSP suggesting that so take with a pinch of salt.
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:05:49 pm
There was some suggestion the dates happened to coincide with when there were football matches on... using a dogy stream abroad on a government issued tablet. Thoug it was a Tory MSP suggesting that so take with a pinch of salt.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson has admitted his sons watching football on his parliamentary iPad was the cause of an £11,000 data roaming charge.

Quote
The bill was incurred during a trip to Morocco last Christmas.

The expense was initially picked up by the Scottish Parliament, which was told by Mr Matheson that the iPad was only used for work.

He has since paid the money back and said he had referred himself to the parliament for further investigation.
He's a fucking idiot lying about it. Accidents with these things happen, it happens to people at our work all the time when they are travelling. He should have been more careful of course, but also the Parliamnent should have high usage alerts setup. We do at our place so we can step in and warn users when they start running up a big bill.
To make matters worse, it was Celtic he was watching.
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:13:14 pm
He's a fucking idiot lying about it. Accidents with these things happen, it happens to people at our work all the time when they are travelling. He should have been more careful of course, but also the Parliament should have high usage alerts setup. We do at our place so we can step in and warn users when they start running up a big bill.

It seems that, regardless of the issue, a politician's natural instinct is to immediately lie and try to evade taking responsibility. It's only the fact a huge amount of pressure was put on him that he eventually coughed up the truth, when it would have been far better if he had just been honest from the fucking start.

Mistakes happen, we're all human. But that doesn't mean we get to skate when we screw up. He probably wouldn't be under investigation now if he had just admitted his mistake. But I guess in this case it's less about the money (which is still pretty bad) and more about the potential security breach of allowing somebody else - even family - to access your government issued iPad.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:46:42 pm
It seems that, regardless of the issue, a politician's natural instinct is to immediately lie and try to evade taking responsibility. It's only the fact a huge amount of pressure was put on him that he eventually coughed up the truth, when it would have been far better if he had just been honest from the fucking start.

Mistakes happen, we're all human. But that doesn't mean we get to skate when we screw up. He probably wouldn't be under investigation now if he had just admitted his mistake. But I guess in this case it's less about the money (which is still pretty bad) and more about the potential security breach of allowing somebody else - even family - to access your government issued iPad.

So basically his sons took his tablet whilst on holiday in Morocco, to watch the football. It's irresponsible and he shouldn't have allowed it, but essentially a stupid mistake, then he compounded by lying about it.
