The trans thing is like a brain worm that consumes you to the point nothing else matters. Look at Graham Linehan.



It's just so weird. I don't want to sound like I'm trivialising something that is of course of huge importance to the small group of people living the experience, but in terms of overall political impact it should be a fairly minor issue, and yet for some opponents it becomes this all-important cause to latch onto. You hear it immediately mentioned when Trump supporters are interviewed at rallies (usually in such insightful terms as "all that trans stuff"). And I remember a recent thread on here in which Iska was challenged about the problems today's liberal societies have and the only answer was "trans women in womens prisons" (that Scottish case was quite recent I believe).Is some of it just this?