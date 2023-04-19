« previous next »
Reply #400 on: April 19, 2023, 03:58:53 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on April 19, 2023, 03:25:17 pm
I'd have thought you would be happy to see oil slicks being covered?  ;)

 ;D
Reply #401 on: June 11, 2023, 03:01:10 pm
That's Sturgeon arrested now.
Reply #402 on: June 11, 2023, 03:04:29 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Reply #403 on: June 11, 2023, 05:12:57 pm
It cant be that hard to figure out where the money was moved to and who by?
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Reply #404 on: June 11, 2023, 05:21:43 pm
Interesting. The report says Sturgeon is being interviewed "as a suspect", but also says this about her husband:

Quote
Her husband, Peter Murrell, the former chief executive of the SNP, was arrested at their home in Uddingston near Glasgow on 5 April after plainclothes officers arrived without warning. He was interviewed under caution for nearly 12 hours before being released without charge.

Of course, being arrested isn't the same as being charged, but it doesn't look good either. Could be they have both been duped. On the other hand, perhaps Murrell was genuinely ignorant of what his wife was up to. That, or he's been able to throw her under the luxury motorhome.

Not going to be a good look for the SNP going into the next election.
Reply #405 on: June 11, 2023, 05:26:47 pm
Have they called it a WITCH HUNT! Yet?
Reply #406 on: June 11, 2023, 06:04:17 pm
Reply #407 on: June 11, 2023, 06:46:30 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 11, 2023, 06:04:17 pm
And now 'released without charge, pending further investigation.

https://www.thenational.scot/news/23582064.nicola-sturgeon-relased-without-charge-questioning-police/

Same as for Murrell and Beattie, doesn't really mean anything as of now, though she seems to have been questioned for much less time then those 2.
Reply #408 on: June 11, 2023, 10:29:39 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on June 11, 2023, 06:46:30 pm
Same as for Murrell and Beattie, doesn't really mean anything as of now, though she seems to have been questioned for much less time then those 2.

Fishing for evidence. They must have something other than just suspicion because it smells bad.
Reply #409 on: June 11, 2023, 10:40:00 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on June 11, 2023, 10:29:39 pm
Fishing for evidence. They must have something other than just suspicion because it smells bad.

They do, it's the worlds smallest campaign bus, a bus that they forgot all about until it was found at her inlaws house  ;D
Reply #410 on: June 11, 2023, 11:42:21 pm
Sturgeon arrested while Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson walks free. Something rotten in the UK.
Reply #411 on: June 12, 2023, 01:36:33 am
Is the multi-billion Tory PPE swindle even being investigated?
Reply #412 on: June 12, 2023, 07:30:23 am
It is strange, the selective investigations.
Reply #413 on: June 12, 2023, 10:29:06 am
Quote from: Elisha S on June 11, 2023, 11:42:21 pm
Sturgeon arrested while Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson walks free. Something rotten in the UK.

Sturgeon didn't go to Eton, isn't a Tory or related to European royalty.
Reply #414 on: June 12, 2023, 12:34:27 pm
My company installed the new kitchens at the brand new woman's prison at Cornton Vale a couple of months ago. Just found out this morning the prison is going live this week. Coincidence, I think not.
Reply #415 on: June 13, 2023, 10:29:04 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on June 12, 2023, 12:34:27 pm
My company installed the new kitchens at the brand new woman's prison at Cornton Vale a couple of months ago. Just found out this morning the prison is going live this week. Coincidence, I think not.
This reads like it is less of a prison and more of a dystopian "re-education and training centre"  :-X
Reply #416 on: July 21, 2023, 01:44:14 pm
Mhairi Black on Pod Save the UK this week. As impressive as ever, shell be missed.
Reply #417 on: July 25, 2023, 06:32:33 pm
Tories accused of 'outrageous power grab' over new eco law 'that sidelines Scotland'

Quote
The SNP Government said it is in 'urgent talks' with UK counterparts after new legislation appears to favour Wales and Northern Ireland over Scotland.

Tory ministers have been accused of an outrageous power grab as an explosive row broke out over new environmental rules imposed by Westminster. The Holyrood government said it was in urgent talks with UK counterparts after it emerged Wales and Northern Ireland could get more say over eco laws than Scotland.

The move will bolster fears that Rishi Sunaks government wants to use Brexit to rip up environmental safeguards as well as attack devolution. Leading green charities warned the changes, passed as amendments last week in the UKs Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, could place Holyrood at the bottom of a two-tier system - behind Cardiff and Belfast.

The new legislation will allow Conservative ministers to make their own environmental regulations even in devolved policy areas, or rewrite Holyroods. However, they will need to obtain the consent of ministers in Wales and Northern Ireland for any changes - while they only need to consult Scottish chiefs, according to the wording of the law.

Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer blasted: To see Westminster now taking aim at Scotland's environment should send shivers down the spine of anyone who cares about our world famous landscapes, iconic wildlife, the cleanliness of the air we breathe, or our climate. Any party that claims to care about Scottish democracy and nature must oppose this outrageous power grab.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: We are deeply concerned about this Bill, which seeks to treat Scotland less favourably than Wales and Northern Ireland. We are in urgent talks with the UK Government to resolve this situation.

Post-Brexit laws allowing Westminster to meddle in devolved areas has already seen the UK Government block the SNP-Green administrations plan for a Scottish deposit return scheme. Scottish Environment LINK, a coalition of green charities, has previously spoken out about their fears so-called Henry VIII powers could be used by Westminster to ride roughshod over devolved laws.

The groups chief officer Deborah Long told the Record: This is a surprising development. Its not clear why Scotland should be treated differently when it comes to environmental law than Wales or Northern Ireland.

Environmental organisations had already raised concerns that this Bill would allow the UK Government to tear up environmental regulations, even in devolved areas, without the consent of the devolved governments. They now appear to be proposing that Welsh and Northern Irish Ministers should get a say, but not the Scottish Government.

It comes after Tory ministers also stepped in to block the SNP-Green governments controversial gender reforms. Green MSP Greer added: Tory attacks on Scottish democracy, often aided by Starmer's Labour, are becoming increasingly dangerous.

Since Brexit they have passed new laws allowing them to veto decisions made by Scotland's elected Parliament in a way that would not have been possible just a few short years ago.

The UK Government referred the Record back to comments made by Earl Howe in the House of Lords, blaming the Nats government for the discrepancy in the law by not cooperating with them.

The Tory peer said: It is absolutely vital for the UK Government to preserve, in limited circumstances, the ability to legislate UK-wide... Unfortunately, the Scottish Government currently do not wish to support the necessary legislative framework for this to function.

https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/politics/tories-accused-outrageous-power-grab-30543241

It's there in black and white now, the Tories being vindictive and singling out the Scottish Government with its power grabs.
Reply #418 on: July 25, 2023, 06:50:50 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on July 25, 2023, 06:32:33 pm
Tories accused of 'outrageous power grab' over new eco law 'that sidelines Scotland'

https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/politics/tories-accused-outrageous-power-grab-30543241

It's there in black and white now, the Tories being vindictive and singling out the Scottish Government with its power grabs.

Amazes me how any Scottish person can vote Tory.
Reply #419 on: July 25, 2023, 06:53:23 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 25, 2023, 06:50:50 pm
Amazes me how any Scottish person can vote Tory.

FTFY

I'm waiting for Labour's rigourous opposition of course, much like the Tories blocking of GRR and DRS.
Reply #420 on: August 1, 2023, 05:21:23 pm
They'll be a by-election in Rutherglen and Hamilton West as the recall petition passed the 10% threshold.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-66376464
Reply #421 on: August 1, 2023, 05:28:43 pm
No surprise there. Suspect Labour will pick that seat up fairly comfortably.
Reply #422 on: August 1, 2023, 06:31:01 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on August  1, 2023, 05:21:23 pm
They'll be a by-election in Rutherglen and Hamilton West as the recall petition passed the 10% threshold.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-66376464

Interesting, didn't realise this was a thing... Quite a few other MPs broke lockdown rules... ;)
Reply #423 on: August 1, 2023, 06:37:16 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on August  1, 2023, 06:31:01 pm
Interesting, didn't realise this was a thing... Quite a few other MPs broke lockdown rules... ;)

None quite so blatantly and irresponsibly though.... apart from Johnson.
Reply #424 on: August 1, 2023, 07:17:57 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on August  1, 2023, 06:37:16 pm
None quite so blatantly and irresponsibly though.... apart from Johnson.

no but if you put it with the other stuff they have done it soon adds up.  Anyone else would have lost their jobs by now.
Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 12:22:51 pm
Lisa Cameron has defected from the SNP to the Tories. How bad does your party have to be that the Tories are a better option for you?

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/oct/12/snp-mp-lisa-cameron-defects-tory-party-toxic-bullying-treatment

EDIT: I see it's already covered in the Tory thread, but as it's the SNP I'll leave this in here as well.
Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 12:55:16 pm
Perhaps the answer is not bad enough for the individuals liking.

Obviously all the union flag waving at the Labour conference wasnt enough to sway her. Itll have been a massive turn off to a large proportion of the Scottish electorate though.
Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 06:58:44 pm
https://x.com/politicoforyou/status/1712408519561887965?s=46

Talk of a mass defection to the Tories.

Im flabbergasted, I really am.

https://x.com/politicoforyou/status/1712408519561887965?s=46

In my mind the Tory party was the antithesis of everything that the SNP stood for
Reply #428 on: Yesterday at 07:16:46 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:58:44 pm
https://x.com/politicoforyou/status/1712408519561887965?s=46

Talk of a mass defection to the Tories.

Im flabbergasted, I really am.

https://x.com/politicoforyou/status/1712408519561887965?s=46

In my mind the Tory party was the antithesis of everything that the SNP stood for

Imagine hating trans people so much that you prefer to join the Conservative and Unionist Party that is the literal antithesis of everything you purported to stand for. Bigotry rots the brain.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Reply #429 on: Yesterday at 07:21:22 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 07:16:46 pm
Imagine hating trans people so much that you prefer to join the Conservative and Unionist Party that is the literal antithesis of everything you purported to stand for. Bigotry rots the brain.

It's mad isn't it? These people just seem so obsessed with the issue. Can only think there is some deep lying insecurity behind it.
Reply #430 on: Yesterday at 08:08:17 pm
The trans thing is like a brain worm that consumes you to the point nothing else matters. Look at Graham Linehan.

Good on Yousaf for holding firm on it.
Reply #431 on: Yesterday at 08:32:11 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:58:44 pm
https://x.com/politicoforyou/status/1712408519561887965?s=46

Talk of a mass defection to the Tories.

Im flabbergasted, I really am.

https://x.com/politicoforyou/status/1712408519561887965?s=46

In my mind the Tory party was the antithesis of everything that the SNP stood for

Good riddance to bad rubbish. The SNP only got into power because they took Labours abandoned left flank.
Reply #432 on: Yesterday at 08:34:45 pm
Cherry should have been kicked out ages ago, a real stain on Sturgeons legacy that after saying there would be zero tolerance on transphobia, she did nothing about her.
Reply #433 on: Yesterday at 09:31:36 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 07:16:46 pm
Imagine hating trans people so much that you prefer to join the Conservative and Unionist Party that is the literal antithesis of everything you purported to stand for. Bigotry rots the brain.
Yeah, its utterly bonkers
Reply #434 on: Yesterday at 10:23:22 pm
A mass SNP defection to the Tories will not do their GE chances any favours. It will likely prop the Tories up for another 12 months too. Could reduce the prospect of an early election.
Reply #435 on: Yesterday at 10:40:04 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:23:22 pm
A mass SNP defection to the Tories will not do their GE chances any favours. It will likely prop the Tories up for another 12 months too. Could reduce the prospect of an early election.

A "mass defection" is in reality going to be a few MPs at most. It's not going to make any difference to UK parliament in terms of propping up the Tories.

I'm actually struggling to think of any more "gender critical" MPs in the SNP group in Westminster apart from Cameron and Cherry. There are a few more MSPs.
Reply #436 on: Today at 04:40:47 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 07:16:46 pm
Imagine hating trans people so much that you prefer to join the Conservative and Unionist Party that is the literal antithesis of everything you purported to stand for. Bigotry rots the brain.

It doesn't surprise me....its just backs up a long list of things people been saying about the anti-trans people.
Reply #437 on: Today at 07:38:52 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:08:17 pm
The trans thing is like a brain worm that consumes you to the point nothing else matters. Look at Graham Linehan.

It's just so weird. I don't want to sound like I'm trivialising something that is of course of huge importance to the small group of people living the experience, but in terms of overall political impact it should be a fairly minor issue, and yet for some opponents it becomes this all-important cause to latch onto. You hear it immediately mentioned when Trump supporters are interviewed at rallies (usually in such insightful terms as "all that trans stuff"). And I remember a recent thread on here in which Iska was challenged about the problems today's liberal societies have and the only answer was "trans women in womens prisons" (that Scottish case was quite recent I believe).

Is some of it just this?

