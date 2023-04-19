« previous next »
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #400 on: April 19, 2023, 03:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on April 19, 2023, 03:25:17 pm
I'd have thought you would be happy to see oil slicks being covered?  ;)

 ;D
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 03:01:10 pm »
That's Sturgeon arrested now.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 03:04:29 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 05:12:57 pm »
It cant be that hard to figure out where the money was moved to and who by?
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 05:21:43 pm »
Interesting. The report says Sturgeon is being interviewed "as a suspect", but also says this about her husband:

Quote
Her husband, Peter Murrell, the former chief executive of the SNP, was arrested at their home in Uddingston near Glasgow on 5 April after plainclothes officers arrived without warning. He was interviewed under caution for nearly 12 hours before being released without charge.

Of course, being arrested isn't the same as being charged, but it doesn't look good either. Could be they have both been duped. On the other hand, perhaps Murrell was genuinely ignorant of what his wife was up to. That, or he's been able to throw her under the luxury motorhome.

Not going to be a good look for the SNP going into the next election.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 05:26:47 pm »
Have they called it a WITCH HUNT! Yet?
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 06:04:17 pm »
Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 06:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:04:17 pm
And now 'released without charge, pending further investigation.

https://www.thenational.scot/news/23582064.nicola-sturgeon-relased-without-charge-questioning-police/

Same as for Murrell and Beattie, doesn't really mean anything as of now, though she seems to have been questioned for much less time then those 2.
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 10:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:46:30 pm
Same as for Murrell and Beattie, doesn't really mean anything as of now, though she seems to have been questioned for much less time then those 2.

Fishing for evidence. They must have something other than just suspicion because it smells bad.
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 10:40:00 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:29:39 pm
Fishing for evidence. They must have something other than just suspicion because it smells bad.

They do, it's the worlds smallest campaign bus, a bus that they forgot all about until it was found at her inlaws house  ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Elisha S

  • talkin' 'bout my g-g-generation...
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 11:42:21 pm »
Sturgeon arrested while Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson walks free. Something rotten in the UK.
Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #411 on: Today at 01:36:33 am »
Is the multi-billion Tory PPE swindle even being investigated?
