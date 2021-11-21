« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]  (Read 10489 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,819
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 08:22:26 pm »
Its not a very big motor home

£110,000 seems outrageous money for it.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,016
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 08:26:40 pm »
Their explanation was it was meant to be used for campaigning during Covid, but it hasn't seemingly being used for anything - official or personal.

I can sort of see why it might be considered useful during social distancing, but I'm not sure why you wouldn't just lease one like is normally done with the campaign buses.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,347
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 08:26:47 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:27:33 pm
I doubt its either Sturgeon or Hamza who would have their hands in the till, they have way too much to lose. Its probably someone in their finance department or someone else behind the scenes, and the questions around Sturgeon and Hamza will around how much did they know I would guess.

Sturgeon knew about it, at the very least.  That's why she went, when she did.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 08:28:30 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:20:48 pm
Was it definitely bought with SNP funds? Would be pretty hard to explain that!

They said that they bought it as a campaign bus,strange choice if true.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,347
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 08:31:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:04:44 pm
Losing 600 grand is pretty bad. If it's difficult to trace the expenditure, that might suggest someone's nicked it and worked hard to cover their tracks. Not a good look for the party of Scottish independence to blow their war chest. Might turn voters off them. Could certainly damage their cause. If they can mismanage their own funds so badly, they can hardly be seen sound custodians of the country's finances.

Didn't the nationalists bankrupt the country a few hundred years ago, on their voyages to the New World.....?
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,016
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 08:32:59 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:31:12 pm
Didn't the nationalists bankrupt the country a few hundred years ago, on their voyages to the New World.....?

The Darien Scheme was a private venture, and there is a difference between "Nationalists" and "Scots".
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,662
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 08:35:58 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:31:12 pm
Didn't the nationalists bankrupt the country a few hundred years ago, on their voyages to the New World.....?

I think the country was on the ropes and it was a desperate, final gamble to try and cash in on the New World and get their own trade network going. They established a colony they called New Edinburgh, but I think it was wiped out be disease. Then England sent an emissary to Scotland and offered to compensate them for the entire financial loss of the expedition - if they agreed to the Act of Union.

I think Simon Schama covered it in his History of Great Britain series back in the 90s, but I've not watched it forever.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,819
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 08:36:50 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:32:59 pm
The Darien Scheme was a private venture, and there is a difference between "Nationalists" and "Scots".
Do you think that led in turn to the reputation for the Scottish having a parsimonious relationship with money?  i.e.  as a reaction to the foaled scheme
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 08:38:10 pm »


It's a very nice motor home to be fair.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,662
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 08:46:07 pm »
A mate of mine bought a second hand Winnebago for about £25k after the council CPO'd her home. She then had to take the previous owner to court to recover costs after it turned out it needed a lot of work doing to it that he'd neglected to mention.

She still has it, though. I've been on it plenty of times when she's been around Sefton Park. It was bloody cold to sleep in though. She couldn't use the generator in case it caused a noise complaint.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,527
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 10:05:06 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:28:30 pm
They said that they bought it as a campaign bus,strange choice if true.

Yeah, thats does sound pretty odd, and then parking it at your mums house
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,527
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 10:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:31:12 pm
Didn't the nationalists bankrupt the country a few hundred years ago, on their voyages to the New World.....?

Yeah, the idea was to go to what is now Panama and build a road across the country, kind of like a Panama Canal but by road. Unfortunately for the Scots the settlers all got sick with diseases and died quite quickly and the plan failed, and the Scots were then left skint and had to agree to the Act of Union a couple of years later with England covering some of the losses or something like that.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,938
  • The only club that matters
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 10:24:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:18:07 pm
Yeah, the idea was to go to what is now Panama and build a road across the country, kind of like a Panama Canal but by road. Unfortunately for the Scots the settlers all got sick with diseases and died quite quickly and the plan failed, and the Scots were then left skint and had to agree to the Act of Union a couple of years later with England covering some of the losses or something like that.
I was listening to some stuff earlier about the Auld Alliance, and William Wallace, and various campaigns to and fro across the border.  Its a bit weird, after centuries of battles, that it should be a crappy scheme to settle Panama that finished the country off for good.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,645
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 10:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:04:44 pm
Losing 600 grand is pretty bad. If it's difficult to trace the expenditure, that might suggest someone's nicked it and worked hard to cover their tracks. Not a good look for the party of Scottish independence to blow their war chest. Might turn voters off them. Could certainly damage their cause. If they can mismanage their own funds so badly, they can hardly be seen sound custodians of the country's finances.


I'm not trying to play this down, but £600k isn't 'lost' or 'missing'.

£666k was raised.
There's only £97k left in cash
But £272k in assets
So around £300k sems unaccounted for.

My instinct is that this hasn't been embezzled, but rather absorbed into general SNP finances (to help pay for election campaigning, etc). It's still serious (as people have donated for a specific, advertised purpose and it's been used for another) but I don't think there's been criminality for personal gain (of course, I might be being naively wrong!)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,527
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 10:32:14 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 10:24:00 pm
I was listening to some stuff earlier about the Auld Alliance, and William Wallace, and various campaigns to and fro across the border.  Its a bit weird, after centuries of battles, that it should be a crappy scheme to settle Panama that finished the country off for good.

Its not something Im an expert in but I suspect the Panama plan might have just accelerated something that was going to happen eventually anyway. England was already colonising the rest of the world by then so was growing richer where as Scotland wasnt, the fact England and Scotland had the same monarch meant Scotland couldnt form alliances with other countries like France like it had in the past so sooner or later there would have been a political union I think.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,938
  • The only club that matters
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 10:38:46 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:32:14 pm
Its not something Im an expert in but I suspect the Panama plan might have just accelerated something that was going to happen eventually anyway. England was already colonising the rest of the world by then so was growing richer where as Scotland wasnt, the fact England and Scotland had the same monarch meant Scotland couldnt form alliances with other countries like France like it had in the past so sooner or later there would have been a political union I think.
I suppose that must be right, it made too much sense for it not to happen.  Ive never been clearly on precisely how Norway seems to have got passed around between Sweden, Denmark and independence, but I cant think of many other countries that managed to slip their way out of a joint monarchy into an independent one again.  Probably happened loads of times in the Holy Roman Empire etc.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,645
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 10:42:39 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:32:14 pm
England was already colonising pillaging from the rest of the world by then so was growing richer

Slight correction  :P
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,795
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 10:50:12 pm »
Something slightly funny about how smalltime it all is.  £600k going missing and the mother in law getting a new caravan ;D

Matt Hancock managed to pay his pub landlord £40m and that was basically a medium sized scandal by Tory standards.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,016
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #378 on: Today at 06:46:02 am »
Part of the reason (but certainly not the only one) the Darien scheme failed was due to England blocking anyone from trading with it.
Logged

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,522
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #379 on: Today at 06:53:15 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:50:12 pm
Something slightly funny about how smalltime it all is.  £600k going missing and the mother in law getting a new caravan ;D

Matt Hancock managed to pay his pub landlord £40m and that was basically a medium sized scandal by Tory standards.

That's really how I feel about it all.

It's all a bit small time in the wider scheme of things.

Of course Centrists who want 10 years of Tory Lite in the form of Starmer are loving every minute of this because this corruption (because this is still that, sorry but it just is), makes the SNP's line of being different to the Westminster parties rather hollow.

All rather depressing.

Will say this, I'd suspect how the London media have gone after this story in comparison to the PPE contracts regarding certain Conservative and Unionist Party donors, will not be forgotten by younger Indy supporters - it makes Independence more inevitable if in a longer time line - say 30 years instead of five years.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:57:24 am by Commie Bobbie »
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 