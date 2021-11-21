Something slightly funny about how smalltime it all is. £600k going missing and the mother in law getting a new caravan
Matt Hancock managed to pay his pub landlord £40m and that was basically a medium sized scandal by Tory standards.
That's really how I feel about it all.
It's all a bit small time in the wider scheme of things.
Of course Centrists who want 10 years of Tory Lite in the form of Starmer are loving every minute of this because this corruption (because this is still that, sorry but it just is), makes the SNP's line of being different to the Westminster parties rather hollow.
All rather depressing.
Will say this, I'd suspect how the London media have gone after this story in comparison to the PPE contracts regarding certain Conservative and Unionist Party donors, will not be forgotten by younger Indy supporters - it makes Independence more inevitable if in a longer time line - say 30 years instead of five years.