This post is full of things you want to happen, not what will actually happen. How is the world deglobalising and where are you pulling the idea that progressive social policies are going anywhere from?



I’d back myself on this but yeah definitely it’s not provable, check back in five years and I might have been entirely wrong. I don’t think so though. I’m really looking at a handful of big events – Brexit, the US repatriating manufacturing, collapsing demographics, and Ukraine – and a handful of what I think are emerging trends – populism in Europe, young people trending rightwards, how the cultural left feels moribund, a move back to religion – and trying to think through where they’ll take us.There’s some writing on parts of it - this guy’s interesting though he takes it a little too simplistically imo - and we’ve discussed it a little bit on the Elections In Europe thread as well, if you’re interested. Not that I expect to win anyone over on here, but it’s surely worth considering that the near future might not just be the same as the past 25 years, only more so.