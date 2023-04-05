While there are no doubt pockets of examples of right/populist figures within the E.U., the general trend is opposite to what you suggest.



https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/the-rise-of-the-left-was-the-real-story-of-2022/2022/12/28/b2c75266-86f2-11ed-b5ac-411280b122ef_story.html

As for the author of the end of the world you link to Peter Zeihan was a VP for years at a company called Stratfor, a company that sponsored the 2017 Texas National Security Forum with Mike Pompeo as keynote speaker.



Thats interesting. Fwiw I had in mind a trend to the right culturally, not economically. The two types dont necessarily go together - in fact I never really got why they were supposed to, as the costs of enhanced social liberalism usually fall on the working classes in the end. Linudden was quite interesting on how that has played out in Sweden - its precisely because its damaging to their social cohesion, welfare state, etc. that Sweden has moved away from the very lax immigration policies that theyd been pursuing for a decade or two. It doesnt follow that they want to roll back the state, in fact it seems to be the opposite.Yes, thats what Id understood - hes in the business of predicting geopolitical risk. I assume Mike Pompeo must be somebody awful, but that doesnt make anyone wrong.