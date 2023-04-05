« previous next »
Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
April 5, 2023, 12:27:52 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on April  5, 2023, 12:25:17 pm
That's said in hope more than reality.
I think Sturgeon was the one likely to get it over the line, with her now out of the way and potentially discredited (assuming Murrell is charged and subsequently convicted of course) I do think Scottish independence is less likely now.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
April 5, 2023, 12:32:40 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on April  5, 2023, 12:27:14 pm
Not here its not! Where do they live?

I think it's Newton Mearns.

Sun has just come out in Falkirk. Mark it in the calendar.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
April 5, 2023, 12:35:32 pm
Double figures in fahrenheit.

Quote from: FlashGordon on April  5, 2023, 12:25:17 pm
That's said in hope more than reality.
Well obviously Im stretching, but the past three months could hardly have gone worse.  At least the country isnt on fire I suppose.  I do expect it to revert to a fringe position now though; how fast the descent will be I couldnt say.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
April 5, 2023, 12:38:54 pm
Whats a fringe position in your estimation?
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
April 5, 2023, 12:43:34 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on April  5, 2023, 12:38:54 pm
Whats a fringe position in your estimation?
Halfway up your forehead
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
April 5, 2023, 12:46:42 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April  5, 2023, 12:43:34 pm
Halfway up your forehead

I should be so lucky.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
April 5, 2023, 12:46:54 pm
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
April 5, 2023, 12:51:29 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on April  5, 2023, 12:38:54 pm
Whats a fringe position in your estimation?
25-30% maybe?  Just a guess at what the rump might be, I dont know that any historical polling would be very useful today.  Itd probably be quick drop to 40-ish now as floating voters slew off, then a slow decline from there because I dont really see any argument for new converts in a post-brexit post-Ukraine world, held up by the tendency for people to not really move from their core politics through life.

But its all just a guess, Ive never really been in step with what moves people on this to be honest.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
April 5, 2023, 12:52:53 pm
Quote from: Iska on April  5, 2023, 12:35:32 pm
Double figures in fahrenheit.
Well obviously Im stretching, but the past three months could hardly have gone worse.  At least the country isnt on fire I suppose.  I do expect it to revert to a fringe position now though; how fast the descent will be I couldnt say.

I do think indy is probably off the table for a while, but it certainly isn't over. Despite those 3 months the polls still has support higher than the 2014 result.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
April 5, 2023, 12:59:07 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on April  5, 2023, 12:52:53 pm
I do think indy is probably off the table for a while, but it certainly isn't over. Despite those 3 months the polls still has support higher than the 2014 result.

Given what the Tories have been doing in England the clamour for independence should be far greater than it has been of late.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
April 5, 2023, 01:13:20 pm
It should be, but the SNP shooting itself in the foot and the unionist media pressure has to have a toll. I sometimes go into the supermarket in the morning and 4/5ths of headlines are mental stuff. Not just the Tory ones. People are swayed by that. Having said that, a lot of people who want independence (like me) arent SNP members and dont care about their internal problems. Unfortunately theres no realistic alternative to them.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
April 5, 2023, 01:17:50 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April  5, 2023, 12:27:50 pm
That's a Smurfs House.

It's Scotland mate, everyone is blue
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
April 5, 2023, 01:21:58 pm
Quote from: Iska on April  5, 2023, 12:35:32 pm
Double figures in fahrenheit.
Well obviously Im stretching, but the past three months could hardly have gone worse.  At least the country isnt on fire I suppose.  I do expect it to revert to a fringe position now though; how fast the descent will be I couldnt say.

All anyone having any doubts has to do is look towards their southern border, they'll soon see sense again.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
April 5, 2023, 01:23:35 pm
I should maybe add that Im basing my view almost entirely on longer trends like the world deglobalising, where imo Scotland trying for independence (and implicitly relying on the EU always being there) would be pretty daft, both geopolitically and as a matter of economics.

The SNP collapsing is amusing but Im not kneejerking in response to that.  The one bit of permanent damage that theyve done is associating independence strongly with progressive social policies, so that as those ebb away the idea of scottish nationalism should ebb too.  Though admittedly that should also mean Alba poll better than they do, so Im not very sure of my ground there.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
April 5, 2023, 01:24:59 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April  5, 2023, 12:14:28 pm
they have arrested Sturgeons husband for some kind of financial issue to do other SNP finances

They have raided their house   The tent out the front is a police tent
Thanks. I thought they had a body to dig up there. :)
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
April 5, 2023, 01:28:02 pm
Quote from: Iska on April  5, 2023, 01:23:35 pm
I should maybe add that Im basing my view almost entirely on longer trends like the world deglobalising, where imo Scotland trying for independence (and implicitly relying on the EU always being there) would be pretty daft, both geopolitically and as a matter of economics.

The SNP collapsing is amusing but Im not kneejerking in response to that.  The one bit of permanent damage that theyve done is associating independence strongly with progressive social policies, so that as those ebb away the idea of scottish nationalism should ebb too.  Though admittedly that should also mean Alba poll better than they do, so Im not very sure of my ground there.

This post is full of things you want to happen, not what will actually happen. How is the world deglobalising and where are you pulling the idea that progressive social policies are going anywhere from?
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
April 5, 2023, 01:40:21 pm
Latest couple of polls had the SNP lead at 6% and 5%, 39-33 and 36-31.

Labour should at least be winning back seats which will definitely help it form a majority government UK wide
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
April 5, 2023, 01:49:40 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on April  5, 2023, 01:28:02 pm
This post is full of things you want to happen, not what will actually happen. How is the world deglobalising and where are you pulling the idea that progressive social policies are going anywhere from?
Id back myself on this but yeah definitely its not provable, check back in five years and I might have been entirely wrong.  I dont think so though.  Im really looking at a handful of big events  Brexit, the US repatriating manufacturing, collapsing demographics, and Ukraine  and a handful of what I think are emerging trends  populism in Europe, young people trending rightwards, how the cultural left feels moribund, a move back to religion  and trying to think through where theyll take us.

Theres some writing on parts of it - this guys interesting though he takes it a little too simplistically imo - and weve discussed it a little bit on the Elections In Europe thread as well, if youre interested.  Not that I expect to win anyone over on here, but its surely worth considering that the near future might not just be the same as the past 25 years, only more so.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
April 5, 2023, 01:54:47 pm
Quote from: Iska on April  5, 2023, 01:49:40 pm
Id back myself on this but yeah definitely its not provable, check back in five years and I might have been entirely wrong.  I dont think so though.  Im really looking at a handful of big events  Brexit, the US repatriating manufacturing, collapsing demographics, and Ukraine  and a handful of what I think are emerging trends  populism in Europe, young people trending rightwards, how the cultural left feels moribund, a move back to religion  and trying to think through where theyll take us.

Theres some writing on parts of it - this guys interesting though he takes it a little too simplistically imo - and weve discussed it a little bit on the Elections In Europe thread as well, if youre interested.  Not that I expect to win anyone over on here, but its surely worth considering that the near future might not just be the same as the past 25 years, only more so.

Big events like Brexit that the vast majority now regret. Ok off to not so great a start here. Actually to be honest the whole post is, once again, what you want to happen not what is actually happening.

You're like Tyler and Neville commentating on one of our games. Trying to will in to existence your desires.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
April 5, 2023, 02:16:00 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on April  5, 2023, 01:54:47 pm
Big events like Brexit that the vast majority now regret. Ok off to not so great a start here. Actually to be honest the whole post is, once again, what you want to happen not what is actually happening.

You're like Tyler and Neville commentating on one of our games. Trying to will in to existence your desires.
Yeah fine, like I said I didnt expect to change many minds - have a look if youre interested, and dont if youre not.  Not really interested in your style of argument to be honest.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
April 5, 2023, 02:38:23 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on April  4, 2023, 10:38:59 am
I've been guilty of not grasping the absolute shitshow the Scottish Government have made of the ferries but getting to experience it first hand this week. Trying to organise a holiday to Hebrides is an absolute shambles with the timetables changing constantly. At this point don't know if there is a ferry running on the day we are supposed to return or not, and getting different answers each time you phone.

Bad enough for one holiday, must be a nightmare for residents.

I think I got lucky in 2021 & 2022 when just rocking up to a ferry pot (Portavadie & Mallaig) and driving on
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
April 5, 2023, 05:12:16 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on April  5, 2023, 10:24:59 am
Well I called it when Sturgeon resigned.
You did, but I'm turning up in full John Terry kit to stake a claim on the victory too ;)
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
April 5, 2023, 05:27:37 pm
Quote from: classycarra on April  5, 2023, 05:12:16 pm
You did, but I'm turning up in full John Terry kit to stake a claim on the victory too ;)

 ;D
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
April 5, 2023, 06:59:18 pm
Quote from: Iska on April  5, 2023, 01:49:40 pm
Id back myself on this but yeah definitely its not provable, check back in five years and I might have been entirely wrong.  I dont think so though.  Im really looking at a handful of big events  Brexit, the US repatriating manufacturing, collapsing demographics, and Ukraine  and a handful of what I think are emerging trends  populism in Europe, young people trending rightwards, how the cultural left feels moribund, a move back to religion  and trying to think through where theyll take us.

Theres some writing on parts of it - this guys interesting though he takes it a little too simplistically imo - and weve discussed it a little bit on the Elections In Europe thread as well, if youre interested.  Not that I expect to win anyone over on here, but its surely worth considering that the near future might not just be the same as the past 25 years, only more so.

While there are no doubt pockets of examples of right/populist figures within the E.U., the general trend is opposite to what you suggest.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/the-rise-of-the-left-was-the-real-story-of-2022/2022/12/28/b2c75266-86f2-11ed-b5ac-411280b122ef_story.html

As for the author of the end of the world you link to Peter Zeihan was a VP for years at a company called Stratfor, a company that sponsored the 2017 Texas National Security Forum with Mike Pompeo as keynote speaker. 

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stratfor

« Reply #344 on: April 5, 2023, 07:23:22 pm »
April 5, 2023, 07:23:22 pm
Quote from: TSC on April  5, 2023, 06:59:18 pm

https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/the-rise-of-the-left-was-the-real-story-of-2022/2022/12/28/b2c75266-86f2-11ed-b5ac-411280b122ef_story.html
Thats interesting.  Fwiw I had in mind a trend to the right culturally, not economically.  The two types dont necessarily go together - in fact I never really got why they were supposed to, as the costs of enhanced social liberalism usually fall on the working classes in the end.  Linudden was quite interesting on how that has played out in Sweden - its precisely because its damaging to their social cohesion, welfare state, etc. that Sweden has moved away from the very lax immigration policies that theyd been pursuing for a decade or two.  It doesnt follow that they want to roll back the state, in fact it seems to be the opposite.
Quote
As for the author of the end of the world you link to Peter Zeihan was a VP for years at a company called Stratfor, a company that sponsored the 2017 Texas National Security Forum with Mike Pompeo as keynote speaker.
Yes, thats what Id understood - hes in the business of predicting geopolitical risk.  I assume Mike Pompeo must be somebody awful, but that doesnt make anyone wrong.
« Reply #345 on: April 5, 2023, 07:33:07 pm »
April 5, 2023, 07:33:07 pm
Quote from: Iska on April  5, 2023, 07:23:22 pm

Irrespective of the vagaries of culturally v economically the proof is in the pudding, ie electoral outcomes, and the general trend was left.

Pompeo is a Trumper so on the wrong side of wrong, except for those who support the orange one

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mike_Pompeo
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
April 7, 2023, 12:31:38 pm
Ooops the SNPs auditors have quit

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-65212357

Who do they think they are? Everton?
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
April 11, 2023, 11:24:56 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April  7, 2023, 12:31:38 pm
Ooops the SNPs auditors have quit

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-65212357

Who do they think they are? Everton?

Quit quite a while ago as well and not been replaced yet, that is unusual to put it politely
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
Today at 04:04:49 pm
This is developing quite nicely.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
Today at 04:44:20 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:04:49 pm
This is developing quite nicely.

Indeed.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
Today at 06:38:37 pm
Whats the allegations about? Did people steal money from the party or give the party money they shouldnt have or something else?
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
Today at 06:42:28 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:38:37 pm
Whats the allegations about? Did people steal money from the party or give the party money they shouldnt have or something else?

They raised £600k in a fundraiser that was to be specifically spent on a second indy campaign. The question is where that money has gone.

It's not really clear at this point whether it has essentially just been frittered away on other party costs, or something more sinister like embezzlement. Either way it's a complete shitshow all round.

It does seem mad that a party that only operates in Scotland yet has more members than the Lib Dems can be so skint (allegedly).
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
Today at 06:52:11 pm
Easy answer?  Shortbread
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
Today at 07:12:29 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:42:28 pm
They raised £600k in a fundraiser that was to be specifically spent on a second indy campaign. The question is where that money has gone.

It's not really clear at this point whether it has essentially just been frittered away on other party costs, or something more sinister like embezzlement. Either way it's a complete shitshow all round.

It does seem mad that a party that only operates in Scotland yet has more members than the Lib Dems can be so skint (allegedly).

You've got to feel for the new guy. I'm presuming he has nothing to do with it.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
Today at 07:23:50 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:42:28 pm
They raised £600k in a fundraiser that was to be specifically spent on a second indy campaign. The question is where that money has gone.

It's not really clear at this point whether it has essentially just been frittered away on other party costs, or something more sinister like embezzlement. Either way it's a complete shitshow all round.

It does seem mad that a party that only operates in Scotland yet has more members than the Lib Dems can be so skint (allegedly).

Thanks

Surely cant be that hard to figure out where its gone, Im assuming it wasnt cash so cant of just been frittered away without an audit trail.

As for the Lib Dem comparison, I guess the SNP has more elections to fight and campaigning to do, both the GEs and the Scottish Parliament  elections and then independence campaigning on top of that.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
Today at 07:27:33 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:12:29 pm
You've got to feel for the new guy. I'm presuming he has nothing to do with it.

I doubt its either Sturgeon or Hamza who would have their hands in the till, they have way too much to lose. Its probably someone in their finance department or someone else behind the scenes, and the questions around Sturgeon and Hamza will around how much did they know I would guess.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
Today at 07:32:24 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:27:33 pm
I doubt its either Sturgeon or Hamza who would have their hands in the till, they have way too much to lose. Its probably someone in their finance department or someone else behind the scenes, and the questions around Sturgeon and Hamza will around how much did they know I would guess.

There was a £110,000 motor home parked at her mother in law's house that was bought using SNP funds. She might have noticed that at some point and asked her husband about it.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
Today at 07:32:24 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:12:29 pm
You've got to feel for the new guy. I'm presuming he has nothing to do with it.

It honestly wouldn't surprise me if he didn't know a lot of this, given all the reports about how secretive Murrell was. I think the idea Sturgeon didn't know is beyond credulity now.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
Today at 08:04:44 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:23:50 pm
Thanks

Surely cant be that hard to figure out where its gone, Im assuming it wasnt cash so cant of just been frittered away without an audit trail.

As for the Lib Dem comparison, I guess the SNP has more elections to fight and campaigning to do, both the GEs and the Scottish Parliament  elections and then independence campaigning on top of that.

Losing 600 grand is pretty bad. If it's difficult to trace the expenditure, that might suggest someone's nicked it and worked hard to cover their tracks. Not a good look for the party of Scottish independence to blow their war chest. Might turn voters off them. Could certainly damage their cause. If they can mismanage their own funds so badly, they can hardly be seen sound custodians of the country's finances.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
Today at 08:20:48 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 07:
There was a £110,000 motor home parked at her mother in law's house that was bought using SNP funds. She might have noticed that at some point and asked her husband about it.

Was it definitely bought with SNP funds? Would be pretty hard to explain that!
