I should maybe add that Im basing my view almost entirely on longer trends like the world deglobalising, where imo Scotland trying for independence (and implicitly relying on the EU always being there) would be pretty daft, both geopolitically and as a matter of economics.
The SNP collapsing is amusing but Im not kneejerking in response to that. The one bit of permanent damage that theyve done is associating independence strongly with progressive social policies, so that as those ebb away the idea of scottish nationalism should ebb too. Though admittedly that should also mean Alba poll better than they do, so Im not very sure of my ground there.