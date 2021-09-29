« previous next »
Author Topic: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]  (Read 8227 times)

Online A Red Abroad

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 01:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 01:30:56 pm
Its fine  its actually endearing that you think it might cross our minds that it would be for keeping the north out of the south, and not vice versa.

I'm REALLY no fan of England these days - I moved to a republic because I was fed up of it.

So, I make you guys right.

;)
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 01:37:13 pm »
Whilst I in no way want to distract anyone from the Scottish Chippy pile on after it assaulted my taste buds and digestive system for two years;
Its great to see Humza Yousaf piss off so many gammons and patriots
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 01:38:54 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:37:13 pm

Its great to see Humza Yousaf piss off so many gammons and patriots

This ^. :)
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 01:40:16 pm »
This is the best shortbread I've ever tasted

Online KillieRed

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 01:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:37:13 pm
Whilst I in no way want to distract anyone from the Scottish Chippy pile on after it assaulted my taste buds and digestive system for two years;
Its great to see Humza Yousaf piss off so many gammons and patriots

Theyre really desperate to make him Not-Scottish with some kind of religious agenda. Says more about them to be honest.
Offline Elmo!

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 01:46:53 pm »
He's also appointed a very young, progressive, female majority cabinet, which is pissing off all the Alba folks as well.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 06:49:18 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:31:49 pm
Mate, you dont even have Mushy peas.
Hold on. I had ideas of possibly moving to Scotland one day. But 'they do not have mushy peas'? I had no idea! What kind of sick, twisted nation would choose to live like that?
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 07:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:49:18 pm
Hold on. I had ideas of possibly moving to Scotland one day. But 'they do not have mushy peas'? I had no idea! What kind of sick, twisted nation would choose to live like that?

Ones who wear a tartan skirt at a wedding
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 07:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:49:18 pm
Hold on. I had ideas of possibly moving to Scotland one day. But 'they do not have mushy peas'? I had no idea! What kind of sick, twisted nation would choose to live like that?

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:00:07 pm
Ones who wear a tartan skirt at a wedding

You guys.  ;D
Offline Elmo!

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 07:14:35 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:49:18 pm
Hold on. I had ideas of possibly moving to Scotland one day. But 'they do not have mushy peas'? I had no idea! What kind of sick, twisted nation would choose to live like that?

I had mushy peas the other day, but in a pub. You won't find them in a chippy.

Who the fuck wants vegetables from the chippy?
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 07:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:14:35 pm
Who the fuck wants vegetables from the chippy?

 ;D 
Making chips from Veg is for the wokerati, obviously


Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 08:31:31 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:14:35 pm
I had mushy peas the other day, but in a pub. You won't find them in a chippy.

Who the fuck wants vegetables from the chippy?
Ooops. :-X
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:28:46 pm
;D 
Making chips from Veg is for the wokerati, obviously
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 09:40:52 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xqwMrrAD7qo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xqwMrrAD7qo</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xqwMrrAD7qo
Online KillieRed

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #293 on: Today at 10:13:12 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:14:35 pm
I had mushy peas the other day, but in a pub. You won't find them in a chippy.

Who the fuck wants vegetables from the chippy?

You do get them down here. Must be a teuchtar thing 😜
Online Riquende

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #294 on: Today at 10:24:30 am »
Fish and chips are fine anywhere in the UK, as long as you're actually close to the sea. The ones I've had up here in St Andrews & Anstruther were great... the chippy near me in Luton though was dire.

Mushy peas though are vile. No idea how they're a common part of the experience.
Online KillieRed

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #295 on: Today at 10:33:01 am »
Thought I read peas are the only food that the uk is actually self sufficient in. They probably try to add them to every traditional meal.
