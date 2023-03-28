



My mother in law brought me a birthday present last year.



A pair of walkers shortbread cufflinks







Part of me wishes I could have modicum of understanding for how her brain came up with the idea of buying them for me . Another part is horrified at the thought



bright red

It must an in-law thing. My (American) BiL once bought me aall-weather hat. Unfortunately, I do not have a picture. It somehow got mislaid in a move.It was presented and opened at a Christmas with his in-laws. There was something of stunned silence around the table while I tried my best to provide a sincere 'thank you'. And, no, it was not a joke.It was something like the below, but even less cool, even more red, and much more synthetic. I have the Internet at my fingertips and I cannot locate an example as bad.