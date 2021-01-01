« previous next »
Author Topic: Sturgeon to resign .  (Read 1679 times)

Re: Sturgeon to resign .
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 08:52:15 pm
Of course they dont.  Hes just reading off a Greens crib sheet I think.  Its possible eg as a joint enterprise, but rare, and the real obvious point is the risk posed by a woman whos been convicted is massively different from that of a male rapist.  Everyone knows this, its real off-the-deep-end stuff to think that ordinary people would buy this sophistry.

Come on Iska, you can do better than resorting to this childish nonsense. Stick to the arguments.
Re: Sturgeon to resign .
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:57:46 pm
Come on Iska, you can do better than resorting to this childish nonsense. Stick to the arguments.

I wouldn't engage, they clearly either don't know what a GRC does or does and wont say as it will show the misleading information they peddling.  Classic move to deny facts.
Re: Sturgeon to resign .
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:55:38 pm
Well techically what I said isn't true, but it's semantics. Women technically aren't capable of rape under UK law because it is defined by the use of a penis. But it's pointless semantics.

Women do rape women, and go to prison for it, in women's prison. Just doing abit of googling, seems like 2% of reported rapes were committed by women.

https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/crimeandjustice/articles/natureofsexualassaultbyrapeorpenetrationenglandandwales/yearendingmarch2020


This doesnt matter one iota, its just me being pedantic.  But literally no women have been gaoled for rape then..
and we have no idea what percentage of those sexual assaults were on women if any ..or what percentage ended in a custodial sentence

Any way, Im splitting hairs It would be great if we could actually convict people for rape any more  a heinous crime which should be punished and for some reason no longer seems to be
Re: Sturgeon to resign .
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 08:59:45 pm
I wouldn't engage, they clearly either don't know what a GRC does or does and wont say as it will show the misleading information they peddling.  Classic move to deny facts.

Well, it's worth writing out for the benefit of others.
Re: Sturgeon to resign .
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:07:31 pm
This doesnt matter one iota, its just me being pedantic.  But literally no women have been gaoled for rape then..
and we have no idea what percentage of those sexual assault me were on women if any ..or what percentage ended in a custodial sentence

Any way, Im splitting hairs It would be great if we could actually convict people for rape any more  a heinous crime which should be punished and for some reason no longer seems to be

Putting aside the UK legal language technicality because we can all agree that's pointless semantics, I don't think you can even infer that 2% of the assaults were done by women just because 98% said they were done by men. I don't think that necessarily checks out. The 2% could be "don't know who did it"

It's just ridiculous to say it happens all the time when it is clearly extraordinarily rare.

These debates always leave me feeling old and befuddled 
Re: Sturgeon to resign .
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 09:31:05 pm
Putting aside the UK legal language technicality because we can all agree that's pointless semantics, I don't think you can even infer that 2% of the assaults were done by women just because 98% said they were done by men. I don't think that necessarily checks out. The 2% could be "don't know who did it"

It's just ridiculous to say it happens all the time when it is clearly extraordinarily rare.

These debates always leave me feeling old and befuddled

That's fair, and obviously "all the time" is subjective and maybe not the best phrase to use. But then how often have men pretended to be women and then gone to a womens prison and then raped someone? It's also extraorinarily rare.

There's also the separate - and I suspect a far bigger issue - of rapes committed by prison staff.
Re: Sturgeon to resign .
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:34:31 pm
But then how often have men pretended to be women and then gone to a womens prison and then raped someone? It's also extraorinarily rare.
The way youre thinking about this is political bubble territory, its not real life.  Weve had segregated prisons for more than a century, primarily for safety reasons.  Now progressive reforms are trying to change that.  Does that make rapes in prison more or less likely?

Thats how people judge whether this is a good or a bad policy - citing individualised risk assessments or respecting an inner sense of self, or whatever other justification you may have for putting men in womens prisons, persuades nobody.  They simply dont think your premises justify changing something that works.  Saying its vanishingly rare also just comes across as callous - if it happens once, or creates a risk of happening once, then that makes your policy a bad one.  It only takes one Karen White, or one Isla Bryson, and any justification you think is reasonable completely falls apart for the ordinary person.
Re: Sturgeon to resign .
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:34:31 pm
That's fair, and obviously "all the time" is subjective and maybe not the best phrase to use. But then how often have men pretended to be women and then gone to a womens prison and then raped someone? It's also extraorinarily rare.

There's also the separate - and I suspect a far bigger issue - of rapes committed by prison staff.

I'd never heard of this story until today so am just catching up - to be honest I'm confused as to what the problem is. To the bold part - well, yeah - I don't think it's ever happened and that's why the furore happened. Because having this person, who as a man committed two rapes on women, in a prison full of women, is obviously a bad idea and would be putting women in danger. Nobody's arguing that are they?
Re: Sturgeon to resign .
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 09:51:41 pm
The way youre thinking about this is political bubble territory, its not real life.  Weve had segregated prisons for more than a century, primarily for safety reasons.  Now progressive reforms are trying to change that.  Does that make rapes in prison more or less likely?

Thats how people judge whether this is a good or a bad policy - citing individualised risk assessments or respecting an inner sense of self, or whatever other justification you may have for putting men in womens prisons, persuades nobody.  They simply dont think your premises justify changing something that works.  Saying its vanishingly rare also just comes across as callous - if it happens once, or creates a risk of happening once, then that makes your policy a bad one.  It only takes one Karen White, or one Isla Bryson, and any justification you think is reasonable completely falls apart for the ordinary person.

It's good nothing is changing in this regard then.

Honestly it's pointless arguing with you about this. You just ignore all the actual arguments made, and only want to talk about how people feel regardless of the facts.

And you're point about talking about things being rare - you are the one who has just said that women never rape women.
Re: Sturgeon to resign .
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 09:56:32 pm
I'd never heard of this story until today so am just catching up - to be honest I'm confused as to what the problem is. To the bold part - well, yeah - I don't think it's ever happened and that's why the furore happened. Because having this person, who as a man committed two rapes on women, in a prison full of women, is obviously a bad idea and would be putting women in danger. Nobody's arguing that are they?

Just read Iska's post and looked up the Karen White case - https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-leeds-45825838:shocked

I stand corrected. That is majorly fkd up and I don't care if it's the only time it's ever happened, once is enough. That's unbelievable
Re: Sturgeon to resign .
I surprises me this one case is such a big deal. Just deal with it based on case by case basis. If the person is likely to harm others in prison, isolate them. The Trans part doesn't even matter.

Guess what prison is full of rapists, killers and in general awful people. They manage to keep them running somehow, whether through top down rules or prison code.

Its not like completely segregated prisons are somehow a magical solution. US have them and rape is so common its a media trope these days. 
Re: Sturgeon to resign .
Im not sure rape is a trope..

I think people might find that highly offensive

But none of this brought Sturgeon downshed just had enough
Re: Sturgeon to resign .
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:25:27 pm
Im not sure rape is a trope..

I think people might find that highly offensive

But none of this brought Sturgeon downshed just had enough

I mean it is a trope in the media. Shows and movies showing prison life often show rape, sometimes even as a joke.
Re: Sturgeon to resign .
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:56:38 pm
Honestly it's pointless arguing with you about this. You just ignore all the actual arguments made, and only want to talk about how people feel regardless of the facts.
This is politics though, its *about* how people feel.  You arent going to persuade anyone unless you can change how they feel, and I think youre fundamentally mistaken about how - or to be honest even whether - thats possible.  The fundamental bottom line imo, if I really wanted to nail it down, is that people dont actually believe theres any such thing as transgender.  They will go along with the idea to the extent that it helps people deal with their anguish - but push it beyond that into demedicalising it, blocking puberty, surgery for teens, access to prisons, allowing men into womens sports, etc. and I do not think the public will ever accompany you there.  Anything that harms others or even infringes on others is just not going to be acceptable.  Some might acquiesce to a pronoun but even that is pushing it.  End of the day people have very limited scope for accepting things that arent true.

Im sorry but I think your good intentions on this issue are misguided and I do not think the public will ever believe that your progressive policies are the right way to tackle the issue.  I do not think it is one you can win.

And lastly, minor point, but since youre picking me up on this I actually said the opposite:
Quote
And you're point about talking about things being rare - you are the one who has just said that women never rape women.
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 08:52:15 pm
Its possible eg as a joint enterprise, but rare
Re: Sturgeon to resign .
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 10:28:04 pm
I mean it is a trope in the media. Shows and movies showing prison life often show rape, sometimes even as a joke.

Prison rape is clearly a trope and nobody would find that offensive, not genuinely anyway.
Re: Sturgeon to resign .
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 10:37:31 pm
This is politics though, its *about* how people feel.  You arent going to persuade anyone unless you can change how they feel, and I think youre fundamentally mistaken about how - or to be honest even whether - thats possible.  The fundamental bottom line imo, if I really wanted to nail it down, is that people dont actually believe theres any such thing as transgender.  They will go along with the idea to the extent that it helps people deal with their anguish - but push it beyond that into demedicalising it, blocking puberty, surgery for teens, access to prisons, allowing men into womens sports, etc. and I do not think the public will ever accompany you there.  Anything that harms others or even infringes on others is just not going to be acceptable.  Some might acquiesce to a pronoun but even that is pushing it.  End of the day people have very limited scope for accepting things that arent true.

Im sorry but I think your good intentions on this issue are misguided and I do not think the public will ever believe that your progressive policies are the right way to tackle the issue.  I do not think it is one you can win.

And lastly, minor point, but since youre picking me up on this I actually said the opposite:

Please stop posting misleading and harmful information.

All the worlds leading medical organisations do not agree with your position.
Re: Sturgeon to resign .
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 10:23:33 pm
I surprises me this one case is such a big deal. Just deal with it based on case by case basis. If the person is likely to harm others in prison, isolate them. The Trans part doesn't even matter.

This is the position now and would be the position after the GRR.

There is a very vocal opposition who would love to think they are silenced when they clearly being heard as there misinformation is being spread around (with the help of the British media to demonise trans people, its the "gay panic" all other again, to the point where there has been calls for a new section 28 from people who support opposition of the GRR).
Re: Sturgeon to resign .
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 10:37:31 pm
This is politics though, its *about* how people feel.  You arent going to persuade anyone unless you can change how they feel, and I think youre fundamentally mistaken about how - or to be honest even whether - thats possible.  The fundamental bottom line imo, if I really wanted to nail it down, is that people dont actually believe theres any such thing as transgender.  They will go along with the idea to the extent that it helps people deal with their anguish - but push it beyond that into demedicalising it, blocking puberty, surgery for teens, access to prisons, allowing men into womens sports, etc. and I do not think the public will ever accompany you there.  Anything that harms others or even infringes on others is just not going to be acceptable.  Some might acquiesce to a pronoun but even that is pushing it.  End of the day people have very limited scope for accepting things that arent true.

Im sorry but I think your good intentions on this issue are misguided and I do not think the public will ever believe that your progressive policies are the right way to tackle the issue.  I do not think it is one you can win.

And lastly, minor point, but since youre picking me up on this I actually said the opposite:

It's clear now why the people you speak to in real life don't change their mind once given the facts, because it's clear they aren't actually being given the facts. You keep swerving the point that the proposes legislation doesn't have any impact on the concerns you raise.
Re: Sturgeon to resign .
The stench of the right wing was permeating the News board so absoutely no surprise to see the usual suspects have crawled out of the woodwork in here.
Re: Sturgeon to resign .
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:10:11 am
The stench of the right wing was permeating the News board so absoutely no surprise to see the usual suspects have crawled out of the woodwork in here.
The usual suspects?

Such as?
Re: Sturgeon to resign .
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:26:32 am
The usual suspects?

Such as?

Iska is clearly on the right on any topic I've seen him/her engage in.
Re: Sturgeon to resign .
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:33:45 pm
This bill has been on the cards for 6 years, when even the Tories in Westminster under May were proposing similar legislation and had support across the board. It isn't, and never was some trick to boost support for independence. It was always going to cause division with the SNP and the indy movement, rather than boost it, and they progressed with it anyway, as it was party policy and a manifesto commitment.

A reasonable counter point - I would suggest however, in my view, it was possible to draft the bill without it stepping into the grey areas of reserved matters so even if the overall bill was not originally intended to make the case for independence, I would be extremely surprised if when preparing its execution it was not considered. I have no inside information here though.
