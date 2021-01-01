

At risk of stomping into this with size 19's, isn't the issue that most women have not with transitioned women, but with people who are still biologically men who 'self-identify' as women? It's certainly open to abuse by men who are not transgender but claim to be for nefarious reasons.



isn't everything open to abuse by men sadlyeducation is needed by all sexes and laws needed that are sympathetic to all but...women keep on getting marginalised - see award categories that no longer accept female only acts which are then flooded with male (or other) genders and the disaster that was mixed changing rooms (!!!)so as i always say... when you want to understand what is best for women - ask themthere's enough of them to vote on decisions - remember when they couldn't vote (seems insane these days)female input throughout society needs to be encouraged and respected and their wishes and demands treated the same as in any democracy