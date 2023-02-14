« previous next »
Bournemouth away selling details

Bournemouth away selling details
February 14, 2023, 05:04:57 pm
Liverpool FC has released away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday March 11.

Location: Vitality Stadium

Kick-off: 12.30pm GMT

Allocation: 1,316

Disabled allocation: 11 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Prices

Adult: £30
Over 65: £17
Full-time students: £17*
Young adult (Under 21): £17
Juniors (16 and under):£7**
Price Notes

*Full-time students must produce photographic identification which includes a valid expiry date, at the turnstile.

**Juniors aged 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Ticket prices will be checked at the turnstile to ensure that the relevant price type was selected when making your booking. 

Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

There are several restricted views and severely restricted views within the allocation. These tickets are discounted by £3/£4.50 for adults and £1.50/£2.50 for concessions.

Junior priced tickets are not applicable for this discount.

Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2018-19.

First sale | 19 games: from 8.15am on Monday February 20 until 10.45am on Wednesday February 22.

First sale status | Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale | 18 or more games: from 11am on Wednesday February 22.

Second sale status | NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
Yesterday at 11:12:15 am
Bloody 'ell...they went quick
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
Yesterday at 11:54:29 am
Quote from: Max100 on Yesterday at 11:12:15 am
Bloody 'ell...they went quick
Was always going to sell out in an instant to those on 18 tbf as Brentford also officially sold out on 18 despite an allocation that was just 400 under more than Bournemouth
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
Yesterday at 01:43:17 pm
This is the ground that didn't have enough seats just for those on 19 a few seasons back.  Presumably the members' update has thinned the numbers a little, so it does drop to 18.
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
Yesterday at 02:16:09 pm
Have these kind of grounds (Bournemouth, Fulham, Burnley, Brentford) ever dropped from 17/18/19 credits to 16? Or am I pretty much stuck at 16?
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
Yesterday at 02:29:24 pm
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on Yesterday at 02:16:09 pm
Have these kind of grounds (Bournemouth, Fulham, Burnley, Brentford) ever dropped from 17/18/19 credits to 16? Or am I pretty much stuck at 16?
Burnley sold out on 15 last season (although credits did not count) and on 16 in 18/19.

Unless the club properly tackle the massive touting issue with the aways in particular, no chance that Bournemouth will ever drop below 18. Brentford should have dropped to 17 this season but it didn't as the club siphoned off the last few just before the 17 sale was due to happen, thats 'normal' for most away sales though.
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
Today at 07:58:05 am
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 02:29:24 pm
Burnley sold out on 15 last season (although credits did not count) and on 16 in 18/19.

Unless the club properly tackle the massive touting issue with the aways in particular, no chance that Bournemouth will ever drop below 18. Brentford should have dropped to 17 this season but it didn't as the club siphoned off the last few just before the 17 sale was due to happen, thats 'normal' for most away sales though.

That's really helpful, thank-you. Yeah it's a huge problem. Completely kills the atmosphere too.
