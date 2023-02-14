Liverpool FC has released away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday March 11.



Location: Vitality Stadium



Kick-off: 12.30pm GMT



Allocation: 1,316



Disabled allocation: 11 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.



Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.



Prices



Adult: £30

Over 65: £17

Full-time students: £17*

Young adult (Under 21): £17

Juniors (16 and under):£7**

Price Notes



*Full-time students must produce photographic identification which includes a valid expiry date, at the turnstile.



**Juniors aged 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.



Ticket prices will be checked at the turnstile to ensure that the relevant price type was selected when making your booking.



Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.



There are several restricted views and severely restricted views within the allocation. These tickets are discounted by £3/£4.50 for adults and £1.50/£2.50 for concessions.



Junior priced tickets are not applicable for this discount.



Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2018-19.



First sale | 19 games: from 8.15am on Monday February 20 until 10.45am on Wednesday February 22.



First sale status | Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.



Second sale | 18 or more games: from 11am on Wednesday February 22.



Second sale status | NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.



General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.



Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.