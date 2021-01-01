« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February  (Read 8025 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,387
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 09:48:03 pm »
No English teams in the quarters would be quite something.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,281
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 09:50:23 pm »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,143
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 09:54:15 pm »
All that possession for Pip and his team get a draw.

Logged

Offline TankEngine10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 09:55:04 pm »
Theres no way this City team is winning the CL. We can relax about that anyway. Haaland is wasted with this bunch.
Logged

Offline harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,941
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 09:55:22 pm »
That Barella is a player we could do with.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,879
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 09:56:07 pm »
did man cheaty make NO subs?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,143
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 09:56:12 pm »
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Yesterday at 09:55:04 pm
Theres no way this City team is winning the CL. We can relax about that anyway. Haaland is wasted with this bunch.

Haaland didn't have a touch in Leipzig's box for the first 70 minutes. ;D
Logged

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 10:15:10 pm »
Can't see him hanging around there more than another season to be honest. Not that it will matter. They will just buy the next one in line anyway
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,067
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 10:26:14 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 10:15:10 pm
Can't see him hanging around there more than another season to be honest. Not that it will matter. They will just buy the next one in line anyway

I think they'll be better off without him.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Offline Geezer08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,650
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 11:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:48:03 pm
No English teams in the quarters would be quite something.

Its very interesting given various leagues moan about premier league being a defacto super league with all money being spent. When in reality teams are much stronger abroad and the english sides are really poor for all the money spent.
Maybe its actually beneficial to focus less on transfers and money and more on player development and tactical innovation
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 11:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Yesterday at 11:33:07 pm
Maybe its actually beneficial to focus less on transfers and money and more on player development and tactical innovation
The Benitez Method.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,305
  • Red since '64
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 11:52:07 pm »
Couple of points from watching tonight: the red card for the Frankfurt player was an appallingly bad decision. The Inter result flattered Inter, Porto were/are the better team overall. City are suffering a hangover - its nothing as bad as ours, but given the relentlessness of the past 4/5 seasons for both teams, its not at all surprising.

As for us? I watched the whole game back earlier. Were we poor after 30 minutes? Yes. Did we deserve that scoreline? No - everything that could go wrong once Vinicius got their first did go wrong. It was the perfect storm, and as our fragile confidence evaporated, so their confidence blossomed. I truly believe the damning verdicts from last night and today have been an overreaction. Do I expect us to do a Barcelona/ Milan? No. But I truly believe we wont get another scoreline like that one; in fact, it wouldnt surprise me should we get a result.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #292 on: Today at 03:25:00 am »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Yesterday at 11:33:07 pm
Its very interesting given various leagues moan about premier league being a defacto super league with all money being spent. When in reality teams are much stronger abroad and the english sides are really poor for all the money spent.
Maybe its actually beneficial to focus less on transfers and money and more on player development and tactical innovation

To be fair the best team in England this season arent in CL .
Logged

Online coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,958
  • Ground Control
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #293 on: Today at 04:35:06 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:25:00 am
To be fair the best team in England this season arent in CL .

I legitimately had to look at your name after I read the post because I thought, "Who's the best team in England this season??" Then I realized you were joking.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 