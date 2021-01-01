Couple of points from watching tonight: the red card for the Frankfurt player was an appallingly bad decision. The Inter result flattered Inter, Porto were/are the better team overall. City are suffering a hangover - its nothing as bad as ours, but given the relentlessness of the past 4/5 seasons for both teams, its not at all surprising.



As for us? I watched the whole game back earlier. Were we poor after 30 minutes? Yes. Did we deserve that scoreline? No - everything that could go wrong once Vinicius got their first did go wrong. It was the perfect storm, and as our fragile confidence evaporated, so their confidence blossomed. I truly believe the damning verdicts from last night and today have been an overreaction. Do I expect us to do a Barcelona/ Milan? No. But I truly believe we wont get another scoreline like that one; in fact, it wouldnt surprise me should we get a result.