Looked a really good game that from what I saw of it... wish I'd binned the Arsenal capitulation a bit earlier now



it was a cracking game. Dortmund where excellent first half and outplayed Chelsea for long stretches with some really good attacking play. But they did give up 2 or 3 great chances to as you’d expect!Chelsea got better 2nd half, and where caught out by a great counter.But all in all, a very entertaining game, should have probably had about 4 or 5 goals in it!