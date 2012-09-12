Adeyemi looks absolutely unreal.
Mudryk's control is horrendous. Happens multiple times in every game so far so definitely a problem.
He looks like he's running in custard.
Crosby Nick never fails.
He's been a bit of a flop so far hasn't he? Not seen much of him though this season.
Dortmund will get pumped in the second leg
At least some good news for Arsenal tonight. Chelsea done them a favour taking him. He'll be on loan somewhere else within 18 months.
That first touch wasn't the best from Anthony Modeste.
If he says so himself.
Can playing very well Well done to him
Just outpaced Ziyech there. I might retire on the spot if I was Ziyech.
Felix going down there like hes been shot He has been Chelseas best player though, given Dortmund defenders a few nervy moments.
The chelsea player are worse divers than Arsenals
just saw the goal, good God, had no idea Enzo was this slow
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Cans actually pretty quick, not over the first few yards but he's quick
He's quick, he's fast and he's got pace.
