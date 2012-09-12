« previous next »
Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February

Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #160 on: Today at 09:34:05 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 09:25:46 pm
Adeyemi looks absolutely unreal.

He's been a bit of a flop so far hasn't he? Not seen much of him though this season.
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #161 on: Today at 09:34:37 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:32:03 pm
Mudryk's control is horrendous. Happens multiple times in every game so far so definitely a problem.
At least some good news for Arsenal tonight. Chelsea done them a favour taking him. He'll be on loan somewhere else within 18 months.
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #162 on: Today at 09:34:47 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:24:58 pm
He looks like he's running in custard.

Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #163 on: Today at 09:35:12 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:34:05 pm
He's been a bit of a flop so far hasn't he? Not seen much of him though this season.

He seems to have got going now, he really struggled until recently for sure, but last 2 or 3 weeks he seems to have found his feet and scored 3 games in a row now.
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #164 on: Today at 09:36:29 pm »
Bellingham is special, hes worth £100m.
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #165 on: Today at 09:38:38 pm »
Wow, what a clearance from Emre Can.

Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #166 on: Today at 09:39:06 pm »
Amazing defending from Can

Sublime reactions
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #167 on: Today at 09:39:14 pm »
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #168 on: Today at 09:41:06 pm »

Emre Can goal line clearance 78' - https://streamff.com/v/jMURjermuP
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #169 on: Today at 09:41:12 pm »
Dortmund will get pumped in the second leg
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #170 on: Today at 09:42:11 pm »
Wouldn't be surprised if Chelsea get one. Especially now Mudryk is off.
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #171 on: Today at 09:42:15 pm »
Nice dive from Mount
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #172 on: Today at 09:42:29 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:41:12 pm
Dortmund will get pumped in the second leg

Have you even seen Chelsea under potter? They smoke no one, not even at home.  ;D
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #173 on: Today at 09:42:38 pm »
Ha, Sule getting away with a great shirt pull there :lmao

The big tank!
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #174 on: Today at 09:42:41 pm »
That first touch wasn't the best from Anthony Modeste.
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #175 on: Today at 09:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:34:37 pm
At least some good news for Arsenal tonight. Chelsea done them a favour taking him. He'll be on loan somewhere else within 18 months.

Agreed, not seeing any good signs so far.
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #176 on: Today at 09:44:19 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:42:41 pm
That first touch wasn't the best from Anthony Modeste.

If he says so himself.
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #177 on: Today at 09:44:58 pm »
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #178 on: Today at 09:45:39 pm »
Can playing very well

Well done to him
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #179 on: Today at 09:46:23 pm »
Felix going down there like hes been shot  ::)

He has been Chelseas best player though, given Dortmund defenders a few nervy moments.
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #180 on: Today at 09:46:44 pm »
The chelsea player are worse divers than Arsenals
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #181 on: Today at 09:46:46 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:45:39 pm
Can playing very well

Well done to him
Just outpaced Ziyech there. I might retire on the spot if I was Ziyech.
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #182 on: Today at 09:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:46:46 pm
Just outpaced Ziyech there. I might retire on the spot if I was Ziyech.

Emre was always deceptively quick  ;D  Just took him a bit of time to get up to speed!

Hes been really good tonight so far.
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #183 on: Today at 09:47:53 pm »
just saw the goal, good God, had no idea Enzo was this slow ;D
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #184 on: Today at 09:48:33 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:46:23 pm
Felix going down there like hes been shot  ::)

He has been Chelseas best player though, given Dortmund defenders a few nervy moments.

He is such a good footballer.
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #185 on: Today at 09:48:41 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 09:46:44 pm
The chelsea player are worse divers than Arsenals
has to be a London thing
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #186 on: Today at 09:48:56 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:47:53 pm
just saw the goal, good God, had no idea Enzo was this slow ;D
Named ironically. Like the tallest lad in your school who was nicknamed Tiny.
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #187 on: Today at 09:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:46:46 pm
Just outpaced Ziyech there. I might retire on the spot if I was Ziyech.

Cans actually pretty quick, not over the first few yards but he's quick
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #188 on: Today at 09:50:13 pm »
Bynoe-Gittens was in about 3 different occasions and every time a team mate chose the more difficult pass. Baffling.
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #189 on: Today at 09:50:20 pm »
handbags!
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #190 on: Today at 09:50:34 pm »
Jude and Enzo straightener  ;D
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #191 on: Today at 09:50:46 pm »
Cucurella has to be up there as one of the worst transfers. ever.
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #192 on: Today at 09:51:08 pm »
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #193 on: Today at 09:51:17 pm »
Can't believe the commentary saying Chelsea need to go into the transfer market to buy strikers. How many players do they need?
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #194 on: Today at 09:51:27 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:49:45 pm
Cans actually pretty quick, not over the first few yards but he's quick

He's quick, he's fast and he's got pace.
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #195 on: Today at 09:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:51:27 pm
He's quick, he's fast and he's got pace.
Is he rapid though?
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #196 on: Today at 09:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:51:27 pm
He's quick, he's fast and he's got pace.
Has he much speed though?
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #197 on: Today at 09:52:39 pm »
Commentators trying to work out which Chelsea staff members flown off the bench the second there's a scuffle

suprise suprise on a replay its Azpilicueta
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #198 on: Today at 09:53:29 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:41:12 pm
Dortmund will get pumped in the second leg
No chance. This version of Chelsea are impotent when it comes to pumping anybody.
Re: Champions League last 16 14th-22nd February
« Reply #199 on: Today at 09:53:31 pm »
Is there anyone in world football who is more of a horrendous c*nt than Azpilicueta?
