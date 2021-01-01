« previous next »
Saltashscouse

Been playing this for days , not much work getting done  ;D
I've been fair to middling till this morning when I hit 4474  , now going for the perfect 5000  :-\
Qston

4625 my new best.

Really helps when you have points of reference e.g. either world war, and cars that are from an obvious era
Kenny's Jacket

3876

I find the mote modern ones harder for some reason
kellan

First game, first photo. I think I'll go play something else.

Terry de Niro

4399 is my best out of 3 goes.
