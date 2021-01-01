Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Chronophoto - Guess The Year
Author
Topic: Chronophoto - Guess The Year (Read 901 times)
Saltashscouse
Main Stander
Posts: 236
Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 09:25:46 am »
Been playing this for days , not much work getting done
I've been fair to middling till this morning when I hit 4474 , now going for the perfect 5000
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺
Qston
Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,101
Believer
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 09:40:42 am »
4625 my new best.
Really helps when you have points of reference e.g. either world war, and cars that are from an obvious era
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019
Kenny's Jacket
Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,979
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 11:02:13 am »
3876
I find the mote modern ones harder for some reason
Logged
kellan
Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
RAWK Staff
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,346
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 01:26:14 pm »
First game, first photo. I think I'll go play something else.
Logged
Terry de Niro
Cellar dweller fella, ya know
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 48,663
Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 02:56:38 pm »
4399 is my best out of 3 goes.
Logged
http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=219996.msg7899639#msg7899639
Rest in peace Ray Osborne/shanklyboy
