« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chronophoto - Guess The Year  (Read 416 times)

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,026
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« on: February 13, 2023, 08:59:34 pm »
https://www.chronophoto.app/game.html

You get 5 photos per round.  I'm abysmal at this, usually at least a decade out.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,949
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« Reply #1 on: February 13, 2023, 09:05:48 pm »
That was fun 3857, got the first 3 bang on.
Logged

Offline lfcthekop

  • knows how to inbed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« Reply #2 on: February 13, 2023, 09:14:54 pm »
My first try i got  2876
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • [Under Construction]
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,741
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« Reply #3 on: February 13, 2023, 09:29:34 pm »
Final Total: 2024

Ufff.. Two guesses were off by 35 years..
One spot on, Two about 10-15 years.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« Reply #4 on: February 13, 2023, 10:17:15 pm »
4173

Off by 2 years
Off by 2 years
Off by 2 years
Off by 3 years
Off by 2 years


Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,697
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« Reply #5 on: February 13, 2023, 11:29:05 pm »
3102 for the first try.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,219
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« Reply #6 on: February 13, 2023, 11:39:39 pm »
3604 for me. Blew it on the last one, 10 years out.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:35:52 am »
2,124  good game  ;D

Cars really throwing me though, I thought I knew my car shapes and brands but I'm decades out on the car photos
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:39:31 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 13, 2023, 10:17:15 pm
4173

Off by 2 years
Off by 2 years
Off by 2 years
Off by 3 years
Off by 2 years


Bloody hell, the only one I got that close on there was a Cher Album on a billboard so I googled her discography  :P
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,777
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:51:54 am »
3727 on first attempt. Got two bang on (one was pretty lucky, other was obvious). 1 way off and 2 within a few years.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:32:25 am »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 03:39:31 am

Bloody hell, the only one I got that close on there was a Cher Album on a billboard so I googled her discography  :P

All B&W so able cut out most of the century.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,508
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:25:29 am »
2181

Got a few quite close but there was a parade that looked like the sixties, maaaaan

2018!!

I am shamefully fooled by filters.
Logged

Offline TheKid.

  • Goat abuser
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,994
  • Vamos
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:30:59 am »
4120 on my second go, helped by 3 fairly obvious WW1 and WW2 photos
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,285
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:04:56 am »
3780 first go

I went:

-1
+14
+3
-1
0


Tip (which I only discovered after I'd played the first game  ;D) is that you can zoom in if you holder the cursor over the pic and scroll the wheel
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,867
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:13:12 am »
4423

2 that were bang on, 2 that were 1 year out and the last one I was in the right ballpark, 3 years out maybe.

That was my 3rd go, as I don't think I'll better it I'd like to announce my retirement from Chronophoto as RAWK's current champion.
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,285
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:14:08 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:04:56 am
3780 first go

I went:

-1
+14
+3
-1
0


Tip (which I only discovered after I'd played the first game  ;D) is that you can zoom in if you holder the cursor over the pic and scroll the wheel



I've played another 5 games and not got with 500 points of that 1st attempt  :lmao
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,096
  • Believer
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:25:47 am »
3578

Disappointed in myself
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,597
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:52:28 am »
2349, one picture I thought was Marlon Brando on a film set but it was from 1902
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,892
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 12:33:38 pm »
4711

First try.
Logged

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,315
  • * * * * * *
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 12:48:05 pm »
Final Total: 2841

Last one destroyed me - 0 points!
Got 1 bang on and another 2 years out
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:34:39 pm »
Just got 4053 but only because it had a photo of Nirvana as the last one.

I seem to struggle a bit on the 50s. The cars throw me a bit from that decade.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:40:36 pm by Nitramdorf »
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,285
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 01:47:17 pm »
I had 3550 after 4 goes... then bollocksed it up with 113 on the last.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,285
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:48:04 pm »
Knowing the country helps. Some countries modernised well before others.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,790
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:20:03 am »
3793 helped by a lucky spot on guess on the last pic.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,096
  • Believer
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:49:06 am »
Addicted to this now yer bastard. Best score is 4481
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:26:44 am »
Baseball uniforms is a hard one, they all look about 1825  ;D
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,026
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Chronophoto - Guess The Year
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:30:33 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:49:06 am
Addicted to this now yer bastard. Best score is 4481

If it's any consolation, I remain terrible at this game.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 