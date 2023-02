saw my first Derby in '76...seen us win 55 Derbies and lose 20...20!!..Christ! didnt realise they'd won so many..having said half of theirs in a ten year period 84 to 94 when there wern't too shabby at times.



My first derby was 80/81 at Goodison in October - 2-2. Fantastic game - they were 2-0 up after about 20 mins and we came back - Kenny nodded the equaliser at the GS End. End to end -seem to remember we hit the woodwork about 3 times. Gordon Lee came out prematch to get manager of the month and held up his whisky towards the Liverpool fans in the Park End. I can still see the forest of V signs in response.Best derby I ever went to apart from that one was the 3-2 win in 85/86 when Kenny scored after a minute. One thing is both games took place during TV strikes which weren't uncommon back then. So no footage of the 2-2 but I have seen footage of the 3-2 for some reason -not sure where that came from.