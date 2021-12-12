« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48  (Read 10582 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,749
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #520 on: Today at 12:28:51 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 08:34:53 am
Everton were favourites according to various washed-up rent-a-gobs on the BBC. As if. Everton are never favourites at Anfield. I doubt they were favourites at Anfield when it was their ground.
I'm surprised anyone saw them as favourites for the game last night. Yes, we'd been playing poorly, and they'd just beaten the league leaders but, for me, that was more likely to inspire a Liverpool win than an Everton win.

Ok, normally you'd suspect form might carry on the trend, but this was a derby. We'd been terrible, but needed a real response for the fans, for Klopp and for the players themselves. A derby gets the fires burning far more than a trip to Wolves. A response was needed, and what better game to make that response? So our trend was due to go upward.

On the other hand, Everton were fizzing on the strength of a brief new manager bounce which produced an unlikely win against the league leaders. Thing is, we all know what happens as soon as the Bitters start crowing and bristling with confidence, especially going into a derby. We also know how Anfield absolutely terrifies the crap out of anyone wearing blue.

I'd have been more worried if it was the Bitters who needed a big response and it was us going into the game full of confidence. Last night actually followed the logical trend rather than bucked it.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,305
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #521 on: Today at 12:33:03 pm »
Ian Rush scored in 1981 but was it his first derby ? I'd say it was.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are seen - some wise fella

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,305
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #522 on: Today at 12:35:45 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:06:17 pm
I haven't checked, but maybe Torres and Kuyt?

I know Beardsley scored for BOTH teams in Derbies. (But probably not in his 'first').

 :)

He scored in the 2 - 0 at Anfield in 87/88 I think which would be his first as it was November.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are seen - some wise fella

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #523 on: Today at 12:37:14 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:11:43 pm
We'd be 6 points off them with a game in hand.
Oh! Still a very decent position to be in given their form.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,261
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #524 on: Today at 12:38:04 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:33:03 pm
Ian Rush scored in 1981 but was it his first derby ? I'd say it was.

Yes, made his debut in December 1980 and didn't feature in the 2nd Derby of 80/81 season.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,518
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #525 on: Today at 12:38:16 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:13:35 am
Need Virgil back in the team badly. Matip is having a nightmare of a season.

Virgil did his bit last night. He stood between Robertson and the blue twatsjust twatted the twats away.



https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1625249957291651098/video/1
« Last Edit: Today at 12:41:10 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Offline A Red Abroad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 263
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #526 on: Today at 12:41:02 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:35:45 pm
He scored in the 2 - 0 at Anfield in 87/88 I think which would be his first as it was November.

 :thumbup
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,305
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #527 on: Today at 12:47:07 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:41:02 pm
:thumbup

Me best mate is on telly jumping on Beardsleys back . I got collared by the steward and thrown back in the Kop.   :wave
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are seen - some wise fella

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,244
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #528 on: Today at 12:50:29 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:37:14 pm
Oh! Still a very decent position to be in given their form.

Newcastle's form in the last 6 PL games is W1 D5 L0 F3 A2 GD+1 Pts8

Their only win came from an 89th minute Isak goal. 8 out of 18 points isn't great form for a Top 4 chasing team. It's probably the reason why they don't have Top 4 sewn up.

Newcastle are very strong defensively though. Only 13 conceded in 22 games. Goals have dried up a bit lately for them though scored 34 over the season.

I wouldn't completely rule out us getting Top 4 but it's going to be difficult. The next few week's could be key. Playing them at St James is going to be hard. Our away form is really poor as well.

However, by the 5th March we'll have played:

Newcastle (A)
Palace (A)
Wolves (H)
United (H)

Newcastle will have played:

Liverpool (H)
Man City (A)

Realistically I think a genuine hope would be that we get 8 points during that period and Newcastle get 1 point (i.e. draw with us). That would leave us on 40 points from 25 games and Newcastle on 42 with 24 games played. So game in hand for Newcastle and a likely much better GD also.

I think that gives us (and others Spurs/Brighton/maybe Chelsea) a chance to be within striking distance with the last 1/3 of the PL season to go.

I'd snap your hand off for that opportunity based on results so far.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,588
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #529 on: Today at 12:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:07:57 pm
I dont think so, I honestly dont get this thinking that the team all downed tools.

One thing that changed is that Henderson looked far better having not played much recently. That made a big difference last night,  even though Fabinho still struggled, which suggests his issues are far more than just being tired, having 2 good midfield performances from Bajcetic and Henderson made a massive difference.

also, we where not punished early for a mistake, not being on the backfoot helped.

Gakpo settling into the team helps too, its bound to take time, and hes had to be thrown in off the deep end because of injuries.

Now at least Jota is back, so thatll help going forward.
Yes I was being very over-simplistic there. Though it was very evident how hard players were working to overcome their poor form, especially Trent and Fab. They were determined to conquer it, and like the team itself they didn't play the perfect game but the hard work was seen to pay off and now a critical mass seems to have been achieved. With so many top players now due to return it is hard not to think we are emerging once again. Next few games should tell.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,915
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #530 on: Today at 01:37:15 pm »
Better
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,500
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #531 on: Today at 01:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:28:51 pm
I'm surprised anyone saw them as favourites for the game last night. Yes, we'd been playing poorly, and they'd just beaten the league leaders but, for me, that was more likely to inspire a Liverpool win than an Everton win.

Ok, normally you'd suspect form might carry on the trend, but this was a derby. We'd been terrible, but needed a real response for the fans, for Klopp and for the players themselves. A derby gets the fires burning far more than a trip to Wolves. A response was needed, and what better game to make that response? So our trend was due to go upward.

On the other hand, Everton were fizzing on the strength of a brief new manager bounce which produced an unlikely win against the league leaders. Thing is, we all know what happens as soon as the Bitters start crowing and bristling with confidence, especially going into a derby. We also know how Anfield absolutely terrifies the crap out of anyone wearing blue.

I'd have been more worried if it was the Bitters who needed a big response and it was us going into the game full of confidence. Last night actually followed the logical trend rather than bucked it.

You must have skipped the pre-match thread  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,117
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #532 on: Today at 01:47:58 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:39:41 pm
You must have skipped the pre-match thread  ;D
What shite they said, at the end of the day
Caligula should have blushed
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,305
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #533 on: Today at 01:48:33 pm »
David Speedie got two.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are seen - some wise fella

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,500
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #534 on: Today at 01:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:47:58 pm
What shite they said, at the end of the day
Caligula should have blushed

Thought it was tame for him to be honest.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,246
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #535 on: Today at 01:51:53 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:48:33 pm
David Speedie got two.

Speedie scored in his first game against United too. Both games came within a few days of each other.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,513
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #536 on: Today at 01:55:38 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:51:06 pm
Thought it was tame for him to be honest.

What, he predicted us just about scraping a draw?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 