Everton were favourites according to various washed-up rent-a-gobs on the BBC. As if. Everton are never favourites at Anfield. I doubt they were favourites at Anfield when it was their ground.



I'm surprised anyone saw them as favourites for the game last night. Yes, we'd been playing poorly, and they'd just beaten the league leaders but, for me, that was more likely to inspire a Liverpool win than an Everton win.Ok, normally you'd suspect form might carry on the trend, but this was a derby. We'd been terrible, but needed a real response for the fans, for Klopp and for the players themselves. A derby gets the fires burning far more than a trip to Wolves. A response was needed, and what better game to make that response? So our trend was due to go upward.On the other hand, Everton were fizzing on the strength of a brief new manager bounce which produced an unlikely win against the league leaders. Thing is, we all know what happens as soon as the Bitters start crowing and bristling with confidence, especially going into a derby. We also know how Anfield absolutely terrifies the crap out of anyone wearing blue.I'd have been more worried if it was the Bitters who needed a big response and it was us going into the game full of confidence. Last night actually followed the logical trend rather than bucked it.