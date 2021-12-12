Oh! Still a very decent position to be in given their form.
Newcastle's form in the last 6 PL games is W1 D5 L0 F3 A2 GD+1 Pts8
Their only win came from an 89th minute Isak goal. 8 out of 18 points isn't great form for a Top 4 chasing team. It's probably the reason why they don't have Top 4 sewn up.
Newcastle are very strong defensively though. Only 13 conceded in 22 games. Goals have dried up a bit lately for them though scored 34 over the season.
I wouldn't completely rule out us getting Top 4 but it's going to be difficult. The next few week's could be key. Playing them at St James is going to be hard. Our away form is really poor as well.
However, by the 5th March we'll have played:
Newcastle (A)
Palace (A)
Wolves (H)
United (H)
Newcastle will have played:
Liverpool (H)
Man City (A)
Realistically I think a genuine hope would be that we get 8 points during that period and Newcastle get 1 point (i.e. draw with us). That would leave us on 40 points from 25 games and Newcastle on 42 with 24 games played. So game in hand for Newcastle and a likely much better GD also.
I think that gives us (and others Spurs/Brighton/maybe Chelsea) a chance to be within striking distance with the last 1/3 of the PL season to go.
I'd snap your hand off for that opportunity based on results so far.