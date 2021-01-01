« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Quote from: thaddeus
I'm pessimistic that the biggest change was the opposition.  Everton had nothing up-front and hardly any runners from midfield.  The few times they got the wrong side of our midfield they were so ponderous that we were able to get back and nick the ball.

A win's a win though and hopefully it will give us a confidence boost.  It was also great to see such a strong bench which hasn't been the case for most of the season.

Yep the opposition helped massively. They didnt get at us and we were able to be got at as Matip looked nervous, the line was deeper and Fabinho still didnt play well. Their general lack of quality and set up gave us the ability to grow into the game.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Quote from: Schmarn
So what do we think we changed? Last night's performance was like night and day compared to what we have seen recently. Not back to our best in that our main danger was from countering but all of them to a man were playing at a higher level. I'm not smart enough to know if we adjusted our shape or was it just better execution.

I did wonder whether the City charges might give us a lift. Probably too simplistic but it's an odd coincidence. Or maybe Everton are just terrible and we'll revert against Newcastle.  That fixture is huge. Win it and every chance we can get top 4 which is extraordinary.

It felt good to enjoy football again.

We upped our game a little, but Everton were terrible. They didn't try put us on the backfoot from the start, they didn't close us down at all. Their attack was basically one young lad that didn't know how to hold the ball up on the few occasions he won it, and their midfield was scared to go forward.

We just kept compact, closed the ball down well, and used the pace of Nunez very well in the first half to terrify them. It let our players grow into the game and start feeling more confident on the ball within 20 minutes. One thing we did well, that we hadn't been doing previously was closing down the midfielders on the ball, far too often we have been letting someone have space to ping balls to the wing or over our defence, and that causes trouble with a high line. That didn't happen yesterday, and it meant we could fight for the ball in good positions, rather than some last ditch defending.

Be interesting to see what happens at Newcastle as I think they will be more direct and have better ball carriers.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo '36 Gakpo 48'
Quote from: Fromola
We need pretty much 2 points a game for top 4.

We're capable of that at Anfield. Need to massively improve away. Lose on Saturday for example and it's a massive long shot again.

Jab-Feb is where we typically struggle and then kick on in the run in.  The difference this season is we were rubbish before Jan.


2 ppg from now on would see Liverpool finish on 66.
Newcastle are currently on track for about 71 pts, but they've been slowing down recently so will probably finish on less.
I think anything over 65 could well be enough for 4th.

As you say, its the away form that is the issue.
At home, we're top 4, between Uniteds Manchester and Newcastle.
Away, we're 15th between Southampton and Everton.

We may not be aa good as a few seasons ago, but we're not that bad - or at least we shouldnt be.
Still have to play the Cheats away, but also 4 of the bottom 5 (all bar Everton).
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
It seemed Trent got new instructions at half time to go wide and stop playing as an inverted right forward..

Looked to do the business as well as that flowing move for Gakpo was the beautiful stuff of yesteryear.. Salah coming central making space, Trent overlapping and delivering a pearl of a ball for an easy tap in.

More of the same please.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Played well. No trouble in town later. Nice
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Pickford is so bad.

That positioning for the first is mad.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
More like it redmen... same side, same tempo against Howe's despicable shitehawks will do me
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Yes the opposition were poor but you could see the difference in intensity from our players. We could have won 4 0.

I think we need fabinho and bajetic to start in midfield from now on. Look far more solid.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Quote from: darragh85
Yes the opposition were poor but you could see the difference in intensity from our players. We could have won 4 0.

I think we need fabinho and bajetic to start in midfield from now on. Look far more solid.
I think our intensity has been pretty good in the last few games.  We have suffocated every team - bar City - since the World Cup by pressing high and recycling possession.  The problem in all of those games has been the few occasions they play through us that our midfield is incapable of physically tracking the runners and the defence gets overloaded.

Everton had no threat on the counter-attack at all.  Iwobi and Doucoure broke through our lines with the ball a couple of time but then just ran themselves into trouble as nobody else joined them.  McNeil glued himself to the touchline such that his pace didn't threaten our goal in the slightest.  The lad they had up front had no movement and a really poor touch.

I think any team would miss Thiago in midfield but we may benefit from going for a midfield with more physicality in his absence.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
How good was it to wake up this morning eh guys?

Straight off top of my head and in no particular order of awesomeness.

Comfortable Derby win resulting in 3 much needed points.
Couple of good goals with all 3 of the frontmen involved.  Gakpo off the mark
Clean sheet
No bad performance from any man in Red.
World class players returning from injury
Jurgen smiling and fist pumping the KOP.
The loudest rendition of "Going Down!" I've ever heard.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Quote from: thaddeus
I think our intensity has been pretty good in the last few games.  We have suffocated every team - bar City - since the World Cup by pressing high and recycling possession. The problem in all of those games has been the few occasions they play through us that our midfield is incapable of physically tracking the runners and the defence gets overloaded.

Completely disagree here to be honest. We got dominated and completely outplayed by brighton (0-3) and were also terrible at pressing and in possesion in the games before that.

What I agree though, is that we have been looking on the up for a few games now, despite the results not suggesting it. I think chelsea wasnt terrible, brighton in the cup we had one good moment, and the wolves second half was definitely the best weve played for months back then. so imo weve gradually become better the past few games with this being a big jump from the wolves game again.

Salah also mentioned in his post match interview that he thought the turnaround already started in the second half against wolves which I agree with.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Quote from: Buck Pete
How good was it to wake up this morning eh guys?

Straight off top of my head and in no particular order of awesomeness.

Comfortable Derby win resulting in 3 much needed points.
Couple of good goals with all 3 of the frontmen involved.  Gakpo off the mark
Clean sheet
No bad performance from any man in Red.
World class players returning from injury
Jurgen smiling and fist pumping the KOP.
The loudest rendition of "Going Down!" I've ever heard.

It was all round nice wasn't it. For me...fucking lovely seeing Diogo and Bobby coming on. All of a sudden we have options again rather than hoping Salah, Nunez and Gakpo produce and if they dont...we're a bit bollocksed.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Need Virgil back in the team badly. Matip is having a nightmare of a season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop
Need Virgil back in the team badly. Matip is having a nightmare of a season.

He made one error last night and then played really well.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Although we played well last night, I think we can all agree the games against Newcastle and Madrid will give us a better gauge of where we are right now. Because Everton are absolutely shite.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
I know we've been on a bad run an all that but there are a lot more negative comments than I expected on here.

Thought apart from one or two small errors everyone looked intense and worked really well together.

Everton just came off the back of beating Arsenal and are fired up, no matter how shite they really are, we put them to the sword from the off, kept at it and returned them to their boxes.

I thought I was back watching our old selves for most of the game so I was really really happy with that last night.

Only one game so hopefully we can now see them keep that up, but for me it was very positive and couldn't really fault anyone too much at all.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Quote from: RJH

2 ppg from now on would see Liverpool finish on 66.
Newcastle are currently on track for about 71 pts, but they've been slowing down recently so will probably finish on less.
I think anything over 65 could well be enough for 4th.

But you wouldn't want anyone at the club to be thinking 65 might be enough as IMO it likely won't be. I think we need to aim for minimum of 70 and see where it gets us. 12-2-3 or 11-5-1 (for example) from here gets us to 70, which isn't exactly impossible if we can find a bit of form and avoid injuries. But we're saying this off the back of one win and we may end up sounding stupid, but you have to live in hope, this side has got a run in it, and it's not like we're having to win 10 in a row or achieve title winning form, just decent 'good team' form for 17 games. It's unlikely but definitely do-able.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Quote from: Macc77
But you wouldn't want anyone at the club to be thinking 65 might be enough as IMO it likely won't be. I think we need to aim for minimum of 70 and see where it gets us. 12-2-3 or 11-5-1 (for example) from here gets us to 70, which isn't exactly impossible if we can find a bit of form and avoid injuries. But we're saying this off the back of one win and we may end up sounding stupid, but you have to live in hope, this side has got a run in it, and it's not like we're having to win 10 in a row or achieve title winning form, just decent 'good team' form for 17 games. It's unlikely but definitely do-able.

Id take 2 PPG if thats our run now. It might be too late for top four but it would show a massive improvement in the side that we could take into next season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Quote from: killer-heels
It might be too late for top four but it would show a massive improvement in the side that we could take into next season.

I think that's what it's mainly about now really. Regaining all that confidence we once had, getting back to top form, and then taking into next season. Anything else like a CL Trophy or a top 4 finish would be a bonus.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Quote from: Solomon Grundy
I think that's what it's mainly about now really. Regaining all that confidence we once had, getting back to top form, and then taking into next season. Anything else like a CL Trophy or a top 4 finish would be a bonus.

definitely, I think we'll fall short of top four but get some rhythm back, get the new lads settled in properly, some confidence so we're ready to have a proper go next year
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Quote from: Schmarn
So what do we think we changed?
We were arsed - as simple as that.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Great result

Anyone moaning can get fucked

Up the Reds!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Going to post this in here.

Me and me mate are trying to think of Liverpool players who have scored in their first derby for us. We can only think of three but we are sure there are more.

Gakpo
Barmby
Virg

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Quote from: darragh85
Yes the opposition were poor but you could see the difference in intensity from our players. We could have won 4 0.

I think we need fabinho and bajetic to start in midfield from now on. Look far more solid.
The players deserve more credit to be honest because these games are NEVER easy. We even struggled last year when we were in top form.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Quote from: RJH

2 ppg from now on would see Liverpool finish on 66.
Newcastle are currently on track for about 71 pts, but they've been slowing down recently so will probably finish on less.
I think anything over 65 could well be enough for 4th.

As you say, its the away form that is the issue.
At home, we're top 4, between Uniteds Manchester and Newcastle.
Away, we're 15th between Southampton and Everton.

We may not be aa good as a few seasons ago, but we're not that bad - or at least we shouldnt be.
Still have to play the Cheats away, but also 4 of the bottom 5 (all bar Everton).
If we beat Newcastle, we'd be 3 points off them with a game in hand and 15/16 games remaining. The other teams around us are struggling so top 4 is still possible.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Quote from: kesey
Going to post this in here.

Me and me mate are trying to think of Liverpool players who have scored in their first derby for us. We can only think of three but we are sure there are more.

Gakpo
Barmby
Virg

Abel Xavier? Can't remember if he scored v Everton or just his debut

Torres I think also scored in his first derby. A 1-0 win. Edit - Never mind, that was the 2nd derby of the season. Kuyt scored 2 pens at Goodison earlier.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Quote from: Barneylfc∗
Abel Xavier? Can't remember if he scored v Everton or just his debut

Torres I think also scored in his first derby. A 1-0 win. Edit - Never mind, that was the 2nd derby of the season. Kuyt scored 2 pens at Goodison earlier.

David Speedie. Scored in his first game against Man Utd as well.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Peter Crouch in 2005 at Goodison
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Quote from: kesey
Going to post this in here.

Me and me mate are trying to think of Liverpool players who have scored in their first derby for us. We can only think of three but we are sure there are more.

Gakpo
Barmby
Virg

I haven't checked, but maybe Torres and Kuyt?

I know Beardsley scored for BOTH teams in Derbies. (But probably not in his 'first').

 :)
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Luis Garcia at Anfield in March 2005.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Quote from: Dr. Beaker
We were arsed - as simple as that.

I dont think so, I honestly dont get this thinking that the team all downed tools.

One thing that changed is that Henderson looked far better having not played much recently. That made a big difference last night,  even though Fabinho still struggled, which suggests his issues are far more than just being tired, having 2 good midfield performances from Bajcetic and Henderson made a massive difference.

also, we where not punished early for a mistake, not being on the backfoot helped.

Gakpo settling into the team helps too, its bound to take time, and hes had to be thrown in off the deep end because of injuries.

Now at least Jota is back, so thatll help going forward.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Dirk Kuyt?... Not sure if his two pens in the derby at the pit were in his first Merseyside derby though.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Quote from: kesey
Going to post this in here.

Me and me mate are trying to think of Liverpool players who have scored in their first derby for us. We can only think of three but we are sure there are more.

Gakpo
Barmby
Virg

God
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
We started well
Got away with a scare but immediately scored with a counter like we used to do all the time. And our 2nd goal also had shades of our recent succesful team in the manner in which it was scored

Both well taken, a much better performance (although still too many wide open gaps at times - luckily the ev are really shit) and we made some good last ditch tackles in key areas.

We looked like our old selves for as much as I can remember in recent times. There's work to do, especially in away matches, but we can move into the next massive game against Newcastle with a bit of confidence atleast

Loved Klopp's fist pumps at the end, been too long
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Quote from: MonsLibpool
If we beat Newcastle, we'd be 3 points off them with a game in hand and 15/16 games remaining. The other teams around us are struggling so top 4 is still possible.

We'd be 6 points off them with a game in hand.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Quote from: kesey on Today at 11:55:28 am
Going to post this in here.

Me and me mate are trying to think of Liverpool players who have scored in their first derby for us. We can only think of three but we are sure there are more.

Gakpo
Barmby
Virg



Similarly, I saw something on Twitter that 19 Liverpool players scored their first goal for us in the derby (more than against any other side ;D).

https://twitter.com/michael_reid11/status/1625426893448138752
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
I thought Phil Neville might have made the list, but it was his second derby  :D
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:09:40 am
I'm pessimistic that the biggest change was the opposition.  Everton had nothing up-front and hardly any runners from midfield.  The few times they got the wrong side of our midfield they were so ponderous that we were able to get back and nick the ball.

A win's a win though and hopefully it will give us a confidence boost.  It was also great to see such a strong bench which hasn't been the case for most of the season.

I'm being greedy but I think we should have scored at least double with the amount of good openings we created, particularly once Everton had to push up a bit.  We're still bedding in new forwards though so not unexpected that sometimes the final link-up isn't quite there yet.
Opposition did help, but the intensity has clearly improved and our press was much more organised. Gakpo looks more comfortable in his role, Henderson looked sharper and Bajcetic had a bit more freedom to step up as an 8. Those three off the ball performances were the difference in my opinion.
