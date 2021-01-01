We need pretty much 2 points a game for top 4.
We're capable of that at Anfield. Need to massively improve away. Lose on Saturday for example and it's a massive long shot again.
Jab-Feb is where we typically struggle and then kick on in the run in. The difference this season is we were rubbish before Jan.
2 ppg from now on would see Liverpool finish on 66.
Newcastle are currently on track for about 71 pts, but they've been slowing down recently so will probably finish on less.
I think anything over 65 could well be enough for 4th.
As you say, its the away form that is the issue.
At home, we're top 4, between Uniteds Manchester and Newcastle.
Away, we're 15th between Southampton and Everton.
We may not be aa good as a few seasons ago, but we're not that bad - or at least we shouldnt be.
Still have to play the Cheats away, but also 4 of the bottom 5 (all bar Everton).