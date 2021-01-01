So what do we think we changed? Last night's performance was like night and day compared to what we have seen recently. Not back to our best in that our main danger was from countering but all of them to a man were playing at a higher level. I'm not smart enough to know if we adjusted our shape or was it just better execution.



I did wonder whether the City charges might give us a lift. Probably too simplistic but it's an odd coincidence. Or maybe Everton are just terrible and we'll revert against Newcastle. That fixture is huge. Win it and every chance we can get top 4 which is extraordinary.



It felt good to enjoy football again.



We upped our game a little, but Everton were terrible. They didn't try put us on the backfoot from the start, they didn't close us down at all. Their attack was basically one young lad that didn't know how to hold the ball up on the few occasions he won it, and their midfield was scared to go forward.We just kept compact, closed the ball down well, and used the pace of Nunez very well in the first half to terrify them. It let our players grow into the game and start feeling more confident on the ball within 20 minutes. One thing we did well, that we hadn't been doing previously was closing down the midfielders on the ball, far too often we have been letting someone have space to ping balls to the wing or over our defence, and that causes trouble with a high line. That didn't happen yesterday, and it meant we could fight for the ball in good positions, rather than some last ditch defending.Be interesting to see what happens at Newcastle as I think they will be more direct and have better ball carriers.