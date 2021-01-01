3 points, we didn't concede first, a clean sheet, no new injuries, and a solid performance.



That felt like the game we've been waiting months to see.



Those two counter attacks were us at our very best, and it was great to see Nunez and Mo combine to bring the ball out of defence and destroy the opposition in about 10 seconds.



Delighted for Gakpo - he's looked very tentative and playing within himself so far, but seemed to relax and be more adventurous after scoring. Sometimes - one goal is all it takes. Possibilities...



Bajetic looked like he's been in the first team for years, and wasn't phased by the occassion or ugliness of the opposition (or their manager). Robbo was relentless, and managed to single handedly wind-up Pickford, their entire team and bench, and all their fans. Jota, Bobby and Virgil coming back is great to see, with Diaz not too far away, and we may even see Arthur Melo kick a ball before the season's out.



One swallow doesn't make a summer, but as turning points go - that felt a significant win. When you hit rock bottom physically and mentally, the only way is up (baby..). Perhaps the Man City situation has been a bit of a catalyst for Jurgen to remind everyone that those 5 seasons were worth the struggle, and that any disappointment has now been justified and vindicated.



I still think waiting this long for our title charge was a bit of a gamble though...