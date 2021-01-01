« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48  (Read 8785 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,113
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #440 on: Today at 03:31:31 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:07:28 pm
*wipes egg from face*

My apologies, Ghost. :thumbup
:thumbup No apolgies needed

Let's hope this was the beginning of the end of the malaise. There's still a top 4 place and a CL to be won
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #441 on: Today at 04:30:43 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:23:51 am
Hes fucking irritating to listen to aswell

He talks like hes the main man and has won things

Winning without winning? He fits perfectly there. Their most desirable trait.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,565
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #442 on: Today at 05:23:13 am »
3 points, we didn't concede first, a clean sheet, no new injuries, and a solid performance.

That felt like the game we've been waiting months to see.

Those two counter attacks were us at our very best, and it was great to see Nunez and Mo combine to bring the ball out of defence and destroy the opposition in about 10 seconds.

Delighted for Gakpo - he's looked very tentative and playing within himself so far, but seemed to relax and be more adventurous after scoring. Sometimes - one goal is all it takes. Possibilities...

Bajetic looked like he's been in the first team for years, and wasn't phased by the occassion or ugliness of the opposition (or their manager). Robbo was relentless, and managed to single handedly wind-up Pickford, their entire team and bench, and all their fans. Jota, Bobby and Virgil coming back is great to see, with Diaz not too far away, and we may even see Arthur Melo kick a ball before the season's out.

One swallow doesn't make a summer, but as turning points go - that felt a significant win. When you hit rock bottom physically and mentally, the only way is up (baby..). Perhaps the Man City situation has been a bit of a catalyst for Jurgen to remind everyone that those 5 seasons were worth the struggle, and that any disappointment has now been justified and vindicated.

I still think waiting this long for our title charge was a bit of a gamble though...
« Last Edit: Today at 05:25:57 am by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,660
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #443 on: Today at 05:44:20 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 05:23:13 am
3 points, we didn't concede first, a clean sheet, no new injuries, and a solid performance.

That felt like the game we've been waiting months to see.

Those two counter attacks were us at our very best, and it was great to see Nunez and Mo combine to bring the ball out of defence and destroy the opposition in about 10 seconds.

Delighted for Gakpo - he's looked very tentative and playing within himself so far, but seemed to relax and be more adventurous after scoring. Sometimes - one goal is all it takes. Possibilities...

Bajetic looked like he's been in the first team for years, and wasn't phased by the occassion or ugliness of the opposition (or their manager). Robbo was relentless, and managed to single handedly wind-up Pickford, their entire team and bench, and all their fans. Jota, Bobby and Virgil coming back is great to see, with Diaz not too far away, and we may even see Arthur Melo kick a ball before the season's out.

One swallow doesn't make a summer, but as turning points go - that felt a significant win. When you hit rock bottom physically and mentally, the only way is up (baby..). Perhaps the Man City situation has been a bit of a catalyst for Jurgen to remind everyone that those 5 seasons were worth the struggle, and that any disappointment has now been justified and vindicated.

I still think waiting this long for our title charge was a bit of a gamble though...

The mental boost of having players like Jota and VVD on the bench was huge, hopefully Diaz isnt too far behind

the imbalances elsewhere are still there, we left it too late to make top 4 this season but a strong run gives us the platform for a top 4 finish next year
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #444 on: Today at 06:17:53 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:44:20 am
The mental boost of having players like Jota and VVD on the bench was huge, hopefully Diaz isnt too far behind

the imbalances elsewhere are still there, we left it too late to make top 4 this season but a strong run gives us the platform for a top 4 finish next year

How have we left it late to get top 4? We have 17 league games to go. If we beat Newcastle and win our game in hand, the points difference will be 3 points. There is more than enough time to finish in the top 4, especially, as we are starting to get our players back from injury.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:21:27 am by HardworkDedication »
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #445 on: Today at 06:20:19 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:48:31 pm
Thought it was the only enduring negative really - he just cant get near it defensively, its weird to watch when youve watched him be so good for us off the ball in the past

 ::)
Smacks of more pre-conceived ideas on the post match thread.

Fabinho played well. Not vintage Fabinho, but absolutely fine. No need for criticism when he's finally put in a performance.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #446 on: Today at 06:25:19 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:17:53 am
How have we left it late to get top 4? There are  17 league games to go. If we beat Newcastle and win our game in hand, the points difference will be 3 points. There is more than enough time to finish in the top 4, especially as we are starting to get out players back.

We can easily get top 4. It will require playing like we did last night a lot more often, and making that more the norm than the outlier as a starting point. But we seem to finally, for the first time all season, have an actual squad to pick from, and look at the state of the big teams we're chasing for 4th - none of them winning this weekend. I think the top 3 are the top 3, but there's loads of time to reel the others in for the last CL place.
Logged

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,298
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #447 on: Today at 06:46:17 am »
Good overall team performance and everyone was well up for the game.

Thought Robertson was fantastic and that was vintage Robertson from a few years ago.

Bajcetic is learning so much playing these games and honestly hes rising to the occasion. These starts will be invaluable for him in the evolution of his game.

Not that we needed it to happen through that source , but I also feel the City news has kind of galvanized the club. We just seem to have a lot more energy today.

We must keep building on this platform now. Lets go to Newcastle and put them in their place. A win there would be enormous for our confidence and the CL games.
Logged
YWNA

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #448 on: Today at 07:07:55 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 06:46:17 am
Good overall team performance and everyone was well up for the game.

Thought Robertson was fantastic and that was vintage Robertson from a few years ago.

Bajcetic is learning so much playing these games and honestly hes rising to the occasion. These starts will be invaluable for him in the evolution of his game.

Not that we needed it to happen through that source , but I also feel the City news has kind of galvanized the club. We just seem to have a lot more energy today.

We must keep building on this platform now. Lets go to Newcastle and put them in their place. A win there would be enormous for our confidence and the CL games.

Think there's definitely something in this. City have absolutely done the fanbase's heads in for years now. I've personally felt so gutted by being beaten narrowly by cheats after phenomenal seasons, that it's made me question whether I want to bother with it all going forward. So if the fans have felt this, then imagine how it is for the players and manager. Even the owners have thought about selling, probably for some of these reasons. You put everything in for 10 months, get an incredible points tally, and it still isn't enough because of a team who's finances are obviously fake and doped. What's the point?

I think that the league now officially making it clear that they also think those guys who beat you by a point twice were cheats, is a big psychological lift or relief. Along with several top class players coming back at the same time (with another one due next month), suddenly not everything seems so pointless and hopeless.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,058
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #449 on: Today at 07:21:03 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:18:21 pm
Relegation fodder

Thats a bit harsh. Were 9th.
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,953
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #450 on: Today at 07:25:04 am »
Sorry, maybe quite a dumb question. Is there any "possibility" (of course I understand mathematically), that we are going to get 4th place?

It's quite annoying actually to see Brentford, Fulham, Brighton and Spurs are all above us on the table. Sick!
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,241
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #451 on: Today at 07:29:53 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 07:25:04 am
Sorry, maybe quite a dumb question. Is there any "possibility" (of course I understand mathematically), that we are going to get 4th place?

It's quite annoying actually to see Brentford, Fulham, Brighton and Spurs are all above us on the table. Sick!

Can't see it with all the stuff going on in the boardroom to be honest. Let's not get carried away about last night, whilst it was a good performance it was Everton and real tests await.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,350
  • i neither know nor care
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #452 on: Today at 07:31:40 am »
great result

long way to go

let's just keep building momentum and see where we go from here

too early to be thinking top 4

too late to be expecting miracles

but with players coming back and players finding their feet then we can feel at least a little more optimistic

a derby is a derby - although they are shit let's not forget

now gak has lost his cherry then it'll be less pressure on the fella - though his job is to score goals and goals is what we need

is it just me or does baj have a look of stevie about him?
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,350
  • i neither know nor care
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #453 on: Today at 07:42:54 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:31:40 am
great result

...

is it just me or does baj have a look of stevie about him?

quoting myself as i've just caught up on the baj thread and it does seem others have already made this point - my bad
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #454 on: Today at 07:56:27 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 07:25:04 am
Sorry, maybe quite a dumb question. Is there any "possibility" (of course I understand mathematically), that we are going to get 4th place?

It's quite annoying actually to see Brentford, Fulham, Brighton and Spurs are all above us on the table. Sick!

There's 17 games left. Spurs are appalling. Newcastle's purple patch is very much over and they're stuggling. The rest are nowhere near our level when we actually have most of our squad available. We've been abysmal since the World Cup, but even if there were only 10 games left, I'd say we had an outside chance against these teams. With almost half a season, we can easily get top 4. The level we showed last night is miles above what those we're competing with are capable of.

But, as others have said, it has to be remembered that it was only Everton last night and the intensity we showed there has to be the norm, not a one-off. Beat Newcastle next week and it's very much on.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #455 on: Today at 08:02:13 am »
Its been a good week and we havent been able to say that for a while.

Paris
City being charged
Beating the bitters.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,256
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #456 on: Today at 08:07:36 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:25:19 am
We can easily get top 4. It will require playing like we did last night a lot more often, and making that more the norm than the outlier as a starting point. But we seem to finally, for the first time all season, have an actual squad to pick from, and look at the state of the big teams we're chasing for 4th - none of them winning this weekend. I think the top 3 are the top 3, but there's loads of time to reel the others in for the last CL place.

We need pretty much 2 points a game for top 4.

We're capable of that at Anfield. Need to massively improve away. Lose on Saturday for example and it's a massive long shot again.

Jab-Feb is where we typically struggle and then kick on in the run in.  The difference this season is we were rubbish before Jan.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline G1-tiga

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 946
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #457 on: Today at 08:12:30 am »
Bounced into work this morning. Delighted with that last night and really glad about the verdict Paris investigation, hope something serious comes of that.

On the pitch we just looked like something had clicked a little bit. Admittedly and brilliantly Everton are shite but there was some seriously good performances from ours last night.

Hope this is the start of something.

Bajcetic is some player.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #458 on: Today at 08:20:05 am »
The thing I noticed last night when Robbo was laughing and winding them all up at the end, is that Pickford took it quite well at first and was laughing along with him. It only turned nasty when Coady and that little turd, Gana got involved.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline mickl

  • many mickls makes a muckl
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 377
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #459 on: Today at 08:20:33 am »
Classic Jonathan Liew in The Guardian:

 Jordan Pickford tiptoes out of his goal with all the conviction of a man putting the bins out in his socks.
Logged

Offline vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,503
  • Free at last!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #460 on: Today at 08:21:28 am »
Watched it back and the two things I can't believe are
 - How shit the ref is,
 - Osman's in match comments!

There are so many fouls on Mo and on Gakpo and he waves them (almost) all away. Gakpo pulled up for an aggressive shoulder charge, a few mins later Mo pushed to the ground - nothing. How Tarkowski stayed on the pitch I have no idea, he must have committed 3 yellow cards alone. Some of the fouls on Hendo too. Pickford's should really be a red, Robbo should have gone to ground no choice but to send him off then. We are too nice.
The corner they hit the post on, mainly happens as one of their players is leaning into Ali, who has to push the player away which gives up the header. A proper Dyche tactic. Doubt the ref would have done anything, surprised he gave the one where Tarkowski pulls down Gakpo and then rams Ali in the back.

As for Osman, saying he couldn't believe they didnt hack down Robertson and how there was no contact on Gakpo, whilst watching him being kicked in the heels, what a prick.

Anyway, good not just to win but to see a bit a pace and yes that word, intensity!  :P
« Last Edit: Today at 08:23:48 am by vicar »
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,689
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #461 on: Today at 08:25:53 am »
Quote from: mickl on Today at 08:20:33 am
Classic Jonathan Liew in The Guardian:

 Jordan Pickford tiptoes out of his goal with all the conviction of a man putting the bins out in his socks.

He is one of the worst keepers in League but is England number 1.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline mkingdon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #462 on: Today at 08:26:49 am »
It could be a false dawn of course but there was a big "turning point" feel to last night.

Intensity, pace and pressing were back, with key players like Robertson, Henderson and Nunez looking fired up, but it was all through the team. It also felt like the "new" front three clicked.

Add to that the return, seemingly all at once of Jota, Bobby and VVD and things look much better.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,689
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #463 on: Today at 08:27:48 am »
Quote from: mkingdon on Today at 08:26:49 am
It could be a false dawn of course but there was a big "turning point" feel to last night.

Intensity, pace and pressing were back, with key players like Robertson, Henderson and Nunez looking fired up, but it was all through the team. It also felt like the "new" front three clicked.

Add to that the return, seemingly all at once of Jota, Bobby and VVD and things look much better.

Newcastle away on Saturday night will be a huge test.

Everton are shite but we played really well.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #464 on: Today at 08:34:53 am »
Everton were favourites according to various washed-up rent-a-gobs on the BBC. As if. Everton are never favourites at Anfield. I doubt they were favourites at Anfield when it was their ground.
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #465 on: Today at 08:36:46 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:25:53 am
He is one of the worst keepers in League but is England number 1.

Hes astoundingly bad. The idiots in our media think because he makes the occasional save (the bare minimum for a keeper surely) that hes this brilliant keeper. Hes atrocious on the ball and his positioning is abysmal. Hes perfect for Everton. Hope he plays for them until hes 40.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #466 on: Today at 08:39:00 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 08:36:46 am
Hes astoundingly bad. The idiots in our media think because he makes the occasional save (the bare minimum for a keeper surely) that hes this brilliant keeper. Hes atrocious on the ball and his positioning is abysmal. Hes perfect for Everton. Hope he plays for them until hes 40.

I hope Utd sign him.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,116
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #467 on: Today at 08:41:47 am »
Bajetic tho.
What a performance
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Lord Roger Hunt

  • Elevated to the RAWK Peerage. Furious Legend In His Own Lunchtime.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,156
  • Humans were harmed in the making of this picture
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #468 on: Today at 08:50:37 am »
I think now that the whole country can see that they were cheated out of winning last year's PL has acted as a balm to their disappointment and made them justifiably angry.  They certainly played that way, as they had real fire in their bellies again.

And Robinson, what a legend...
Logged
From the Country of Liverpool

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,268
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #469 on: Today at 08:57:14 am »
Until we scored, even though we were playing well, could still see that lack of confidence in key players and little mistakes. After that goal looked much better. I think the returning players are huge. We definitely could have done with more goals than we've been scoring which could have turned games and van Dijk will be on a mission for sure.
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,786
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #470 on: Today at 09:03:27 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:41:47 am
Bajetic tho.
What a performance
Incredible. He was everywhere.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,292
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #471 on: Today at 09:13:42 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 08:57:14 am
Until we scored, even though we were playing well, could still see that lack of confidence in key players and little mistakes. After that goal looked much better. I think the returning players are huge. We definitely could have done with more goals than we've been scoring which could have turned games and van Dijk will be on a mission for sure.

Agreed, especially Matip who was a bag of nerves before we scored.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #472 on: Today at 09:21:43 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:20:05 am
The thing I noticed last night when Robbo was laughing and winding them all up at the end, is that Pickford took it quite well at first and was laughing along with him. It only turned nasty when Coady and that little turd, Gana got involved.

Pickford only started laughing because he knew Robertson was making an absolute mug of him. I'm a big fan of the "laugh in your face" approach whenever there is a big of aggro. It's more effective than a punch to the face.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,689
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #473 on: Today at 09:23:05 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:13:42 am
Agreed, especially Matip who was a bag of nerves before we scored.

He only made one early mistake then played well.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 