« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48  (Read 7310 times)

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,899
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 10:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 10:22:37 pm
Fair play to Fabinho, very solid performance especially after his recent run

Thought it was the only enduring negative really - he just cant get near it defensively, its weird to watch when youve watched him be so good for us off the ball in the past
Logged

Offline PaddyPaned

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 10:49:47 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 10:40:34 pm
Watching the analysis.
Osman keeps using the phrases Liverpool were fortunate and fortunately for Liverpool
Baldy fool

Hey, hair loss is no joke!
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,612
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 10:50:22 pm »
Thank god that went well, fuck me Everton really are thrash.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Realgman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 458
  • gerrup the yard
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 10:50:39 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 10:13:28 pm
Skills of a tree stump.
Once saw someone describe his ball control as a man stamping on rats

Brilliant
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,026
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 10:51:26 pm »
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 10:03:12 pm
Was he like that all game?
He was, but turned into trouble or overlooked the right pass a few times. Definitely looked better dropping centrally with Nunez left than vice versa, though.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline touchlineban

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • Nothing Personal
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 10:53:35 pm »
Bajcetic MOTM (again).

Nunez, Salah and Gakpo showed some great running power and delighted Gakpo got his first goal.  Thought he really upped his game after his goal too.

Fabinho and Henderson were energetic destroyers in the midfield and intercepted many of Everton's passes in midfield.

Looked solid at the back (clean sheet) and full backs bombed forward as they usually do.

Jota, Firmino and Virgil back too.

Small step, let's hope we can build on it.
Logged
"Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit posting."

Offline lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,240
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 10:58:49 pm »
Random thoughts in no particular order and with varying significance: It is seriously nice to win. Good to have Jota back (edit: Bobby, too, of course). I always have and always will love Robbo. Pickford. ::) ;D I am looking forward to seeing (hopefully) Jürgen's Liverpool 2.0 click and everyone from Darwin and Gakpo to Salah and Bajetic to regain or fully realize their skills. Oh and thanks Anfield for the Origi song! :D
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,253
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 11:01:45 pm »
Hopefully that corner hitting the post is the turn of luck we've been waiting for.

Of course you make your own as well given the physical effort today is night and day to a lot of games this season, particularly away from home. Confidence is fragile though and that goes in and the game is different but instead we go up and the other end and score. We were great after that.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,695
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 11:10:15 pm »
And now you're gonna believe uuuuuuuuuus, the shite are going down.

Well played Reds, some solid performances there tonight. An extremely pleasing win.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,639
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 11:18:21 pm »
Relegation fodder
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,979
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 11:19:50 pm »
That's more like it as the warriors turned up tonight for the battle. Everton were pretty useless and we took full advantage of it. Brilliant by Stefan in the middle as looked a class act playing in a different position. Bossed the midfield and well helped by the others for once. Let's see if we can build on this as with Vurgil back in defence then you never know. Honestly wouldn't take much to get back into the Top 4 mix, just requires the lads to get a grip on their away form. Great result
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline JonnyCigarettes®

  • Airfix salesman (rumoured to be training a secret wankfest monkey arsegravy army)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,173
  • Pretty fly for a white guy
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 11:19:58 pm »
Mason Holgate applauding Onana trying to cut Allison in half before coming on the pitch to join in the melee.

I dont like him.
Logged
Johnny Sack: 200 grand for insulting my wife. What's next, Carmine, he gets to fuck her for a million?

Carmine: He wants to fuck her?

Johnny Sack: I'm making a point.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 258
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 11:20:42 pm »
Quote from: touchlineban on Yesterday at 10:53:35 pm
Bajcetic MOTM (again).

I'm gonna get a Stefan Bajčetić duvet and pillowcase set.

Maybe matching curtains too.

 :D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,859
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 11:25:16 pm »
Just saw the Stefan and Mo post match interview. Just the wholesomeness I needed after that.

What a fucking win that was, I just wish wed been a bit more clinical and stuffed them. Delighted though. Some big performances and I just knew Cody would get his first one tonight, if only I was a betting man!
Logged

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 11:32:20 pm »
Lovely to see more cohesion and hunger after so many games well below our level.

Bajcetic looks like he will become an important player for us, really good to see a youngster coming through.

Nunez and Gakpo looked better, Mo got his goal, and Henderson looked like he had some life in him too.

Hard to say where it might lead. We beat Man City and Napoli and thought we would kick on. Still, you have to take the positives where you can, and this was much more like it. Nice to see Jurgen smiling at the end too.

We might yet make something of this dog turd of a season!
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,814
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 11:36:10 pm »
Coady is some rat

Absolute shite aswell him. Had it cushy at wolves playing sweeper

Exposed again now
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 11:41:05 pm »
Nice routine win against relegation fodder

So nice to be able to forget everything and just bask in a derby win. Great stuff from the boys.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,772
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 11:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 10:45:58 pm
Maybe if coady had the balls to clear the ball, instead of chickening out and hoping  short arms saved him... but hey..

Just saw the highlights, he clearly didn't want to risk an og in front of his old mates, the coward.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 258
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 11:44:52 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,534
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 11:50:10 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 10:25:06 pm
Agreed.  ;D

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/yt5X9S2cXrE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/yt5X9S2cXrE</a>

Coady is no Ragnar. Hahaha!!


Ragnar the Red
Ragnar the Red
He's gonna turn you
and leave you for dead
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,143
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 11:50:15 pm »
We can always rely on Everton
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,280
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 11:51:54 pm »
First game I have enjoyed this year, that's too long, let's keep it up
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,899
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 11:55:58 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:36:10 pm
Coady is some rat

Absolute shite aswell him. Had it cushy at wolves playing sweeper

Exposed again now

Hes terrible - not a premier league level player whose somehow always had a great rep
Logged

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,779
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 11:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:51:54 pm
First game I have enjoyed this year, that's too long, let's keep it up

Im thinking like its the first game of the season. Lets see were we are at half way.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,013
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 11:59:07 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:55:58 pm
Hes terrible - not a premier league level player whose somehow always had a great rep

But he gets stuck in!
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,547
  • Member of The Pack
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #425 on: Today at 12:00:03 am »
fuck it lads, our squad needs refreshing as were looking a bit old, and hasnt Ox been gone for ages?
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,516
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #426 on: Today at 12:01:57 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:18:21 pm
Relegation fodder

Steady on..I thought we played quite well.

 ;D
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #427 on: Today at 12:02:13 am »

What an important win. Hopefully it gives the team confidence and we build from it, a reset.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,743
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #428 on: Today at 12:04:18 am »
Thank you Liverpool. Thank you jürgen. I really needed that.

It's always good to see us send that shower packing all the way back to Wales.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 635
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #429 on: Today at 12:14:01 am »
Last trip to Anfield last trip to Anfield last trip to Anfield last trip to Anfield is still ringing in my ears.

We just need to use this as a platform for the rest of the season.


Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #430 on: Today at 12:33:34 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:36:10 pm
Coady is some rat

Absolute shite aswell him. Had it cushy at wolves playing sweeper

Exposed again now

Yup, proper rat and a truly dreadful footballer. Not at the level required at all - maybe he'll drag them to his level (Championship, or lower).
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,109
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #431 on: Today at 12:43:54 am »
Thank God for that result.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #432 on: Today at 12:48:17 am »
Much better off the ball work in midfield. I don't mean in just outright pressing but the unnoticed stuff like presence in midfield by cutting off passing lanes, positioning etc. All pretty solid.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,586
  • Dutch Class
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #433 on: Today at 01:07:48 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:26:48 pm
Not that it really mattered, but Pickfords positioning for Salahs goal was hilarious.

I think he was in two minds and after a split second thought the ball was going to Gakpo and moved towards him. Still hilarious though
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,280
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #434 on: Today at 01:22:09 am »
Its not so bad to have a lean spell to remind you how lucky we have been. We have some fans who took it for granted that what we've been served in recent years had become the norm. It's not, we're lucky, teams have to work for it, don't take it for granted and support the team, they need it.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,280
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #435 on: Today at 01:22:50 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:07:48 am
I think he was in two minds and after a split second thought the ball was going to Gakpo and moved towards him. Still hilarious though


Credit to Gakpo, without his movement we may not have scored
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,814
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #436 on: Today at 01:23:51 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:55:58 pm
Hes terrible - not a premier league level player whose somehow always had a great rep

Hes fucking irritating to listen to aswell

He talks like hes the main man and has won things
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #437 on: Today at 01:26:11 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:55:58 pm
Hes terrible - not a premier league level player whose somehow always had a great rep

His level is the Championship so he'll shine next season.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #438 on: Today at 02:48:58 am »
Much happy with the pressing and getting 2nd ball. MF when i saw was interesting it worked out well for the game. Pressing going for ball was better.
Something to build on.
Great to get a win in the derby
Logged

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
« Reply #439 on: Today at 03:03:01 am »
Hopefully the last we see of Everton at Anfield in the PL. :D

Will miss the easy 3 pts though :(
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 