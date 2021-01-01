Lovely to see more cohesion and hunger after so many games well below our level.



Bajcetic looks like he will become an important player for us, really good to see a youngster coming through.



Nunez and Gakpo looked better, Mo got his goal, and Henderson looked like he had some life in him too.



Hard to say where it might lead. We beat Man City and Napoli and thought we would kick on. Still, you have to take the positives where you can, and this was much more like it. Nice to see Jurgen smiling at the end too.



We might yet make something of this dog turd of a season!