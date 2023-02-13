« previous next »
Author Topic: USA v China. Balloon Wars  (Read 879 times)

Offline Rawkybalboa

USA v China. Balloon Wars
« on: February 13, 2023, 04:35:51 pm »
With things really kicking off with these 2 over the last few days and USA shooting down 4 objects in 4 days. China also saying they shot down one object. Looks like its really escalating and neither is gonna back down. How far will it go from here though?
Offline A-Bomb

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #1 on: February 13, 2023, 04:40:25 pm »
I'm a little confused by the significance of this....don't they both have satellites that can obtain the visual information in any case?

It's been widely recognised and accepted that China has been using espionage on an enormous scale over the prevailing decade particularly industrial espionage, so it's not 'new news' 
Offline TepidT2O

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #2 on: February 13, 2023, 04:41:46 pm »
Theyre just doing it to piss the US off
Offline Rawkybalboa

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #3 on: February 13, 2023, 04:44:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 13, 2023, 04:41:46 pm
Theyre just doing it to piss the US off

Hot air really lol.

Reckon this is gonna spiral out of control to bigger things and a lot of other countries gonna get dragged in.
Offline Elmo!

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #4 on: February 13, 2023, 04:56:28 pm »
About time we had a thread on this story, it's really starting to lift off.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #5 on: February 13, 2023, 04:57:24 pm »
We only really need to worry when there's 99 of them.

Red ones.

Offline Chakan

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #6 on: February 13, 2023, 04:58:22 pm »
Lots of ups and downs on this one
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #7 on: February 13, 2023, 05:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 13, 2023, 04:57:24 pm
We only really need to worry when there's 99 of them.

Red ones.

 :wellin
Offline Rawkybalboa

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #8 on: February 13, 2023, 05:13:56 pm »
Lol that one went right over my head.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #9 on: February 13, 2023, 05:14:49 pm »
Good balloon lyrics and puns aside...

To my knowledge, only one of the four objects that have been shot down has been confirmed as a Chinese spy device.
Offline Rawkybalboa

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #10 on: February 13, 2023, 05:17:15 pm »
So what are the other 3 devices? They suspect UFO's
If they announce that , the bubbles gonna burst.
Offline shank94

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #11 on: February 13, 2023, 05:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 13, 2023, 04:57:24 pm
We only really need to worry when there's 99 of them.

Red ones.

HAH
Offline shank94

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #12 on: February 13, 2023, 05:25:29 pm »
It looks like both sides are playing Pop music
Offline TSC

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #13 on: February 13, 2023, 05:25:50 pm »
35k dead in Turkish earthquake, covid still kicking about, global inflation issues, climate crisis. And now this.

Balloon heads.
Offline Zlen

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #14 on: February 13, 2023, 05:31:20 pm »
Trump, Covid, Putins War.... I gues either aliens invading or US going to war with China is the next logical step in this cadence of crap.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #15 on: February 13, 2023, 07:08:07 pm »
Fire at Will.....
 

Which one is Will Sir?
Offline rodderzzz

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #16 on: February 13, 2023, 07:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on February 13, 2023, 05:17:15 pm
So what are the other 3 devices? They suspect UFO's
If they announce that , the bubbles gonna burst.

All three are UFO's at this point
Offline shank94

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #17 on: February 13, 2023, 07:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February 13, 2023, 07:08:07 pm
Fire at Will.....
 

Which one is Will Sir?

Hope things don't blow up
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #18 on: February 13, 2023, 07:43:58 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on February 13, 2023, 04:56:28 pm
About time we had a thread on this story, it's really starting to lift off.
I prefer to float above such trifling nonsense and concentrate on more lofty affairs. Honestly, I read the excited articles from the Right in US and I feel deflated by it all.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #19 on: February 13, 2023, 07:44:13 pm »
Good old USA, shoot first ask questions later.
Offline Elmo!

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #20 on: February 13, 2023, 07:52:59 pm »
It's no coincidence this has all kicked off in times of high inflation.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #21 on: February 13, 2023, 07:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on February 13, 2023, 07:52:59 pm
It's no coincidence this has all kicked off in times of high inflation.
Youre better than that.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #22 on: February 13, 2023, 08:49:01 pm »
If USA and China like playing with balloons why don't they just visit Cappadocia?
Offline Elmo!

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #23 on: February 13, 2023, 08:54:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 13, 2023, 07:57:38 pm
Youre better than that.

I'm not sure I am.  ;D
Offline TSC

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #24 on: February 13, 2023, 10:20:36 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on February 13, 2023, 07:44:13 pm
Good old USA, shoot first ask questions later.

Its all a bit deflating
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:51:07 am »
Offline Only Me

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 12:17:08 pm »
WW3 apparently averted.

The US have just confirmed that one of the objects was Kepa's peno from last year.
Offline spen71

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 06:41:13 pm »
The US are looking a bit silly.    Now they have said they are not Chinese
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 08:56:38 pm »
So they just used a $1,000,000 missile on a £88,000,000 advanced fighter to shoot a "Benign Balloon" out of the air?
Offline Rawkybalboa

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:33:36 pm »
An when it comes to a decent pay rise they aint got fek all🤪
Offline didi shamone

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:32:43 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 13, 2023, 04:41:46 pm
Theyre just doing it to piss the US off


Yea, they've really condom this time.
Offline Rawkybalboa

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:46:40 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 06:41:13 pm
The US are looking a bit silly.    Now they have said they are not Chinese

Amongst the public. Thats gonna go down like a lead....
🤦i'll get me coat
Online BarryCrocker

Re: USA v China. Balloon Wars
« Reply #32 on: Today at 03:21:25 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 06:41:13 pm
The US are looking a bit silly.    Now they have said they are not Chinese

NORAD have found the culprits.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lJq6k2OhWCE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lJq6k2OhWCE</a>
