One for you here



Oh Andy from Allerton in Liverpool town,

His life is dull, uneventful and brown,

He trudges through life with not much to show,

A sad and lonely man, don't you know.



He wakes up each day to the same old street,

With nothing much to do, just shuffles his feet,

He goes to work, comes home, and that's it,

An endless cycle, never a real hit.



His friends have all left, gone away,

Leaving Andy to live his life day by day,

No laughter or love, just emptiness reigns,

Oh Andy from Allerton, his life is in chains.



So if you see him, walking the streets,

Just remember, his life is incomplete,

A man with so much potential, it's true,

But sadly, in Allerton, it never came through





(Thanks to chat gpt)