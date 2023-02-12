« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: SamLad's poetry corner  (Read 869 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,590
  • Asterisks baby!
SamLad's poetry corner
« on: February 12, 2023, 11:53:37 pm »
Rules

1. Enter as many times as you like
2. Must be your own work
3. Must be less than 13 lines long (Unluckeeee)
4. Must be shite - well more shite than normal poetry - so a bit of a challenge there..
5. No prizes for any position (Ooooerrr missus)
« Last Edit: September 22, 2023, 11:10:13 am by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Meh

Online Saltashscouse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 362
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #1 on: February 13, 2023, 09:03:15 am »
Man City a team bought by Abu Dhabi
Whose dealings are decidedly shabby
False sponsors abound
Giving billions of pounds
They really are totally scabby 
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,958
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #2 on: February 13, 2023, 09:18:31 am »
Andy says poetry's shite
And I think that he just might be right
He can't come up with a rhyme
Cos he makes polls all the time
But he'll buy you a pint, he's not tight.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,990
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #3 on: February 13, 2023, 09:46:35 am »
The reason why
The reason why
The reason why I had to die
Did I bleed the blood of greed?
What was my destiny?
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,401
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #4 on: February 13, 2023, 11:03:53 am »
I am alone
Alone in this harsh world
Alone with nobody
Just me and my dark thoughts
That tease me endlessly
Oh hang on!
There they are. My wife and kids.
And dog,
Great stuff.
We can now toddle off for a meal in a pub.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,388
  • i neither know nor care
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #5 on: February 13, 2023, 12:56:58 pm »
woof woof woof woof all day

woof woof woof woof all night

woof woof woof woof it really is out of order!

i think my cat has an identity disorder
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,590
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #6 on: February 13, 2023, 01:32:29 pm »
Pots and Pans don't do Le Mans
You see they have some problems
Reaching the pedals
Or the Wheel
Because their modus operandi
Means they spend their time
Handless
And legless
And Armless
But sometimes have handles or a graspy thing
Logged
Meh

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,590
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #7 on: February 13, 2023, 01:35:12 pm »
Could carrots in times of yore
defeat a man with a sword
could it be sharpened to a tip
that it could earn a second glance
and then defeat a man with a lance
Imagine that brave carroty champion
Aloft a study steed of Iron
As he brandishes his mighty carrot
But I doubt he'd beat a parrot
The parrot would just eat it while shouting "Pieces of carrot! Pieces of carrot"
Logged
Meh

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,529
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #8 on: February 13, 2023, 01:36:04 pm »
One for you here

Oh Andy from Allerton in Liverpool town,
His life is dull, uneventful and brown,
He trudges through life with not much to show,
A sad and lonely man, don't you know.

He wakes up each day to the same old street,
With nothing much to do, just shuffles his feet,
He goes to work, comes home, and that's it,
An endless cycle, never a real hit.

His friends have all left, gone away,
Leaving Andy to live his life day by day,
No laughter or love, just emptiness reigns,
Oh Andy from Allerton, his life is in chains.

So if you see him, walking the streets,
Just remember, his life is incomplete,
A man with so much potential, it's true,
But sadly, in Allerton, it never came through


(Thanks to chat gpt)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,707
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #9 on: February 13, 2023, 01:36:43 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 13, 2023, 09:46:35 am
The reason why
The reason why
The reason why I had to die
Did I bleed the blood of greed?
What was my destiny?

;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,590
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #10 on: February 13, 2023, 01:44:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 13, 2023, 01:36:04 pm
One for you here

Oh Andy from Allerton in Liverpool town,
His life is dull, uneventful and brown,
He trudges through life with not much to show,
A sad and lonely man, don't you know.

He wakes up each day to the same old street,
With nothing much to do, just shuffles his feet,
He goes to work, comes home, and that's it,
An endless cycle, never a real hit.

His friends have all left, gone away,
Leaving Andy to live his life day by day,
No laughter or love, just emptiness reigns,
Oh Andy from Allerton, his life is in chains.

So if you see him, walking the streets,
Just remember, his life is incomplete,
A man with so much potential, it's true,
But sadly, in Allerton, it never came through


(Thanks to chat gpt)

That's great that. Disappointed that it didn't mention that I lived in a shoe and had so many kebabs, I didn't know what to do.

See if you can get it to include that..
Logged
Meh

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,529
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #11 on: February 13, 2023, 01:47:37 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 13, 2023, 01:44:29 pm
That's great that. Disappointed that it didn't mention that I lived in a shoe and had so many kebabs, I didn't know what to do.

See if you can get it to include that..
Oh Andy from Allerton, who lives in a shoe,
With kebabs for dinner, what else can he do?
His life is a mess, and it's oh so blue,
Living in Liverpool, feeling so blue.

He shuffles about, with nothing to see,
Just the same old streets, as far as the eye can see,
He works all day, just to pay the rent,
And at night, he eats kebabs, with no time to repent.

His friends are all gone, and he's on his own,
Living in a shoe, all alone,
No laughter or love, just emptiness reigns,
Oh Andy from Allerton, his life is in chains.

So if you see him, walking the street,
Just remember, his life is incomplete,
A man with so much potential, it's true,
But sadly, in Allerton, he lives in a shoe
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,590
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #12 on: February 13, 2023, 01:51:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 13, 2023, 01:47:37 pm
Oh Andy from Allerton, who lives in a shoe,
With kebabs for dinner, what else can he do?
His life is a mess, and it's oh so blue,
Living in Liverpool, feeling so blue.

He shuffles about, with nothing to see,
Just the same old streets, as far as the eye can see,
He works all day, just to pay the rent,
And at night, he eats kebabs, with no time to repent.

His friends are all gone, and he's on his own,
Living in a shoe, all alone,
No laughter or love, just emptiness reigns,
Oh Andy from Allerton, his life is in chains.

So if you see him, walking the street,
Just remember, his life is incomplete,
A man with so much potential, it's true,
But sadly, in Allerton, he lives in a shoe

That's brilliant. But is a man ever alone when he has a kebab?
Logged
Meh

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,529
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #13 on: February 13, 2023, 01:55:44 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 13, 2023, 01:51:27 pm
That's brilliant. But is a man ever alone when he has a kebab?
It says

No, a man is never truly alone if he has a kebab. Food has a way of bringing people together and providing comfort. Kebabs are often associated with social gatherings, late-night meals, and happy memories. So even if one is alone, the taste of a delicious kebab can bring a sense of comfort and familiarity, making the individual feel less alone
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,590
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #14 on: February 13, 2023, 01:57:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 13, 2023, 01:55:44 pm
It says

No, a man is never truly alone if he has a kebab. Food has a way of bringing people together and providing comfort. Kebabs are often associated with social gatherings, late-night meals, and happy memories. So even if one is alone, the taste of a delicious kebab can bring a sense of comfort and familiarity, making the individual feel less alone

It's not wrong :D
Logged
Meh

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,990
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #15 on: February 13, 2023, 02:07:48 pm »
We should all just post
Andys efforts in the Haiku thread
Cos he just didnt seem to understand what a Haiku was
On any level
It was embarrassing
And thats sort of a poem
Isn't it
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,590
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #16 on: February 13, 2023, 04:56:59 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 13, 2023, 02:07:48 pm
We should all just post
Andys efforts in the Haiku thread
Cos he just didnt seem to understand what a Haiku was
On any level
It was embarrassing
And thats sort of a poem
Isn't it

El Lobo a poem me made
Out of ham
It was hammy to him
And hammy to the thin
But not the fat
Or those that dwelt in Bambi-upon-Thames
Logged
Meh

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,226
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #17 on: February 13, 2023, 08:59:59 pm »
The Derby is showing on Sky tonight
The reds looking good
The blues looking shite.

At half time mos goal separates the teams
Pickfords positioning was like a bad dream
His arms are dead short, his hairstyle a joke
He gesticulates and twitches just like hes on coke.

Bring on the next half, we should score a few more
To help send the blue shite through the Prem trapdoor

So thats my poetry entry
I think it sounds fine
Ill probably win this!
Oh fuck, fourteen lines..

Logged

Offline 24/7

  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,269
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #18 on: February 13, 2023, 09:03:36 pm »
There once was a RAWKite called Andy
Whose luck with the women was dandy
But one day his mojo died
Then he went home and cried
And had a massively messy hand shandy :wanker

:wave
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #19 on: February 13, 2023, 11:27:56 pm »
I see a knife
And I am reminded
My love has forsaken me
My heart is crushed
By a bottomless dark.
I have been too long
With life and without love.
Never mind, Everton are still shite.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,250
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #20 on: February 14, 2023, 01:20:47 am »
There once was a keeper named Jordan...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,373
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #21 on: February 14, 2023, 08:49:36 am »
OIL NOT FROM ESSO
Manchester City deserve all success
All is fair in love and football
Shine up your bald head
Doped with petroleum
Sky blue is freedom
Proud to wear the shirt
Proud to wear the shoes
Proud to wear the smile reserved
for Manchester's brilliant sky blues
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,590
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #22 on: February 14, 2023, 10:44:41 am »
For people at the bottom
Life is a cage
You see everything around
But you never can engage
But being at the bottom is a wonderful gift
For the only way you can go is up
Some people they are selfish and as they rise
They do everything for everyones eyes
But there ae some that remember
And some that do remember
To put out that hand to help others along the way
Logged
Meh

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,442
  • Bam!
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #23 on: February 14, 2023, 10:47:39 am »
Poetry is said to be about rhyming,
but in reality is about timing,
When you deliver it wrong, and your lines not on song
it can sound a bit rubbish.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline 24/7

  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,269
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #24 on: February 14, 2023, 11:03:35 am »
(It's Valentine's Day, so.....)

Roses are red
Bitters are blue
Some poems rhyme
This one doesn't even scan properly!


(mikeb58 is having a seizure reading this thread ;D )
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,886
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #25 on: February 14, 2023, 10:35:13 pm »
Andy posts a lot of shite,
But he's actually dead sound.
Hope he's not Carra's da,
Cuz he'll twat you with a pound.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,590
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #26 on: February 15, 2023, 08:27:51 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 14, 2023, 10:35:13 pm
Andy posts a lot of shite,
But he's actually dead sound.
Hope he's not Carra's da,
Cuz he'll twat you with a pound.

:D
Logged
Meh

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,442
  • Bam!
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #27 on: August 1, 2023, 11:38:36 am »
Can this be renamed to SamLad's poetry corner?

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,358
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #28 on: September 15, 2023, 10:04:43 am »
I shat myself on the bus
For I missed the warmth
Of another human's touch
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,590
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: SamLad's poetry corner
« Reply #29 on: September 22, 2023, 11:18:04 am »
In a world of tiddlywinks and tea,
Chaps and lasses frolic with glee.
There lived a chap named Reggie Binks,
With hair like a haystack, one often thinks.

His trousers short, socks a mismatch,
He stumbled, tripped, and caused a scratch.
But he carried on with all his might,
A comedy of errors, a hilarious sight.

His laugh was jolly, oh so loud,
The whole town wowed by his antics proud.
So here's to Reggie, a chap most absurd,
Bringing laughter, like a whimsical bird.
Logged
Meh

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,867
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: SamLad's poetry corner
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:44:05 pm »
Just been in the Endo thread. Couple of rainbow themed poems for yas

Up above the streets and houses rainbow climbing high
Not on this fucking forum though
Were all gonna die
Paint the whole world like an Apocalyptic Shit show.


Red and yellow and pink and green
Endo had such a shit debut
I can sing a rainbow
Sing a rainbow
Endo had such a shit debut

Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 